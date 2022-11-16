Twenty-eight people seeking asylum arrived at 30th Street Station on busses sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Wednesday morning in what is the first — but most likely not the last — bus of asylum-seekers arriving in Philly.

Those arriving in Philadelphia, mostly from Colombia, the Dominican Republic and Cuba, are in the U.S. legally seeking asylum. Abbott, who has also sent immigrants to other sanctuary cities like New York, Washington D.C. and Chicago, has said these busses are an effort to bring the challenges of the border to northern cities. Other, like Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, call the stunt “cruel and racist.”

» READ MORE: Bus with asylum-seekers sent by Texas arrives in Philadelphia

The City of Philadelphia, along with immigration groups Nationalities Services Center and HIAS Pennsylvania, have been preparing for this scenario since the summer. Now, as asylum-seekers arrive they could use your help.

Here’s how you can assist those seeking asylum in Philadelphia.

Donate to the city’s Welcoming Fund

Philadelphia’s Office of Immigrant Affairs (OIA) has set up the Philadelphia Welcoming Fund for monetary donations. The funds will be distributed among local groups serving the immigrant population, but details are still being worked out.

Non-monetary donations are not being accepted at this time. Keep in mind, this could change as welcoming efforts continue.

Organizations supporting immigrants, refugees and asylum-seekers in Philadelphia

These groups provide legal aid, housing services, employment help, benefits assistance and so much more to help individuals and families navigating immigration. A donation directly supports their efforts.