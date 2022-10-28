As a muralist, Michelle Angela Ortiz knows that her work won’t always be permanent. Public art uses public space that can often change, be sold or cease to exist entirely. However, in the case of Ortiz’s iconic mural of the late Gloria Casarez — a Philadelphia LGBTQ civil rights leader — she said she didn’t expect her mural to be destroyed so callously.

“They knew by demolishing the mural as is, that would be very painful,” said Ortiz the day after her mural A Tribute to Gloria was painted over with white paint. “They’re trying to erase their shame and guilt with the white paint, that’s what they’re trying to do.”

Ortiz created the mural in 2015 along with Mural Arts Philadelphia and building owners. However the building was later sold to New York-based development firm Midwood in 2017. According to Ortiz, two years later, Midwood shared plans with her that the building would be demolished — destroying the mural of Philadelphia’s first director of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender affairs.

Over the course of five months, Ortiz and Mural Arts worked with Midwood to reach an agreement on how the mural could be preserved or a new one be created in Casarez’s honor.

In November 2020, the parties entered a non-binding agreement to create a new mural centering Casarez with Midwood footing the bill, and discussed plans to safely remove the mural in pieces to be restored at a later date, Ortiz said.

However, one month later, Ortiz received a shocking text: Midwood whitewashed the mural.

While the parties had discussed preserving the mural, it wasn’t legally binding. Midwood painting over the mural made it impossible to preserve the artwork.

It’s a story that isn’t uncommon in Philadelphia, with murals of John Coltrane, children lost to gun violence and the Whaling Wall, to name a few, being destroyed by construction.

So, what protections do muralists have to prevent destruction of their work? Let’s start with the basics and then get into the nitty gritty.

Key takeaways Murals are public art on public spaces, so there is never a 100% guarantee that a mural will be there forever.

There aren’t many laws that protect muralists and their public art, so protecting a mural often comes down to what is agreed to in signed contracts.

There is one federal law, Visual Artist Rights Act (VARA) — which allows artists to sue to prevent destruction of their work or be compensated if it is destroyed. Other helpful tips: Create murals alongside community. Outreach and participation is a good start, but collaboration and co-leadership brings more stakeholders in to protect a mural.

Not only do you need permission from a building owner, but you want them to be committed to the project long-term.

Make sure everyone involved, including building owners and the community approve the final design and location of the mural before it’s created.

Choose a site that is in good condition. A mural will only last as long as the wall it’s created on.

Don’t create a mural on a wall that is next to undeveloped land. A building could be developed in the future covering the mural — as was the case with the Coltrane mural in Strawberry Mansion. i-circle_black

When a mural is created, who owns the physical artwork?

The person or entity who owns the building that the mural is being created on owns the artwork itself. The physical mural that is painted, pasted or sprayed onto a surface of a building is now a part of the building and falls under the building owner’s ownership.

Do artists retain any ownership over the mural?

Yes. While the building owner may own the physical work of art because it’s a part of their building, muralists still retain copyright ownership. That means the image of the mural itself is yours to freely promote, sell, create merchandise, license in media productions and more. It’s the artist’s intellectual property.

The building owner does not have claim to copyright ownership of the mural unless stated in a contract. Contracts can have the muralist, organization overseeing the project (if there is one) and the building owner share ownership of the copyright — it’s really up to what is agreed upon in binding agreements.

What legal protections are available to muralists?

In Philadelphia, there are limited protections for muralists and their public art — if any — that are in the law books. There are laws like the Percent For Art law that requires certain developers to set aside 1% of their budget for a public mural to be created on their building, but that’s not about protecting established art.

Because there aren’t really laws protecting murals, most cases of trying to legally protect a mural come down to what is agreed upon in signed contracts.

It’s very important to sign a contract with all parties involved in order to have legal protections down the road. Keep in mind, it’s not always easy to negotiate a contract either. Organizations like Mural Arts try to negotiate terms such as requiring the mural to be untouched for a set amount of years, but that is often hard to get building owners to agree to — as many don’t want to turn down the opportunity of selling the property down the road.

Since there aren’t many laws on the books, when drafting contracts it’s best to discuss including certain protections in writing, such as:

Notifying the artist if the mural is vandalized and setting up a process for restoring it

Giving the artist advanced notice if an owner decides to sell the property

Agreements to try and preserve or relocate the mural if the building will be demolished

Visual Artist Rights Act

While there aren’t local or state laws that explicitly protect murals, there is a federal one.

The Visual Artist Rights Act (VARA) of 1990 is a federal law that protects artwork from being destroyed, among other protections. In its simplest form, even if an artist doesn’t own the physical artwork they created (like in the case of a mural), VARA gives artists the legal right to sue to prevent its destruction or be entitled to financial damages if it is destroyed. In 2018, 21 graffiti writers were awarded $6.7 million when the historic 5 Pointz open-air graffiti museum in Queens, New York was whitewashed by its building owner.

When an artist drafts a contract between the building owner, they can include a clause that states one’s VARA rights. Artists should find a lawyer to help look contracts over, or contact Philadelphia Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts (PVLA) at 267-416-8940 for free volunteer legal help.

In some cases, the proposed contract will actually have the artist “waive” or not claim their VARA rights in regards to protecting the mural. This means, in the case of the building or mural being modified, transferred to new owners or destroyed, the artist is not able to pursue legal action against the other parties. This was the case in Ortiz’s contract for her Gloria Casarez mural, and she was unable to sue for damages against her work.

What happens if a mural is vandalized?

Depending on who you worked with to create the mural, it can be as simple as calling Mural Arts or the city’s sanitation crew Community Life Improvement Program (CLIP). Murals that are created through Mural Arts are cleaned and restored within 24 to 48 hours of reported vandalism.

To report vandalism of a mural in Philly, fill out this form.