Gas prices have been hitting highs, and that trend doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. But you still have to get around, right? So, here is what you can do to try to make your gas last longer:

1. Check your tire pressure. Often.

Philadelphia mechanic Al Vincent, owner of Al’s Performance, recommends checking all four tires once every two weeks, or at least once a month. If your tires are under-inflated, your car burns more fuel, your tires wear out faster, and it’s less safe to drive. But checking the pressure “is a nice, quick thing you can do by yourself in most cars,” says Vincent. Check the driver’s side door jamb to find out how much pressure your car needs.

You can check your pressure and top up your tires at Wawa, which has free tire air pumps in locations like Roosevelt Blvd., Rising Sun Ave., and Ridge Ave. Find the closest location with an air pump on Google maps. You can also buy a tire pressure gauge for as low as $9.

According to AAA, doing this can improve your gas mileage by approximately 3%.

2. Get the right octane gas for your car

Octane is a rating on how stable the fuel is. In the U.S., there are typically three grades: regular (87 octane), mid-grade (89 octane), and premium (usually 91, but some gas stations sell 93).

If you go with too low an octane your car will need more gas. Why? If your car requires higher octane fuel, a lower octane may ignite prematurely during compression.

But higher isn’t necessarily better: If you go higher than you need to, it won’t cause any trouble, but you will be wasting money. So, bottom line: You want to get what your car needs — not more not less — if you want to save money on gas.

According to AAA research, there’s no benefit in using premium gas if your car doesn’t need it. But while 70% of U.S. cars only require regular gasoline, drivers — collectively — waste more than $2.1 billion a year buying premium gas.

Check your car’s user manual to see what the right octane fuel is for your vehicle.

3. Get a tune-up

Regular maintenance — oil and filter changes, tire rotation, inspecting and adjusting fluid levels, and replacing worn-out parts (like an engine filter) — is important for keeping your car running well. But it can also make a big difference in your fuel efficiency.

Vincent says that a good tune-up can help you cut down your gas consumption by 25%. He points especially to the air filter and spark plug. (The more the spark plug wears out, the more your air filter gets clogged, making your engine less efficient and burning more gas.) But a tune-up may make even more of a difference: According to Mobil, fixing serious maintenance problems, like a faulty oxygen sensor, can improve your gas mileage by as much as 40%.

Your user manual can tell you when your car needs to be maintained, or the maintenance shop will remind you. If you need help finding a place to perform your maintenance AAA has a locator based on zip code.

4. Don’t idle

Letting your car idle burns fuel at zero miles per gallon, effectively wasting that gasoline. Vincent says a lot of people do this, especially during winter, and It uses more gas than turning off your car and restarting it. So, when you can help it don’t let your car idle for more than ten seconds.

AAA says is best to not start your car until you are ready to go, and avoid drive throughs. Because the engine warms up faster once the car is on, and will stay warm after stopping.

5. Minimize drag

Air resistance reduces fuel efficiency. And your drag increases if you have the car windows open, roof or rear-mounted racks, or carry a lot of things in your truck. According to AAA, a loaded roof rack can decrease your fuel efficiency by 5%. And AAA also recommends to empty your trunk: carrying heavy things, around 100 pounds, refuses the efficiency of your gas by 1-2%.

6. Don’t speed

Speeding, rapid acceleration, and braking make you burn gas faster. Driving over 60 mph can also drain your tank: AAA says that for every 5 mph you drive over 60 mph an additional $0.15 per gallon is added to your gas bill. So, use cruise control, and respect the speed limit.

7. Make fewer trips

When you turn on the car, the engine needs to warm up. Starting your car multiple times can use twice as much fuel as driving one longer trip. Making fewer trips will save you gas and reduce wear and tear.