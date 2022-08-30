The Made in America music festival comes back to Philly this weekend on Sept. 4 and 5, which means road closures and transit changes are already underway.

The two-day festival along Benjamin Franklin Parkway is held annually during Labor Day weekend, filled with musical acts and art installations. In order to accommodate the construction of the venue along the Parkway, the City of Philadelphia began temporary road closures and lane restrictions starting on Sunday, Aug. 28. If you don’t want to run into traffic, it’s best to steer clear of the Parkway for the next week.

The number and extent of street closings and parking restrictions will increase each day until the festival ends. During the festival, expect delays on roadways around Benjamin Franklin Parkway. All road closures will be lifted before morning rush hour on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Road closures and parking restrictions

These closures started on Sunday, Aug. 28, and remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6:

Two lanes of Eakins Oval in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

These closures started at 7 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, and remain until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6:

Spring Garden St., between Pennsylvania Ave. and Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

These closures start at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and remain until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6:

Parking prohibited on 22nd St. between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Pennsylvania Ave. (west side) and Park Towne Place from 22nd Street to 24th streets (north side).

These closures start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, and remain until 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6:

Inner lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20th St. and Eakins Oval.

Cross traffic on numbered streets will be permitted and outer lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway will remain open on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

These closures start at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, and remain until 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept.6:

Outer lanes on Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 22nd and 23rd streets (eastbound only).

Cross traffic on numbered streets will be permitted on Thursday, September 2.

These closures start at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, and remain until 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6:

Outer lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20th St. and Eakins Oval

Inner lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20th St. and Eakins Oval

23rd St., between Pennsylvania Ave. and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

22nd St., between Pennsylvania Ave. and Park Towne Place

21st St., between Pennsylvania Ave. and Winter St.

Kelly Drive outbound from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Fairmount Ave.

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from Sweetbriar Drive to Eakins Oval

Starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, traffic headed inbound (to Center City) from Spring Garden Street Bridge or Martin Luther King Drive must exit Eakins Oval on the 24th St. ramp. Traffic headed inbound on Kelly Drive must exit Kelly Drive at Fairmount Ave. Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive will remain open for employees and guests of the Philadelphia Museum of Art and will be accessible via 25th St. and Pennsylvania Ave.

The most extensive road closures will start at 3 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 to 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 5:

The entire width of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, beginning at 20th St. extending west through Eakins Oval to 25th St. The rear of the Philadelphia Museum of Art will be accessible to museum guests via a special route (Fairmount Ave., to Pennsylvania Ave., to 25th St./Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive).

20th St., between Arch St. and Vine St.

21st St., between Winter St. and Hamilton St.

22nd St., between Winter St. and Spring Garden St.

23rd St., between the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Pennsylvania Ave.

Spring Garden Street Tunnel.

Spring Garden Street Bridge. The City will try to keep this bridge open during Philadelphia Museum of Art operating hours, but it may be forced to close during periods of heavy pedestrian use.

Kelly Drive, between Fairmount Ave. and Eakins Oval.

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, between the Falls Bridge and Eakins Oval.

I-676 westbound off-ramp at 22nd St. I-676 eastbound off-ramp at 23rd St. will remain open.

Parking Restrictions starting at 3 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 to 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 5:

Pennsylvania Avenue, between 22nd St. and Fairmount Ave. (south side of street).

Winter St., between 20th St. and 22nd St. (both sides of street).

20th St., between Vine St. and Callowhill St. (east side of street).

21st St., between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Race St. (both sides of street).

22nd St., between Winter St. and Spring Garden St. (both sides of street).

Park Towne Place, between 22nd St. and 24th St. (both sides of street).

Spring Garden St., between 22nd St. and Pennsylvania Ave.

Race St., between 19th St. and 20th St.

SEPTA Transit

Subway, Trolley and Regional Rail lines will be operating on normal schedule. Late-night Regional Rail service will be available on Saturday and Sunday nights departing from Jefferson, Suburban and 30th Street Stations.

Bus service around the Parkway will be effected.

Route 43 beginning at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28 through 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Route 38 beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 through 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Routes 7, 32, 48 and 49 beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 through 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Taxi and Rideshare

Drop-off and pickup locations for taxis, Uber and Lyft are along the 2100 block of Spring Garden St.