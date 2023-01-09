How to eat more plant-based food in Philly

About 10 to 15 years ago, vegetarians and vegans were lucky if they could find a black bean veggie burger at a restaurant. In 2023, you can find a plant-based alternative to almost anything in a Philly grocery store — from bratwurst, chicken wings, Korean BBQ, pastries and so much more.

Going meatless or just eating more plants is a growing trend across the globe that keeps getting bigger, according to a Bloomberg Intelligence report. In the U.S., several surveys show that about one out of every 10 people you meet are likely vegetarian or vegan, and the younger a person is, the more likely they are to take on a plant-based diet.

Not only is it fun to switch up your routine, but eating more plant-based also has positive affects for your health, the environment and the well-being of animals. Surveys show that people make the switch to plant-based for health reasons, like NYC Mayor Eric Adams, or due to increasing concerns over the climate crisis and the effects meat products has on the environment.

So, if you’re thinking about trying more plant-based options or just heard about “Meatless Mondays,” we gathered some helpful advice from Philly-area vegetarian, vegan and plant-based experts.

Go plant-based by simply eating more fruits and vegetables

Just like a New Year’s resolution, adding more plants and veggies to your diet is about building on top of small successes. Start small and slowly add more plant-based options into your weekly eating as you go along. Andrea Kyan, owner of the Rittenhouse vegan restaurant P.S. & Co. and a vegan since 2007, suggests simply adding more fruits and veggies to the meals you regularly eat.

“We are into ‘eating the rainbow,’” said Kyan. “I think it’s visually pleasing, so it makes you feel more satiated and happier when you’re eating a colorful plate of food. Every meal I’m trying to pack in as many colors as possible.”

It’s a simple rule to follow, but it’s not just about the visual appeal. Eating as many different richly-colored fruits and vegetables means you’ll be receiving a wide variety of nutrients, vitamins and minerals that you wouldn’t get if you go with less variety.

Easy fruits and vegetables to incorporate into your eating are apples, avocados, bananas, beans, broccoli, carrots, oranges, peppers and tomatoes. They can be found in every grocery store and won’t break the bank — which is a common misconception in plant-based diets, according to P.S. & Co.’s resident vegan food writer, Christina Major.

“It can be expensive if you’re buying all the [meat] alternatives out there, but I honestly feel like it’s cost effective and I cook a lot at home,” Major said. “Preparing your own food really helps and not relying heavily on the mock-meats and cheeses. Even though they are wonderful to have, they can be more costly than buying greens, fruits and vegetables.”

Pro tip: Buy grains, lentils, and beans in bulk. Have cans of various beans or chickpeas on hand (great for quick additions to a recipe). Load up on frozen fruits and vegetables so they are readily available.

Find plant-based alternatives to your favorite comfort food

Carlo Giardina, who recently celebrated 13 years of being vegan and is the co-owner of Newbold vegan corner grocery store, V Marks the Shop, has heard many reasons over the years why people don’t want to try more plant-based diets.

“People think, ‘Oh, I’ll never have a steak again, and I don’t want to give that up,’” Giardina said. “Well, there are vegan versions of those foods. And I’m not going to kid people, most of the alternatives don’t taste exactly the same as their meat counterpart, while some do — but all of them are tasty anyway.”

Giardina suggests finding a plant-based alternative to your favorite comfort food. Whether it’s a chocolate brownie, bacon cheeseburger or lasagna — you can find a vegetarian or vegan version of it right here in Philadelphia at a grocery store or restaurant.

Most people aren’t going to convert overnight to fully plant-based diets, said Giardina. If you still want your steak, maybe some days of the week you just switch it out for a meatless version, which is the meaning behind “Meatless Mondays.” The ideas is to take small steps and build more plants into your diet gradually, instead of an all-or-nothing approach.

Philadelphia is a haven for vegetarian, vegan and plant-based food

Philadelphia has a thriving vegetarian and vegan food scene with dozens of restaurants, bars, grocery stores and pastry shops that solely serve plant-based options. Even eateries that aren’t 100% vegan now offer them.

Both Kyan and Giardina agree that Tattooed Mom on South Street is an excellent place to dip your toes into plant-based food. They offer Philly pub classics with the option to include meat, vegetarian or vegan alternatives to most items on the menu. Grab their vegan Philly cheesesteak or the secret menu item which changes constantly.

Giardina’s favorite place to recommend is Hardena in South Philly as they’re not strictly plant-based, but the vegetarian and vegan options they do offer are widely celebrated — even by Anthony Bourdain and Guy Fieri. So, go with friends and you might find something you like.

Kyan, who said she is constantly looking to satiate her cravings of Asian cuisine, suggests Han Dynasty (Old City), Chengdu Famous Food (University City), Hunan East (Turnersville, N.J.), and Chabaa Thai (Manayunk). But one Fairmount Chinese restaurant, Unit Su Veg, hits the mark in particular for her because they make vegan versions of the dishes she misses most since going vegan: challah, croissants, and dim sum.

Additional Philly plant-based spots to check out: