When South Kensington mother Clare Dych found out she was having a baby in Fall 2014, she immediately applied to a waitlist for a beloved preschool in her neighborhood. When did she hear back?

Six years and another child later.

“My oldest had already moved on, so we just replied, ‘Hey put our second kid on the waitlist,’” Dych said of receiving the acceptance email. “I almost died laughing.”

Now, her oldest is in first grade and her youngest is enrolled in PHLpreK, the city’s free pre-kindergarten program. But according to Dych, finding the right child care for your little one is not always easy in Philly.

“You have such a short time from when you have a baby and when you go back to work after maternity leave,” Dych said. “I had 12 weeks which I was lucky to have — for some people it’s two weeks. It took us until the end of that timeframe to find the right place.”

Finding child care can be filled with headaches. It’s best to start your search the moment you’re expecting a child and ask people in your community for direct referrals. Facebook groups are another valuable resource that can help connect you to child care from local parents who have gone through the process. Bottom line: apply as early as possible.

Shaquanda Thomas, whose daughter is heading into kindergarten soon, said this is exactly how she found child care. With only a week to find a place for her daughter, she posted to Facebook and a close friend suggested a spot where she took her own child. Thomas visited the child care center, met the director and took note of cleanliness (no shoes in the child care center), healthy meals, cameras and security, and most importantly a curriculum that was on par with public schools.

“I thought the experience was going to be rough — I was kind of skeptical. But, [the director] just made me feel so welcome, like I was talking to my grandmother,” Thomas said.

Dych and Thomas both advise that fancier doesn’t always mean better. Visit the child care provider and get to know the people and place that will help your child grow.

For the purposes of this guide, child care is considered supervised care for children under age six during daytime work and school hours. (If it’s after 3 p.m., it’s usually called “after school care,” and before 8 a.m., it’s “before school care” — many of child care providers provide both at an additional cost.) Here’s how to find before or after school care.

We’ve gathered some helpful resources and advice for finding child care in Philadelphia. Some programs in the city are free and low-cost; others you may have to pay for. But, all the tools and resources here will connect you with child care programs that meet or exceed state requirements.

Key takeaways Start early and ask your community . As soon as you know you’re expecting a child, ask folks you know: family, friends, neighbors, schools, churches, and community organizations.

. As soon as you know you’re expecting a child, ask folks you know: family, friends, neighbors, schools, churches, and community organizations. Be open to all opportunities . See if you’re eligible for free or low-cost child care provided by the government and use online tools like Compass, Keystone STARS, and national child care accreditation lists.

. See if you’re eligible for free or low-cost child care provided by the government and use online tools like Compass, Keystone STARS, and national child care accreditation lists. Fancier doesn't mean better: Dych says: “Obviously you want a place that’s well run, clean, and well maintained. But, we had a school that had a beautiful facility, a smooth tour, and fancy website — and it was not a good experience for us.”

Dych says: “Obviously you want a place that’s well run, clean, and well maintained. But, we had a school that had a beautiful facility, a smooth tour, and fancy website — and it was not a good experience for us.” Ask a lot of questions: How long have teachers worked at this child care provider? Are they paid well? Do they enjoy working there?

How long have teachers worked at this child care provider? Are they paid well? Do they enjoy working there? Be patient. Finding child care takes time. i-circle_black

What is child care like in Philly?

There are many child care providers in Philly to choose from. For kids under six years old, there’s day care, preschool, pre-kindergarten (pre-K), child care centers, and family and group child care providers, and they’re all different.

Preschool and day care focus on providing a safe, clean, and healthy environment for young kids to be supervised and learn foundational education skills (Usually for ages two to four).

Pre-K, and child care providers that offer early learning development, provide additional education on top of what is offered at preschools and day care that prepare your little one for kindergarten and develop much-needed skills for life (Ages three to five).

How much does child care cost in Philly?

There are private (more expensive) or public (free or lower cost) options. You can also choose how many days a week your child goes to care, which will effect the cost.

Parents in Philadelphia currently pay a little over $1,000 a month on average per child for full-time, full-day preschool and pre-K programs.

Child care options if you don’t have citizenship

Even if you or your child doesn’t have citizenship, you can still apply for child care programs. There can be restrictions and some providers may ask for more information than others. (For example, you may need to have proof of where you live — like a lease or letter from a landlord.)

