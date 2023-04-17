Everything you need to know about weed in Pennsylvania and New Jersey

Marijuana laws can be confusing. All but a few years ago, buying legal weed in Pennsylvania or New Jersey sounded like a fairytale, but now as the industry becomes more legal in the tri-state area people understandably have questions. We’re here to help.

We’ve been breaking down the rules around recreational and medical marijuana in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and what happens if you are doing anything illegal. Got a question we haven’t covered? Email us.

Through this page, you’ll find helpful guides on buying legal cannabis, differences in available products, how to get a medical marijuana card, what smoking weed could mean for your job and so much more.

Here are some useful resources about cannabis in the region:

As neighboring states change and update their marijuana and cannabis laws, it can be confusing to know what’s legal in Pennsylvania. Here’s everything you need to know.

After decades of prohibition, legal marijuana has come to yet another state — and this time, it’s just across the Delaware River. When it comes to weed in New Jersey, how does the new law work? And when can you buy legal pot? Here is what you need to know.

If you’ve been to a public event in Philly before, then you have probably at least smelled marijuana. It’s not legal to smoke openly in public, but many do. After all — you basically can’t be arrested for it. If you’re confused about how the marijuana laws work, it doesn’t mean that you’re high: The laws in New Jersey, Philadelphia, and Pennsylvania all work differently. We’re here to help.

Whether people buy marijuana legally in New Jersey or illegally in the underground market, it’s a crime for them to possess, consume, grow, or sell marijuana in Pennsylvania. Only medical marijuana patients can legally buy and consume cannabis from state-approved dispensaries here. While at least four states around Pennsylvania have legalized or will vote to legalize weed soon, one may be surprised to learn that the path to recreational marijuana legalization in the Keystone State is still quite long. Here are five takeaways on marijuana-legalization efforts in the state.

The Pennsylvania legislature is considering everything from expanding who can get medical marijuana to full legalization. Here’s what you need to know.

Can you fly out of Philly International with marijuana? The TSA doesn’t care about your “jazz cabbage.” But if you’re dumb enough to carry your marijuana next to a switchblade or a corkscrew, you’ll be grounded. Here’s what to keep in mind.

Recreational pot sales have started in N.J. Here’s how to find your closest pot shop. Click through our map below to find the closest dispensary to you.

Pennsylvanians with a medical marijuana card have been able to buy and consume weed legally for years, and now New Jersey has legalized recreational marijuana for all adults in the state. But if you don’t have a PA medical card, you might be looking longingly across the border where flower-friendly folks can buy their weed in peace. Well, the good news is that you can still buy and consume weed in New Jersey. Here’s what you need to know.

So you’ve heard the news? Recreational marijuana is now legal to buy in New Jersey as an adult. What if you don’t live in New Jersey and want to bring it home with you — is that legal? We talked to local law enforcement to give you a clear answer. The short answer is no. Even if you live in New Jersey, you can’t leave the state with your stash.

If you want to become a medical marijuana patient in Pennsylvania, you can do it from the

comfort of your own home. What conditions qualify, and what to expect at your consultation.

If you use medical marijuana, can landlords refuse to rent to you, or even evict you? And what should you tell your landlord when looking for housing? Here are some basics.

Can I grow my own marijuana at home in New Jersey? While adults can now buy legal

marijuana in New Jersey, according to state law, you still can’t grow your own cannabis plants.

Can I smoke weed legally at the Shore? Marijuana has been legalized and decriminalized in New Jersey. But not so fast. There’s still some things New Jersey residents and Shore-goers alike should know before lighting up.

Medical marijuana is legal in Pennsylvania, but some people who are prescribed cannabis have a hard time landing jobs because of drug screenings. A new city law bars many employers from testing job applicants for cannabis use, but there are several exemptions to the ordinance. What to know about Philadelphia’s ban on pre-hire marijuana testing.

Pennsylvania’s health department mandated a recall of marijuana vaping products that the agency had previously approved for sale. Here’s what you need to know.

You are now able to buy cannabis flower, concentrate, ingestible forms of cannabis that aren’t food, and drops or syrups in New Jersey. But, you can’t buy edibles — specifically, any cannabis product “resembling food,” according to New Jersey state law. Here’s why.

All cannabis products sold legally through dispensaries in New Jersey and Pennsylvania come with packaging and product labels that let a buyer know what the product is, dosage amounts, quantity, potency and include storage information, expiration dates and warning labels. It’s a lot of information, and can be overwhelming. So, let’s breakdown the elements of a cannabis product label that are essential to know.