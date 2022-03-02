Philadelphia has officially dropped its mask mandate. As of March 2, you are no longer required to wear masks in most indoor or outdoor spaces.

However, there are some exceptions. Here is what we know so far:

Why is Philly dropping the mask mandate?

In February, the city dropped its vaccine mandate and announced a new benchmark system for how the city will handle the pandemic.

On March 2, Philly announced that the city has made it to Level 1: All Clear. The level takes into account the daily average number of new cases, the number of hospitalizations, the percentage of positive cases, and the increase of new cases over the past 10 days.

Where do I still need to wear a mask?

Schools

✅ Required. You are still required to wear masks in all public, private, Archdiocesan, charter, and early childhood education schools. For now, the city is monitoring the numbers, and if cases don’t increase, the mask mandate will drop for schools on March 9. Children and school staff will still be required to mask up again for one week after spring break to prevent a case increase.

Healthcare settings

✅ Required. You still have to wear a mask to hospitals, emergency rooms, urgent care, and any other healthcare setting.

Public transit

✅ Required. You are still required to wear a mask at the airport, on flights, as well as on SEPTA, PATCO, Amtrak, taxis, and any other public form of transportation.

City buildings

✅ Required until March 7. Philadelphia government buildings will continue to require masks until Monday, March 7, 2022. After that, masks will be optional for both visitors and fully vaccinated staff. Unvaccinated staff must continue to wear two masks indoors and around others.

Businesses

✅ Required in some cases. Private businesses are within their right to continue requiring masks and proof of vaccination. So it’s a good idea to carry a mask with you.

General mask advice

The CDC still lists Philadelphia as having a medium level of community transmission. And phila.gov still shows us to be at a significant risk of community transmission. The city’s Health Department reminds people that “wearing a mask is one of the best ways to keep yourself and others protected,” and still recommends wearing one in large crowds if you have chronic health conditions or a higher risk of developing severe COVID-19.