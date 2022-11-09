Deciding that it’s time for a loved one to transition to a nursing home is a difficult decision. Trying to figure out which facility is best suited to meet their health needs, financial resources and safety concerns can feel daunting.

In Pennsylvania — and especially in the Philly region — finding the perfect nursing home has become harder in recent years. The coronavirus pandemic financially weakened the already overwhelmed long-term nursing care industry where many facilities have closed, downsized or shifted to specialized care.

It’s not all bad news: For the first time in almost 25 years, Pennsylvania enacted new regulations for the nursing care industry — which will have an impact on the lives of more than 70,000 nursing home residents in the state.

Starting in 2023:

Pennsylvania will require nursing homes to spend at least 70% of their budget on resident care. (An Inquirer analysis of 288 nursing homes in Pennsylvania found that more than half will need to increase their spending.)

Prospective nursing home buyers will face greater financial scrutiny and more in-depth background checks before they’re allowed to purchase a facility.

Nursing homes will be required to provide 2.87 hours of direct care by nursing staff per resident per day (the mandate increases to 3.2 hours per day in 2024). Currently, it is 2.7 hours.

Nursing homes will have to limit the number of residents assigned each nursing assistants. Nurse aides are not allowed to be asked to care for more than 12 residents during the day and evening (it will decrease to 10 during the day and 11 in the evening in 2024).

Additionally, the long-term care industry will receive hundreds of millions of dollars over the next fiscal year to meet these new regulations, especially to fulfill staffing needs.

While the industry gets a much-needed boost, there are still issues you should be aware of — plus helpful resources to help along the way.

What to consider when selecting a nursing home

While some people may be able to take their time searching for the right nursing home, others need to find care quickly. In those instances, their options may be more limited, depending on which facilities have openings and what type of insurance you have.

“The reason people might not have a choice is that there’s a few things happening,” Cubit said. “Facilities are closing. There’s a workforce crisis where a facility may have empty beds, but they don’t have the staff. And you may have people who receive care with Medicare, or there are insurance considerations, that may even further limit choices.”

If you have the time to shop around, consider how close it is to home, what type of insurance is accepted, and whether staffing levels are adequate.