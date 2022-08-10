Whether you already found full-time child care or are just looking for help to fill in the gaps outside of your work hours — before or after school care might be what you’re looking for.

School and child care usually run during daytime work and school hours — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anytime outside of those daytime hours, supervised care is called before or after school care, respectively. (Sometimes referred to as Out-of-School Time or “OST”.)

While there are public schools and daytime child care options in Philly that are free or low-cost, before or after school care usually costs money. And many schools and daytime care providers in Philly already offer these options.

If you already have daytime child care — like public school, preschool, day care, or pre-K — your first step should be to check with your school or provider to see if they offer before or after school care. If they don’t, here are some other options.

Key takeaways Ask your daytime child care provider if they offer before or after school care — including local schools.

Ask around. Often the best referral to child care is by someone you know well.

Free libraries and recreation centers provide free after school care.

There are in-person and online resources available to you.

And if you know of any additional before or after school programming, let us know at phillytips@inquirer.com.

Before and after school care programs in Philly

ASAP started as the city’s first after school care directory (in partnership with The Daily News) in 2003. In 2022, it’s still delivering on that mission. Here you can find connections to after school enrichment programs from chess and drama clubs to debate and Scrabble teams. You can look through the entire ASAP program directory or apply for a specific program. 1617 John F. Kennedy Blvd, Suite 1855; phillyasap.org, 215-607-2069

To find a specific program:

Chess : Email chess@phillyasap.org or call 215.545.2727 ext. 17.

Drama : Email drama@phillyasap.org or call 215.545.2727 ext. 19.

Debate : Email debate@phillyasap.org or call 215.607.2069 x4.

Scrabble: Email scrabble@phillyasap.org or call 215-545-2727 ext 13.

Free Library of Philadelphia - LEAP

The Learning Enrichment After-School Program (LEAP) is the library’s free out-of-school child care program. This program runs during the school year at your local library.

Your child can receive free homework assistance, learn about science, technology, arts and math, and the program promotes a love of reading.

To learn more and apply, contact your local Free Library of Philadelphia. If you have questions, you can also reach out to the LEAP program by emailing LEAP@freelibrary.org or call 215-686-5372.

Kids can head to a local recreation center after school for free after school care during the school year. The programs usually run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and kids are provided a snack, fun activities, and time to socialize with others in a safe environment.

To learn more and apply, contact your local Recreation Center.

Child care options if you don't have citizenship Even if you or your child doesn’t have citizenship, you can still apply for child care programs. There can be restrictions and some providers may ask for more information than others (For example, you may need to have proof of where you live — like a lease or letter from a landlord). The Early Learning Resource Center can help you, and you shouldn't need a Social Security Number. Our child care guide has more guidance on child care options for parents without citizenship

Finding before and after school care near me

The above programs may not be a good fit — don’t worry. There are still places you can turn to for help finding child care that fits your needs. Here are organizations or online resources that can help you find before or after school care in Philly.

Help with: Finding after school care programs and provider information

This online tool provided by the city can help you find programs for after school care and summer camps in Philly. Here you can look for programs in the city. If you need help, email dhsost@phila.gov or call 215-683-5638.

Help with: Finding before and after school care (both public and private), finding financial assistance, in-person help

The ELRC in Philly is a one-stop shop for finding child care services in the region. Here you can get referrals and apply to either before or after school care programs. You can also find out if you are eligible for financial assistance or public child care programs, and get connected with a child care provider that fits your needs. Call or visit an ELRC in-person, below. philadelphiaelrc18.org, 1-888-461-KIDS (5437)

ELRC Locations (Open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.):

Northwest Philly : 2361-2373 Welsh Rd.

North Philly : 2816 Germantown Ave.

West Philly: 5548 Chestnut St., Second Floor

Help with: finding child care providers with before and after school care (both public and private)

Compass is Pennsylvania’s online database for finding and applying to a variety of different services — including child care. For before after school care, filter your search results for providers that are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and look for providers with Before School and After School services. compass.state.pa.us