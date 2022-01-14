Next week brings the third Monday in January, marking the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day throughout the country for 2022.

Established as a federal holiday in 1983 and first observed in 1986, the day commemorates the values of “courage, truth, justice, compassion, dignity, humility, and service that so radiantly defined” the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s character, wrote the civil rights leader’s late wife, Coretta Scott King, in The Meaning of the King Holiday. As a result, many people observe the holiday by volunteering for a day of service.

And like with other federal holidays, MLK Day brings some schedule changes for government, banking, and transportation services, though most stores remain open. So, with that in mind, here’s what’s open and closed on MLK Day across the Philadelphia region.

Grocery stores

✅ Acme Markets locations will be open for normal hours on MLK Day. Check your local store’s hours at local.acmemarkets.com.

✅ Whole Foods will be open for normal business hours on MLK Day. Check your local store’s hours at wholefoodsmarket.com/stores.

✅ Giant locations will be open for regular hours. Check your local store’s hours at giantfoodstores.com/store-locator.

✅ South Philly Food Co-op will be open regular hours on MLK Day. As of late last month, its hours are 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

✅ Sprouts will be open for its normal business hours on MLK Day.

✅ Trader Joe’s stores will be open for their regular hours.

✅ Aldi opens for their normal hours on MLK Day. Use their store locator at aldi.us/stores/ to check your local store’s hours.

✅ Reading Terminal Market is open under its normal hours on MLK Day.

Liquor stores

Fine Wine and Good Spirits

✅ Locations that are normally open on Mondays will be open for regular business hours. Check your local store’s hours on the FWGS store locator online.

Mail and packages

United States Postal Service

❌ Post offices are closed on MLK Day, and the USPS will not be delivering regular mail.

UPS, FedEx, and DHL

✅ UPS and DHL services will operate normally on MLK Day. Most FedEx services will, too, with the exceptions of FedEx Express and FedEx Ground Economy, which will run under modified service.

Banks

❌ Most banks are closed on MLK Day, but check with your individual branch to ensure they aren’t operating under modified hours.

Transit

✅ SEPTA subways, trolleys, the Norristown High Speed Line, and Regional Rail will run on their normal schedules on MLK Day. City buses will be on an alternative schedule, and there will be no school service, a representative said. For more details on SEPTA schedules, visit septa.org.

✅ PATCO will operate on its regular schedule on MLK Day, but a track work schedule may be in effect for a portion of the day, a representative said. For the latest scheduling updates, check ridepatco.org/schedules/schedules.asp.

Pharmacies

CVS

✅ CVS locations will operate under normal business hours on MLK Day. Call ahead to your local store before visiting, or view its hours at cvs.com/store-locator/landing.

Rite Aid

✅ Rite Aid stores will be open for regular business. Call ahead for your local store’s hours, or check them online at riteaid.com/locations/search.html.

Walgreens

✅ Walgreens locations will be open regular business hours. Check your local store’s hours at walgreens.com/storelocator.

Trash collection

❌ There is no trash or recycling pickup on MLK Day in Philadelphia. All trash pickups scheduled this week will occur a day later than scheduled

Big box retail

Target

✅ Target locations will be open for regular business on MLK Day. Check your local store’s hours at target.com/store-locator/find-stores.

Lowe’s

✅ Lowe’s stores are open for normal business hours on MLK Day. Check your local store’s hours at lowes.com/store.

Home Depot

✅ Home Depot locations will be open normal hours. Check your local store’s hours at homedepot.com/l/storeDirectory.

Shopping malls

✅ The Shops at Liberty Place, Fashion District Philadelphia, Philadelphia Mills, the King of Prussia Mall, and Cherry Hill Mall will be open for their regular hours on MLK Day. Note that some individual stores may have modified hours, so be sure to check before going.

