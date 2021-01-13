During the week of MLK Day, the National Constitution Center will mark Dr. King’s impact with free online classes focusing on the civil rights movement (register for sessions online, or watch live via YouTube). Throughout the week, classes will focus events on the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, and the Warren Court. Classes are organized by age groups ranging from middle school to high school and college, as well as an all ages session. Jan 18-20, various times, virtual, constitutioncenter.org