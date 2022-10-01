While the effects of Hurricane Ian in Philadelphia have been limited to heavy rain and strong winds, Florida continues to struggle with catastrophic destruction the storm has left behind. At least 52 people have been confirmed dead in the Sunshine State, and 1.1 million remain without power. If you are wondering how to help, here are some organizations currently working on the ground to aid recovery:

American Red Cross

Helping people affected by disasters, since 1881, the American Red Cross provides shelter, food, and blood to those in need. In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, they are accepting monetary donations.

So far, the nonprofit is providing comfort kits, relief supplies, sheltering over 10,000 people — across Florida, South Carolina and Georgia, and aiding family reunification efforts. If you need help locating a missing friend or family member in Florida, call the Red Cross at 800-733-2767.

Donate 🌐online: redcross.org, 📞 call 800-733-2767, or 📱text IAN to 90999 (to make a $10 donation).

Caring for others

This Atlanta, Ga., nonprofit has been aiding people affected by natural disasters since 2001. As they prepare for the effects of Ian in Georgia, Caring for Others is simultaneously collecting donations to help people in Florida with clothing, food, water, and financial assistance.

Donate 🌐online: caring4others.org

Direct Relief

Created in the aftermath of World War II, Direct Relief provides humanitarian aid nationwide. They have been helping Florida recover from hurricanes since 2007. Currently, they are assisting hospitals and clinics with emergency medicines, and backup power systems.

Additionally, the nonprofit is delivering Hurricane Prep Packs to Federally Qualified Health Centers. These packages contain over 200 medical provisions, including antibiotics, first aid supplies, and medications for diabetes, hypertension, and severe allergic reactions.

Donate 🌐online: directrelief.org

Volunteer Florida

This is a private fund created by the state of Florida to provide assistance during emergencies and natural disasters. Recommended by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Volunteer Florida will distribute donations to the organizations assisting Hurricane Ian victims.

Donate 🌐online: volunteerflorida.org, or 📱text DISASTER to 20222.

National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD)

VOAD was founded following Hurricane Camille, in 1969. Since then, the faith-based coalition has been aiding people affected by natural disasters. In Florida, they are currently helping with access to food, water, and medicine. At the moment, they are only accepting cash donations through any of their 15-member organizations.

Donate 🌐online: nvoad.org

Save the Children

Founded in 1919, Save the Children helps ensure kids’ access to health, education, and safety. In 2021, they helped 183 million children around the world, 837,000 of them in the U.S. As they continue to assess the impact of the latest hurricane on Florida’s youth, they are distributing water, hygiene kits, diapers, and creating play areas in evacuation shelters.

Donate 🌐online: savethechildren.org

The Salvation Army

This evangelical organization, founded in 1865, is part of the Universal Christian Church. Besides running homeless shelters, after-school programs, and other services, they have a disaster relief program. Currently, the Salvation Army is working to provide shelter, food, water, baby products, hygiene, and cleaning products.

Donate 🌐online: salvationarmyusa.org

American Humane

Based in Washington D.C., American Humane was the country’s first national organization created to protect animals. Since 1877, they have established rescue programs and resources to ensure animal rights. During Hurricane Ian, their rescue team has been helping with water search and rescue operations, as well as transporting, feeding, and sheltering Florida pets.

Donate 🌐online: americanhumane.org