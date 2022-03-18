The crisis in Ukraine since Russia invaded continues to deepen. By March 16, 3,169,897 people had fled Ukraine, and many nonprofits have rallied to help.

Here in Philly, businesses and restaurants are using their platforms to help fundraise. Here are some ways to support local business, and also help the people of Ukraine.

We’ll be updating this list. If you know of an event or venue we should consider adding, email us.

Love City Brewing

Popular craft brewery Love City Brewing will hold a raffle and bake sale from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, to support people in Ukraine. All profits will go to Razom for Ukraine.

📍1023 Hamilton St., 📞 215-398-1900, 🌐 lovecitybrewing.com, 📅 Sunday, March 20, noon-6 p.m.

Walter Pine Floral Studio

The Queen Village floral studio and shop specializes in floral design, flower arrangements, plants, and home and wedding plant-based decorations. Walter Pine has created a $65 arrangement called “Flowers for Ukraine” (the studio says it wants to “fight for freedom with flowers”) The bouquet features local tulips to represent Ukraine’s flag, and 100% of the profits from this piece will go to Voices of Children Charitable Foundation.

📍729 S. Fourth St., 📞 267-519-0120, 🌐 walterpine.com, 📅 Ongoing

Passero’s Coffee Roasters

Passero’s roasts, brews, and sells organic coffee from family-owned farms around the world. Since the shop opened in 1990, they have been donating 5% of their profits to local and national nonprofits. Right now, Passero’s is donating to Save The Children’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund. Passero’s will donate $5 from every online order and $2 from every bag of coffee bought at one of their three shops in the city. The fundraising will last at least through the end of April.

📍834 Chestnut St., Suburban Station Concourse, 1617 John F. Kennedy Blvd. #103, The Wanamaker Building, 100 E. Penn Sq., N. Juniper St. Lobby, 📞 267-318-7074, 🌐 passeroscoffee.com, 📅 Through end of April

Mike’s BBQ

Mike’s BBQ is a South Philadelphia restaurant created by Michael Strauss. Right after the crisis broke out, Strauss saw chef José Andrés from World Central Kitchen helping Ukrainian people on the border with Poland, and decided to join him. In addition, Mike’s BBQ is helping fundraise for World Central Kitchen (WCK) by asking their Instagram followers to donate directly on their linktree. Your donation will help Strauss and all the other WCK chefs at the border to provide refugees with 100,000 meals a day, as well as helping support restaurants serving meals inside Ukrainian cities.

📍1703 S. 11th St., 📞 267-831-2040, 🌐 mikesbbqphilly.com, 📅 Ongoing

STARR Restaurants

STARR Restaurants is a Philadelphia-based group founded by Stephen Starr in 1995, with restaurants in four U.S. states and Paris. The group recently decided to donate the profits from two of their restaurants (Buddakan in Philly, and Pastis in New York) to Unicef to support the children of Ukraine. On Monday, March 21, 100% of profits will be donated to Unicef.

📍325 Chestnut St., 📞 215- 574-9440, 🌐 buddakan.com, 📅 Monday, March 21

Sin City

The gentlemen’s club, cabaret, club, restaurant, and hookah lounge has locations in Philly and New York. On Monday, March 21, Sin City will donate 100% of its beverage profits to Unicef to help provide for children and families access to water, food, and medical care.

📍 6130 Passyunk Ave., 📞 215-278-9795, 🌐sincityphl.com, 📅 Monday, March 21