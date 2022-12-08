The federal government’s push for REAL ID has been going on for years, but this week, the Department of Homeland Security announced that the deadline would be extended another two years, delaying implementation until May 7, 2025. The law was previously set to into effect May 3.

But just because the deadline has been pushed back, that doesn’t mean you should wait until the last minute to comply with federal law.

Pennsylvanians can complete their Real ID application online, then bring both the necessary documents, plus an application confirmation code to their nearest DMV office.

Here’s what you need to know about obtaining a Real ID in Pennsylvania.

Key takeaways REAL ID is a new federal ID system. which goes into effect on May 7, 2025.

You don't need REAL ID to vote in Pennsylvania.

You don't need REAL ID if you have other federal photo ID, such as a passport.

After the 2025 deadline, you will need REAL ID or valid federal ID to board a domestic flight and enter some federal buildings and military bases.

You cannot get REAL ID if you are undocumented. i-circle_black

What is REAL ID?

REAL ID is going to be the new standard of verifying your identity with the federal government — it’s a policy that has been more than 20 years in the making.

After 9/11, U.S. lawmakers enacted a policy to enforce stricter standards for getting a state photo ID or driver’s license nationwide. States that didn’t already meet those standards needed to upgrade their system. The law was originally written in 2005, but the federal government gave states more time to prepare their residents to transfer to this new ID system.

In the past, you may have used a state photo ID or driver’s license to board a plane. Now, you will have to have a REAL ID or valid federal ID, like a passport or military ID. This goes for any federal facility that requires ID, like some federal buildings and military bases.

REAL ID is a regular state photo ID or driver’s license, except there’s a star in the upper right-hand corner (If you don’t have a star on your ID, you don’t have REAL ID).