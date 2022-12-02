Life’s too short to gift another pair of cheesy socks. For all our loved ones who would rather have experiences and moments over physical gifts or money, it’s time to look toward the venues and not the department stores.

From the city’s best comedians, live orchestra movie screenings, or even professional wrestling, Philly plays host to some of the best events around.

Below, we’ve listed our most anticipated events in chronological order with their dates, location and pricing.

Punchline Philly opened in 2016, yet has quickly become on of Philly’s notable spots for good laughs, drinks and solid standup comedians. Check out this traveling showcase of rotating comedians, with new acts every show.

💵 $17 to $25, 🗓️ Dec. 28, 📍33 E. Laurel St., Philadelphia, PA 19123, 🌐 punchlinephilly.com

“The Phills are alive with the sound of music...” Coming to World Café Live this holiday season: a sing-a-long viewing of the 1965 classic Sound of Music. Join in as you watch the movie with subtitles to sing along withsilver screen greats Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer.

💵 $25, 🗓️ Dec. 28, 📍3025 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104, 🌐 worldcafelive.com

Cheer on a rivalry that dates back decades when the New York Giants come to Philly in January to face off against The Birds. Why not give the gift of watching two of the best teams in the NFC East compete for a division title? Tickets are available now, the game date will either be Jan. 7 or 8 — still to be determined.

💵 $143 and up (at time of publishing), 🗓️ January 8, 📍 Lincoln Financial Field, 🌐 ticketmaster.com

Philly’s annual tattoo convention is this January, hosting hundreds of artists and vendors from the tattoo trade to indulge in all things ink. Get tattooed by artists from all around the world and speak with artists who have appeared on Ink Master, plus join in on opening and after-hour party fun.

💵 $25 per day or $50 for a 3-Day Pass, 🗓️ January 20 to 22, 📍1101 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19107, 🌐villainarts.com

Off the top ropes! It’s WWE Raw’s 30th Anniversary and it’s coming to Philadelphia. Watch some of professional wrestling’s current big names face off against each other in one of the sport’s most celebrated events.

💵 $20 and up, 🗓️ January 23, 📍Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19148, 🌐wellsfargocenterphilly.com

The Boss returns to Philly this March 16 to bring the Glory Days back to the Streets of Philadelphia. You were Born To Run to the box office to get these tickets so you can be Dancing In The Dark with your best buds — we know you have a Hungry Heart for it.

💵 $59 and up, 🗓️ March 16,📍Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19148, 🌐 wellsfargocenterphilly.com

Black Panther took the world by storm when it was released in theaters in 2018. This March at the Kimmel Cultural Campus, watch the Academy Award-winning epic while a live orchestra performs the movie’s original score throughout the viewing.

💵 $35 and up, 🗓️ March 17 to 19,📍Verizon Hall, 300 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102, 🌐 kimmelculturalcampus.org