Martin Luther King Jr. Day is an opportunity to give back and demonstrate the kind of community commitment that is the legacy of its namesake.
The pandemic makes some traditional volunteering more complicated, though there’s still lots to do. Here are some of the best events and volunteer opportunities this year in the Philadelphia area:
This year, Eastern State Penitentiary is hosting an MLK Day Commemoration, with a day of free virtual programming that you can check out via a stream on Facebook and through Zoom. Activists, artists, students, and educators will read and discuss selected portions of Dr. King’s 1963 “Letter from Birmingham Jail” in 30-minute sessions, and share art, music, and poetry honoring his legacy. Jan. 18, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., virtual, easternstate.org
During the week of MLK Day, the National Constitution Center will mark Dr. King’s impact with free online classes focusing on the civil rights movement (register for sessions online, or watch live via YouTube). Throughout the week, classes will focus events on the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, and the Warren Court. Classes are organized by age groups ranging from middle school to high school and college, as well as an all ages session. Jan 18-20, various times, virtual, constitutioncenter.org
The AAMP is going virtual with its MLK Day celebration this year with a long weekend full of free events (you can register to attend events online, or follow along on their Facebook page). There will be a reading from Philadelphia poet laureate Laureate Trapeta Mayson, virtual tours of the AAMP’s Rendering Justice exhibit, and a “Transcribe-A-Thon” of records from the Freedmen’s Bureau and more. Jan. 16-18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, virtual, aampmuseum.org
The Museum of the American Revolution celebrates the holiday weekend with virtual and in-person programming honoring Dr. King’s life and legacy. Virtual events include performances from the Philadelphia Jazz Project inspired by Dr. King (available to view on YouTube), and an online tour exploring the story of Ona Judge, a woman who was enslaved at George and Martha Washington’s Philadelphia home. A contactless “discovery cart” dealing with Judge’s story is also available to view in person. Jan. 16-18, various times, virtual and in-person, amrevmuseum.org
The Philadelphia Orchestra pays tribute to the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. with a musical performances and interviews with notable locals (RSVP online). Lead by director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the program includes performances of “Lift Every Voice and Singe” and “Go Tell it on the Mountain,” as well as interviews with the likes of Pennsylvania State Representative Jordan A. Harris, Reverend Mark Tyler of Mother Bethel A.M.E. Church, and Harriett’s Bookshop owner and founder Jeannine Cook. Jan. 18, 7 p.m., virtual, philorch.org.
If you’re looking to volunteer for a good cause on King Day this year, the 26th annual Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service event has more than 100 virtual and in-person opportunities. From career and arts workshops to performances and cleanups, there’s no shortage of options to better yourself and your community. If you’re going to an in-person event, remember to follow current health and safety guidelines. Through Jan. 18, various times, virtual and in-person, mlkdayofservice.org
Some of the opportunities this year:
Help clean up Philly with I Love Thy Hood’s MLK Day cleanup event, which takes places in Germantown (5700 Greene St.) over the holiday weekend (sign up on online to participate, and you’re encouraged to wear orange if you go). You can bring your own cleanup gear, but gloves, masks, trash bags, and refreshments will be provided to volunteers. Or, you can make a donation instead. Jan. 17, 10 a.m., in-person, ilovethyhood.org
Other volunteering opportunities:
- Volunteer to read your favorite children’s book
- Volunteer to drive and pick up and deliver boxes for people in need
- Make face mask kits
- Learn how to make sleeping mats for people experiencing homelessness
- Philabundance food drive
- Restock local food pantries
- Participate in the Girard College Video Testimony project
- Collect stuffed animals to turn into safe toys for homeless dogs and cats
- Virtual civic engagement expo: Volunteer with the National Liberty Museum, Cease Fire PA, ARTZ Philadelphia, Casa Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Foundation