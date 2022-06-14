Outdoor movies are back for summer in parks and public spaces throughout the city.

The long-standing tradition of watching movies under the stars brings Philadelphians together for nights filled with free musicals, blockbusters, and family-friendly films. Here are some places to watch free or pay-what-you-want outdoor movies in 2022.

Movie nights at Sunset Social

Wednesdays, May 18-end of September

Have you ever watched a movie 12 stories above ground level? With Sunset Social’s movies back for the summer, you can experience free movie nights against the backdrop of the city’s skyline. Their outdoor movie season started in May with a screening of Spiderman: Far From Home on the outdoor bar’s 60-foot screen. Now, every Wednesday at 6 p.m., you can look forward to a new movie. Films are announced on their Instagram the day prior; past selections include Star Wars and The Fast and the Furious. This event is open to all ages, and dogs are welcome. (Free, May 18-September, 6 p.m., 129 S. 30th St., sunsetsocialphl.com)

Schuylkill Banks Movie Nights

Thursdays, June 16-August 18

As the sun sets in Philadelphia, you and your loved ones can sit on a blanket, enjoy a picnic, and watch films at the Schuylkill River Trail by the Walnut Street Bridge. You bring the food and a blanket, and the Schuylkill Banks adds the free entertainment. Moonrise Kingdom, a coming-of-age comedy-drama, will open the season on June 16 at 8:30. From there, every Thursday until August 18, you can catch a different film. The starting time depends on the month, but movies are set to begin at dusk, between 8 to 8:30 p.m. You can look forward to watching Star Wars: A New Hope, Dazed and Confused, The Maltese Falcon, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Encanto, Super 8, Free Guy, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and The American President. (Free, June 16-August 18 between 8 to 8:30 p.m., 2501 Walnut St., schuylkillbanks.org)

Movie Night at ASMH

Friday, July 1

The Arch Street Meeting House (ASMH) screens the 1996 version of Independence Day on July 1. To attend, you must register online, and all profits benefit the museum. Tickets are pay-what-you-want and include admission (with a minimum donation of $1, but an encouraged donation of $5 per person) to the museum prior to the screening. In the case of rain, the movie will be played in the East Room of the Museum. Masks are required when entering the ASMH building. (Pay what you want, July 1, 8:30 p.m., 320 Arch St., historicasmh.org)

Pictures in the Park

Fridays, July 22 to August 26

This summer you can watch free blockbusters at Dilworth Park at City Hall. Bring a blanket, pick a spot, and enjoy films such as Cruella, In the Heights, Spiderman: No Way Home, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Jungle Cruise, and King Richard every Friday at 8:15 p.m. You can buy snacks and drinks — including beer, wine, and cocktails — at the on-site Air Grille beer garden. (Free, Fridays, July 22 to August 26, 8:15 p.m., 1 S. 15th St., centercityphila.org)

Movies in Clark Park

Fridays, August 5-26

Free outdoor movies return to Clark Park on Friday nights in August. This year, the four movies fall under a music theme: all selections have music as a central part of the story. Summer of Soul will be the first movie of the season on August 5, and every Friday in the month you can look forward to seeing one of the following: Wayne’s World, Soul, and West Side Story. Films will be shown with closed captions for those who are hearing-impaired. (Free, Fridays, August 5-26, at sundown, 43rd St. and Baltimore Ave., universitycity.org)

