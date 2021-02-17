It’s complicated. In many cases, using medical marijuana while on the job is at the discretion of your employer. Pennsylvania’s law does not require employers to “make any accommodation of the use of medical marijuana on the property or premises of any place of employment.” And, what’s more, employers are able to discipline you for using medical marijuana in the workplace, or for being “under the influence” of the drug if your “conduct falls below the standard of care normally accepted” for your position.