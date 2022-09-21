Election season is here. Did you know you can get paid to help your fellow citizens cast their vote?

The Philadelphia City Commissioners, the city’s three-member bipartisan election board, hires poll workers to manage the voting process on election day. Around 8,500 workers are needed each election to manage day-of operations: open voting machines, verifying voters’ statuses, and opening and closing polling locations.

If you’re curious about what a poll worker does or are in need of a short-term gig (while helping the wheels of democracy turn), here’s what you need to know.

What is a poll worker?

A poll worker is someone who manages voting operations on election day. An election board hires citizens for a variety of positions, like opening voting machines for the day, checking in and verifying voters, and closing up at the end of the night. Poll workers work a long day. You arrive at 6 a.m. before polls open and leave some time after 8 p.m., when election materials are picked up from the polling location.

Most poll workers are assigned to clerk and machine operator roles. Other poll worker jobs are elected positions and are already filled — unless there is a vacancy, in which a poll worker will be appointed for Election Day.

Judges of Election are in charge of all Election Day operations. They usually open and close the polls. (This is an elected position; the next election is in 2025.)

Majority inspectors and minority inspectors manage the poll books, keep track of the number of voters, and make sure votes are delivered to the county office at the end of Election Day. (These are elected positions; the next election is in 2025.)

Clerks and machine operators help check-in voters, manage voting machines and make sure voters know what to do at each step in the voting process.

Bilingual interpreters help voters who speak languages other than English navigate the voting process and cast their vote.

What are the requirements to be a poll worker?

You need to be a U.S. citizen, registered to vote and at least 18 years old. If you’re 17 years old, actively enrolled in high school or secondary school and get permission from school, you can be eligible to be a poll worker. Elected officials and candidates cannot be poll workers.

Also, just like voting, having a criminal record does not bar you from being a poll worker in Pennsylvania.

How much do poll workers get paid in Philly?

$180 to $255 for the day depending on what you do, but most poll workers will make $250. Here’s the breakdown:

Majority and minority inspectors, clerks and machine operators: $200 for the day

Judge of election: $205 for the day.

Bilingual interpreters: $180 for the day.

All positions are paid an additional $50 for completing training and working on Election Day.

How are poll worker jobs assigned?

You don’t really get to pick what job you are assigned. The Judge of Elections for each division and the City Commissioners Poll Working Unit will assign jobs based on what’s needed at each polling location.

How to become a poll worker in Philly

It’s an easy process that starts with an interest form or phone call. Then, if selected, receive training before election day. Follow the steps below, and call 215-686-4811 or visit pollworker.philadelphiavotes.com for help.

Complete a poll worker interest form or call 215-685-4811 (this does not guarantee you have the job). City Commissioners office will reach back out to you to discuss the opportunity. You will be assigned a job and polling location, usually somewhere close to your home. You can attend training online or in-person before election day (City Commissioners office will share available training opportunities with you).

If you’re 17 years old and enrolled in high school or secondary school, you can be eligible to work the polls — there’s just a few extra steps. Fill out the interest form above, ask your school’s front office about the opportunity, and call the City Commissioners at 215-685-4811 to get the process started.