Martin Luther King Jr. Day events, volunteer opportunities in Philadelphia

Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023 is on Monday, Jan. 16.

The day of service celebrates the civil rights leader and emphasizes his legacy and the work ahead to attain racial equality.

While many schools and organizations count it as a holiday, the “day on, not a day off” culture prevails through selfless acts like volunteering.

Celebrate the birthday of Rev. King and honor his legacy of social justice and equity at one of these volunteer events in the city.

Events

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Eastern State Penitentiary

Listen to speakers read excerpts from Dr. King’s Letters from Birmingham Jail and other works from civil rights leaders like Frederick Douglass, Angela Y. Davis, Malcolm X and Ida B. Wells. The day will include live discussions, hands-on activities, and opportunities to register to vote or write a post card to someone currently incarcerated in a Pennsylvania prison. (Free, Mon. Jan. 16, 11 a.m.-4:45 p.m., 2027 Fairmount Ave., easternstate.org)

Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the National Constitution Center

The Constitution Center is honoring MLK this year by offering free online education programs throughout January and making admission to the museum free on Jan. 16. There will be readings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s I Have A Dream speach, school supply drives, and live music. Check out the museum’s civil rights exhibit while you’re there. (Free, Mon. Jan. 16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 525 Arch St., constitutioncenter.org)

Martin Luther King, Jr. Weekend at the Museum of the American Revolution

For an entire weekend, the Museum of the American Revolution will be hosting events centered around Dr. King’s legacy and the civil rights movement throughout American history. Through live music, gallery walking tours, and conversations surrounding historical figures, this will be a very educational experience. All of this is included with cost of admission. ($13-25 per ticket, Jan. 14-16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 101 S. 3rd St., amrevmuseum.org)

Volunteer

Uhuru’s 26th MLK Day

Uhuru furniture store and A Project of the African People’s Education and Defense Fund (APEDF) are having a celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy that includes a film showing and volunteer project. Free lunch for volunteers. (Free, Mon. Jan. 16, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 832 North Broad St., eventbrite.com)

28th Annual Martin Luther King Day of Service

The Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service is back again to carry on Dr. King’s message as the largest King Day celebration in the nation. Join others across the region in volunteering with community-driven organizations, there are nearly 100 volunteer events already. (Mon. Jan. 16, volunteer.globalcitizen365.org)

Here’s a look into some of the service opportunities available: