It’s been a wild year for Philly sports — and one not lacking some heartbreak. However, a few losses won’t dampen Philly’s love for sports. Celebrate the ups and downs of our teams with some official gear, fun and tasty treats, or some good reading to catch up on. Check ‘em out.

The Fightin’ Phils didn’t clinch the World Series this year, but you can at least get your very own official Bryce Harper MLB jersey in preparation for next year’s season.

💵 $149.99, 🌐 mlbshop.com

The Birds are leading the NFC East this year and are on their way to win the division. Get your favorite Eagles fan the official jersey of Jalen Hurts — the team’s all-business, no-nonsense quarterback — and have the jersey ready before playoffs in 2023.

💵 $129.99, 🌐 nflshop.com

Getting a Christmas phone call from Grandpa is awesome, but what about from Eagles legends like Brian Dawkins, David Akers or even the Invincible Vince Papale. From the Eagles to the Union, there are plenty of Philly athletes ready to craft a personalized message for you and your loved ones.

💵 Around $50 to $150, but can be more expensive, 🌐 cameo.com

One of the most interesting underdog stories in Philly sports history is the fable of Chris Coste joining the team as a rookie when he was over 30 years old. It’s a quick, exciting read that will have you turning pages faster than a four-seam fastball.

💵 $16, 🌐 penguinrandomhouse.com.

Philly is an underdog city, which is why Eagles center Jason Kelce started the apparel brand Underdog Philadelphia, to share very Philly designs with others and raise money for youth. 100% of proceeds go to the (Be)Philly Foundation to directly fund youth programs in the city.

💵 $75, 🌐 shop.underdogphl.com