If you’re reading this, it’s not too late! We’ve all been there: you’re late to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, or you’re inconspicuously trying to figure out what people want for the holidays and you’re almost out of ideas.

Not to fret, there are plenty of last-minute gift ideas you can pick up, order or deliver for your loved one in time for holiday celebrations.

Check out some of these gift ideas.

Local news matters. Show your support through gifting a subscription to one or more of Philadelphia’s publications covering news, lifestyle, food and more.

May I suggest a half-year subscription to The Inquirer?

💵 $45, 🌐 tinyurl.com/InquirerGift

City Brew Tours Philadelphia guides public and private parties through the region’s best breweries. Forget the hassle of planning out your next pub crawl. Instead, take your friends or family on a City Brew Tour through breweries in Philly and South Jersey. There are three tours to choose from with each one including three to four different stops plus over a dozen different beers to try.

💵 Tours cost $75 to $110 per person, gift certificates available for up to $500, 🌐 citybrewtours.com/philadelphia

Located in Philly’s Bok Building, Freedom Apothecary is a women-owned skincare and wellness company that offers products and personal skincare plans and treatments. Book a consultation or spa treatment for a loved one this holiday season and help get them on the path to self-care and healing.

💵 $85 to $145, 🌐 freedomapothecary.com

High Street is a local bakery serving some of finest bakery goods and pastries in the city. Enjoy their tasty selections each month with High Street’s Sweet & Savory Provisions or Classics Club subscription box. Sweet & Savory Provisions will supply you with fresh pantry goods and essentials to create your own meals and treats, while the Classics Club box will get you all the ingredients needed to recreate High Street’s sandwiches at home.

💵 Starting at $60 or $100 per month, 🌐 table22.com/high-street

Skincare Lounge Spa in Center City is one of the most highly-rated spas around. Treat yourself or a loved one to some rejuvenation during these cold winter months with dozens of massage packages to choose from including hot stone massage, treatments for athletes, Swedish and Thai massages — plus many ways to customize your experience.

💵 $50 to $250, 🌐 skincareloungespa.com

Philly Favorites Gift Basket from Pennsylvania General Store

This decorative gift basket is chock-full of iconic Philadelphia treats from Tastykake, Melrose Diner, Asher’s Chocolate and Anthony’s Italian Coffee and Chocolate House. Share the flavors of good coffee, tasty snacks and rich chocolate with someone you love this holiday season with the Philly Favorites Gift Basket from the Pennsylvania General Store.

💵 $79.99, 🌐 pageneralstore.com

South Philly Barbacoa, an award-winning landmark in Philly’s Ninth Street Market, can now be delivered straight to your door. Order their Barbacoa Taco Kit that includes ingredients like lamb barbacoa, tortillas, nopales (cactus), cilantro and more to prepare and assemble your own legendary tacos to serve three to four people or six to eight. Plus, add dessert for some pineapple and raisin tamales.

💵 $89.95 to $165.95, 🌐 goldbelly.com