Reyna, a Philly mom (who asked that we not use her last name because of her immigration status), went to the Early Learning Resource Center for help. They will ask you for information like tax documents and proof of residence, but you shouldn’t need a Social Security Number. You may run into issues with accessing city translation services if you need them.

Be patient, Reyna said. “Education is extremely important, especially at that age. At the end of the day, you may not have a million dollars to leave your child, but you can give them a good education now.”

Finding child care near me

Start by asking people you know and trust for direct referrals if possible — however, if you don’t know where to start, want to know if you’re eligible for financial assistance, or need specialized supports or language services, here are some organizations that can help:

Early Learning Resource Center (ELRC)

Help with: finding both public and private child care, finding financial assistance, in-person help

The ELRC in Philly is a one-stop-shop for finding child care services in the region (formerly known as Child Care Information Services or “CCIS”). Here you can get referrals and apply to any of the child care programs listed in this guide and also ones that aren’t. You’ll find out if you are eligible for financial assistance or public child care programs, and get connected with a child care provider that fits your needs. Call or visit an ELRC in-person, below. philadelphiaelrc18.org, 1-888-461-KIDS (5437)

ELRC Locations (Open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.):

Northwest Philly : 2361-2373 Welsh Rd.

North Philly : 2816 Germantown Ave.

West Philly: 5548 Chestnut St., Second Floor

Help with: finding both public and private child care, finding funding, online tool

Compass is Pennsylvania’s online database for finding and applying to a variety of different services — including child care. If you have an idea of what you’re looking for, search for programs by hours, rating, type, languages, and financial assistance options. You can also see if you qualify for financial assistance by using their “Do I Qualify” benefits screening. compass.state.pa.us

Help with: info about local providers, help in different languages.

This local online tool and knowledge database provides parents with a way to find child care, view school performance data, and learn how to navigate the child care system in Philly. The website can also be viewed in nine different languages, including Spanish, Chinese (simplified), and Arabic. They also have a newsletter which is great for updates. greatphillyschools.org

Help with: Finding ratings

Keystone STARS is a voluntary rating system that child care providers join to demonstrate that they meet or exceed state standards. Providers are rated on a scale of one to four stars ranking the level of care they provide in terms of health, safety, and children’s early learning development. You can find Keystone STARS-rated child care providers on Compass or contact your local ELRC.

“Read the state STARS inspection reports! Great resource. Don’t be afraid to ask a lot of questions! Trust your gut — if something seems off, move on.” Sarah G., South Kensington parent

How can I be sure a child care provider is diverse and inclusive?

Child care providers should have two policies in place:

Inclusion policy: Outlines the providers’ standards for children with diverse needs and how they support them. Cultural and linguistic diversity policy: Outlines the providers’ methods for acknowledging the cultural diversity and differences in language among students, and how they incorporate that into their polices and practices. This includes how they engage with families and the community, as well as, if they provide language access to students whose native language isn’t English.

Don’t be afraid to ask questions. Does the provider acknowledge cultural celebrations? Do they encourage parents to participate in their child’s education? Can they provide examples of students’ work and accomplishments? These questions can give you a better idea of how the provider incorporates different families’ cultures and identities into the classroom.

How do I find child care for a child with a disability?

There are early learning programs in the city that provide support to children with disabilities, including autism, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and behavioral health challenges. Before you enroll your child in these early learning programs, your child will need an “early intervention” — an assessment of your child’s needs and skills in order to provide the appropriate supports.

Here’s where you can start the process of early intervention:

Help with: behavioral health assessment, early childhood intervention, and referrals to education

Elwyn is a treatment and support service organization with hundreds of years of experience in the Philly region (literally). They provide assessment of adults and children as well as offer treatments, support, and educational services to help people with disabilities succeed.

Call 215-222-8054, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., to speak with an in-take coordinator. The call will take 10 minutes and you will schedule an evaluation for your child during that call.

Help with: direct referrals to education in your community

SPK is a state-run resource for parents who have children with a disability. You can receive help getting connected to resources — including child care, education, and other supports — in the community you live in.

Call 1-800-986-4550, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., or email RA-BFHSKN@pa.gov to get connected to resources.