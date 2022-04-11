It’s not yet 4/20, but there’s cause for early celebration. New Jersey officially signed off on the start of adult-use marijuana sales on Monday.

Residents in the Garden State voted to legalize recreational cannabis in 2020, but it took the state a couple of years to get the system in place. In 2021, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed three bills into law that allowed for the set up of a recreational cannabis industry, legalized cannabis use, and decriminalized possession. The laws also outline where you can smoke weed, if you can grow it, and how it affects policing, among other policies. Here’s our complete breakdown of how New Jersey’s weed laws work.

Now, starting in mid-May, adults in New Jersey will be able to buy legal weed.

As an adult you can buy dried flower, concentrated oils, chewable forms of cannabis (pills, tablets, capsules), and drops or syrups (tinctures, topical, transdermal, and sublingual). (Edible cannabis products are not available yet.

Now that weed is legal in New Jersey, when and where can you go to buy it? Here’s what we know.

When you can buy marijuana in New Jersey

The first approved dispensaries will be able to sell recreational marijuana by mid-May.

Where you can buy marijuana in New Jersey

At first, only medical marijuana dispensaries that get approval to sell to the public. Medical dispensaries won’t immediately be allowed to sell recreational cannabis until they are approved by the New Jersey’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC). Since those dispensaries are already in operation, the process for their business to get approved to sell recreational weed is much shorter. New cannabis dispensaries will take a few months longer to open up.

Medical patients are the priority. Medical marijuana dispensaries also have to prove that they have an adequate supply of products to serve medical patients first, and enough left over to sell for adult personal-use.

Each municipality also has to approve it.

As of now, 327 new retailers have applied for cannabis licenses in New Jersey.

How much marijuana costs in New Jersey

New Jersey has some of the highest cannabis prices in the country, according to NJ’s CRC. In 2021, the average price of 1 oz. of weed in New Jersey cost anywhere from $320 to $480. By contrast, in California, it ranges from $99 for “bottom shelf” (lowest quality weed) to $320 for “top shelf” (highest quality weed).

According to the CRC, the supply of cannabis products are increasing every month, and prices are decreasing.

Here’s what prices you can expect by weight:

1 gram = $10 to $20

3.5 grams or “eighth” = $35 to $60

7 grams or “quarter” = $70 to $120

28 grams or “ounce” = $320 to $480

How much marijuana you can buy in New Jersey

Up to 1 oz. (or 28 grams). Adults ages 21 and over can buy up to one ounce of cannabis. However, the use or possession of up to six ounces of cannabis — or 17 grams of hashish — is no longer a crime.

So, you can buy up to 1 oz. at a time, but you can have in your possession up to 6 oz. of weed.

How old you have to be to buy marijuana in New Jersey

You have to be at least 21 years old to purchase, carry, and use cannabis in New Jersey. Just like purchasing alcohol, you have to be at least 21 years old and have a valid photo ID.

If you’re under 21 years old, you can’t enter a marijuana dispensary — even if you are with a legal guardian who is of age.