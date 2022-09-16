Having a high school diploma or its equivalent is important when applying for a job, the military, or higher education.

In Philadelphia, you can get your high school equivalency with help from the city itself. Called Next Level Learning, the program connects you to classes, testing, and other support, and in some cases for free. Of course, you can go and get your high school equivalency on your own, but why not get some help?

Here’s a breakdown on how getting a high school equivalency certificate works and how to get one in Philly.

What is a GED or high school equivalency?

Students who didn’t graduate high school, and therefore didn’t receive their diploma, can get an equivalent by taking a test demonstrating they have a high school level of education. To receive a high school equivalency certificate in Pennsylvania, you have to pass either a General Education Development (GED) test or the High School Equivalency Test (HiSET). You can also complete 30 credits of postsecondary school from a college or trade school.

Requirements for getting a high school equivalency in Pennsylvania:

Pennsylvania resident

Age 16 or older (16- and 17-year-olds need to complete an age waiver for either the GED or HiSET and send it to the state Department of Education, along with a letter from either their employer, college, trade school, military, or state institution stating the student needs their high school equivalency for work or schooling. Here’s the waiver, plus instructions.

You don’t have a high school diploma or equivalency already

You’re not already enrolled in high school

GED is the test, not the certificate

Oftentimes when people think of a high school equivalency, they call it “getting your GED.” However, the GED is not the actual high school equivalency certificate, it is one of the tests you can take in order to get a high school equivalency. The GED is the oldest and most popular high school equivalency test in the country, which is why people have used it as a catchall term. After you pass the GED or HiSET, you’ll get your Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma (CSSD) from the Department of Education.

How long does it take to get a GED/high school equivalency?

It can take a couple weeks to a year, depending on the preparation or classes you may need before taking the test. On average, it takes students three months to pass the GED test and get their diploma. The GED and HiSET tests themselves take around seven hours to complete.

What is the difference between a GED/high school equivalency and a high school diploma?

Basically nothing. A high school equivalency has the same value, in most cases, as a high school diploma. If you pass the GED or HiSET and receive your high school equivalency certificate, you effectively have a high school diploma.

How much does it cost to get a GED or high school equivalency?

If you are getting your high school equivalency through the City of Philadelphia, it can be free. However, you can sign-up and pay for your own classes and tests anywhere that offers them — below are the associated costs.

GED has four subjects: math, language arts, social studies, and science. Taking the test at a testing center is $30 per subject, for a total of $120. Online testing from home is $36 per subject, for a total of $144.

HiSET has five subjects: math, science, English, social studies, and writing. You have to take the HiSET at a testing center. The paper test is $23 per subject, for a total of $115. Taking the test on a computer is $18.75 per subject, for a total of $93.75.

High school equivalency and test prep classes can range from $5 to $300.

Do you need a GED/high school equivalency to get into college?

Sort of. Colleges can accept students that don’t have a high school diploma or equivalency, but that is rare. Most colleges require students to have graduated high school or have a high school equivalency.

Do you need a GED/high school equivalency to join the military?

No. You don’t need a high school diploma or equivalency to join the military, but having one can make it easier for you to get in. High school graduates are the most likely to be accepted though, as the military only enlists around 5% to 10% of new recruits with a GED each year. With a GED, you’ll need to score a 50 or higher on your entrance exam (ASVAB) too.

How to get a GED, HiSET, or high school equivalency in Philly

Through Philly’s Office of Children and Families (OCF), Next Level Learning connects residents who are 16 and older to community-based organizations to prepare and get their high school equivalency.

According to OCF, most providers that work with the city offer classes and testing for free. There are a few providers who do require payment, but you will know up front which providers have costs and what they are. Talk with a Next Level Learning representative about what your financial and learning needs are to find the right class for you.

The system was revamped recently to onboard new students through a toll-free hotline.

Call 833-750-5627 to speak with a representative and get started Make an appointment for intake into the program Attend your intake appointment and complete an assessment about your education goals Get referred to a class that best fits your needs Start classes

You’ll be paired with a community-based organization where you’ll receive the classes most appropriate for you, ranging from reading, writing, and math, GED/HiSET prep, and basic computer skills to English classes for speakers of other languages (ESOL). If you enroll in and take a GED/HiSET prep course, you will be able to take a high school equivalency test at its completion. Most programs offer testing for free, but some programs do charge for testing.