The best things to eat, see, and do in the region

Farmers’ markets season has arrived. Organic produce, baked goods, crafts, live music, and even CBD products are back for the summer. Whether you live at the Shore or are just planning to visit, here is a list of farmers’ markets you can visit:

TUESDAY

West Cape May Farmers Market

If you are looking for a market with free outdoor concerts, West Cape might just be it. Located behind the West Cape May Borough Hall, this farmers market starts coming to life after 3 p.m. Beyond fresh produce, baked goods, and crafts, West Cape has ten local bands lined up for the 2022 season. Every Tuesday at 5 p.m., you can expect a show, from musicians and groups such as The Honey Hawks, Maddie Hogan, The Squares, and more.

🕑 Tuesdays, June 28-Aug. 30, 3-7:30 p.m., 📍 732 Broadway, West Cape May, facebook.com

Sea Isle City Farmers Market

For folks near Sea Isle City, the farmers market is open at Excursion park every Tuesday. Besides local fruits and vegetables, you can find homemade jams, pie, hot sauce, and more. This season brings more than thirty sellers, including Soul Empanadas, Misty Meadow Sheep Dairy, and Anita’s Vegan Kitchen.

🕑 Saturdays, June 21-Aug. 30, 8 a.m.-noon., 📍 JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City, seaislechamber.com

WEDNESDAY

Ocean City Farmers Market

Every Wednesday, local farmers and vendors offer fresh produce, herbs, and prepared food at this market in OC. Whether you are looking for groceries or vegan tomato pie, Sheepsicles (frozen yogurt bar), or lamb sausages, the vendors at Tabernacle Grounds have lots of options. Or walk along Sixth Street and Asbury Avenue to check out the crafts, jewelry, and art for sale too.

🕑 Wednesdays, June 15-early September, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 📍 Sixth St. and Asbury Ave., Tabernacle Grounds, 🌐 facebook.com

THURSDAY

Margate Community Farmers Market

If you are looking to buy fresh seafood, eggs, baked goods, or flowers, Margate’s Farmer Market offers many options. For folks craving seafood, cocktails, or beer, Steve and Cookies Restaurant is also at the market, along with also other food stands and a dining seating area.

🕑 Thursdays, June 16-Sept. 1, 8:30-11:30 a.m., 📍 9700 Amherst Ave Margate, 🌐 facebook.com

FRIDAY

Ventnor City Farmers Market

Ventnor has close to seventy vendors this year, so you can find anything from vegan sweets to CBD products. Every Friday, until noon, you can walk around the stands and find produce, flowers, dairy products, meats, fish, pet items, pickled products, ceramic, crafts, jewelry, whiskey, and more.

🕑 Fridays, May 27-Sept. 2, 8:30 to noon, 📍 6421 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, 🌐 vcfm.org

SATURDAY

Brigantine Farmers Market

Brigantine Farmers Market is a rain or shine market, so no matter the weather you can go get fresh produce. Located at the Brigantine Community School Parking Lot (Sheridan Place Side), this market offers a variety of flowers, corn, berries, cold-pressed juices, donuts, crafts, and even natural remedies such as bug repellent.

🕑 Saturdays, May 28-Sept. 3, 8 a.m. to noon., 📍 301 Sheridan Place Brigantine, 🌐 facebook.com/brigantinefarmersmarket

Wildwood Farmers Market

If you are in Wildwood, head to the Byrne Plaza, at the corner of Oak and Pacific Avenues, for a morning at the farmers market. This season brings over sixty vendors each week, selling different products from arts and crafts to boozy cakes. There will be stands of hot sauce, CBD oil products, organic produce, wine, beer, juices, and more.

🕑 Saturdays, May 28-Sept. 5, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 📍 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, 🌐 dooww.com

SUNDAY

Stone Harbor Farmers Market

Stone Harbor Farmers Market is back for the season at the Water Tower Plaza. This year the Potato Homestead, the Great Full Garden, and Bakers Bounty have been added to the list of sellers. If you are interested in checking it out, look for their different kinds of salt, scones, fresh gluten-free bread, sheep cheese, eggs from pasture-raised hens, and local flowers.

🕑 Saturdays, May 29-Sept 4, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 📍 Water Tower Plaza, 95th St. and Second Ave. Stone Harbor, 🌐 facebook.com/StoneHarborFarmersMarket