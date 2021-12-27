New Year’s Eve can be a tough one for figuring out what’s open and what’s not. Here’s where you can still shop, play, eat and otherwise occupy yourself on Dec. 31:

Grocery stores

✅ Most stores will close at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve (though a few locations have different hours). Check your local store’s hours at local.acmemarkets.com.

✅ Whole Foods locations will close at 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

✅ All Giant locations will be open until 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Check your local store’s hours at giantfoodstores.com/store-locator.

✅ South Philly Food Co-op will be open from 1 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 31.

✅ Sprouts will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

✅ All locations will close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31.

✅ Aldi operates with limited hours on New Year’s Eve. Use their store locator at aldi.us/stores/ to check your local store’s hours

✅ Reading Terminal Market will close at 4 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Liquor stores

Fine Wine and Good Spirits

✅ All locations will be open on New Year’s Eve, but will close by 8 p.m.

Mail and packages

United States Postal Service

✅ Mail delivery will operate as normal on New Year’s Eve. Post office hours depend on the branch. Use their website to check your local post office’s hours.

UPS, FedEx, and DHL

✅ UPS and FedEx will be operating under modified service. DHL will be operating under regular service. Select UPS and FedEx locations will be operating under modified hours.

Banks

✅ Banks are open on New Year’s Eve, but check your individual branch to ensure they aren’t operating under modified hours.

Transit

✅ SEPTA services will operate on a Saturday schedule on New Year’s Eve. For more details on SEPTA schedules, visit septa.org.

✅ PATCO will be running, but has not yet posted its New Year’s Eve schedule. For the latest scheduling updates, check ridepatco.org/schedules/schedules.asp.

Pharmacies

CVS

✅ Many locations will operate under regular hours on New Year’s Eve, but some stores may have reduced hours. Call ahead to your local store before visiting, or view its hours at cvs.com/store-locator/landing.

Rite Aid

✅ Many Rite Aid stores will be open, but hours may vary (including for pharmacies). Call ahead for your local store’s hours, or check them online at riteaid.com/locations/search.html.

Walgreens

✅ All 24-hour locations will remain open 24 hours on New Year’s Eve, and many other locations will be open under regular hours. Pharmacy hours may vary. Check your local store’s hours at walgreens.com/storelocator.

Trash collection

✅ There is trash and recycling pickup on New Year’s Eve in Philadelphia.

Big box retail

Target

✅ Most Target locations will close at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Check your local store’s hours at target.com/store-locator/find-stores.

Lowe’s

✅ Most Lowe’s stores close at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Check your local store’s hours at lowes.com/store.

Home Depot

✅ Most Home Depot stores will close at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31. Check your local store’s hours at homedepot.com/l/storeDirectory.

Shopping malls

✅ The Shops at Liberty Place, Fashion District Philadelphia, Philadelphia Mills, and King of Prussia will be open on New Year’s Eve from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cherry Hill Mall will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Note that some individual stores may have modified hours, so be sure to check.

