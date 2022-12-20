Landlords providing proper heating to apartments isn’t just the humane thing to do, it’s the law in Philadelphia.

From Oct. 1 to April 30, landlords must ensure that heating in a rental unit is capable of maintaining a room temperature of 68 degrees, according to Philadelphia’s property maintenance code. This also applies to May and September if temperatures drop below 60 degrees. Despite these protections in Philadelphia, some tenants still go years without consistent heating.

According to a city spokesperson, Philly311 — the city’s official service hotline — receives almost 1,200 complaints about rental heating issues per year.

So, what happens if you find yourself in this situation? Your landlord has to resolve the heating issues otherwise they face code violations, possible legal repercussions or fines depending on how they handle the issue.

Here’s a breakdown of how to report and resolve a rental unit heating issue.

Key takeaways
  • If your apartment is below 68 degrees during certain cold months, then your landlord is violating Philadelphia housing code — and you can report it.
  • At any time in this process you can reach out to Philly Tenant Hotline or Community Legal Services for legal advice, and depending on the case, legal help.
  • Report rental unit heating issues to 311. L&I will investigate the complaint and issue code violations when applicable. 
  • If a code violation is issued, your landlord will have to fix the rental unit's heating or face legal repercussions.
  • The whole process can take up to a few weeks depending on a landlord's responsiveness. If the case ends up going to court, it can take much longer.
  • People who don't have citizenship can still report these issues to 311. Citizenship status will not be investigated at any point in this process.