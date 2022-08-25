Beginning this Saturday, school supplies in the state of New Jersey will be sales tax-free for 10 days.

“Back-to-school shopping can be stressful on its own, but it can be even more stressful for those parents, students, and teachers who are struggling to make ends meet,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy in a press release. “As inflation remains a central worry, this sales tax holiday is one of the ways in which we are prioritizing affordability for our families.

Starting Aug. 27 through Sept. 5, in-person or online sellers of certain computers, school supplies, and recreational equipment should not charge sales tax on eligible items you purchase during the sales tax holiday.

What school supplies are tax-free in New Jersey?

The full list of items can be found online and include:.

General school supplies , like book bags, binders, folders, highlighters, markers, pens and pencils, and much more.

Computers that cost less than $3,000.

School computer supplies that cost less than $1,000. This includes items like storage devices, printers and printer supplies.

School art supplies , like clay and glazes, paints, paintbrushes, watercolors and sketch pads.

School instruction materials , like textbooks, maps and workbooks.

Sports or recreational equipment, like athletic shoes, cleats, mouth guards, shoulder pads, shin guards, helmets and much more.

Is there a limit on how many items you can purchase?

No. There is no limit to the amount of eligible items you can buy.

Do I have to provide the store or seller any proof of the sales tax holiday?

No. An exemption certificate or any form of proof of the sales tax holiday is not required.

What if I’m charged sales tax on my eligible purchase?

You can request a refund from the seller. If they don’t refund you, request a refund from New Jersey’s Division of Taxation. Fill out Form A-3730 and mail it to NJ Division of Taxation Sales Tax Refund Section, PO Box 289, Trenton, NJ 08695-0289.