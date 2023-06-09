How to adopt a cat or dog in Philadelphia: fees, shelters, and fostering

During the pandemic, the number of people looking for a pet outnumbered the amount of pets in shelters. Over 23 million households nationwide welcomed a pet in 2020, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animalsbut that trend is over, The Inquirer reported.

According to the Shelter Animals Count, 69% of dogs and 72% of cats in Pennsylvania’s shelters have been adopted this year. Liberty Britton,the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society communications and grants manager, says shelters are “seeing the normal intake to shelter numbers, but we have a drop in people fostering and adopting.”

This results in hard decisions for organizations like the Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia, the region’s largest animal care and control provider. “Last year, [ACCT Philly] had to start euthanizing for space, something we haven’t done in many years,” said executive director Sarah Barnett. “We never thought we would be in this place again.”

If you have been considering adopting for a while, this is your sign. Shelters and rescuers are looking for homes, and if they can’t find a place for pets to go, they can’t continue to save others.

The Inquirer spoke to PAWS, ACCT Philly, the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals , and Green Street Rescue to see how you can help pets in need. All are open seven days a week.

Adoption fees, applications, and process

Last year, PAWS rescued 2,309 animals, 91% were cats — many were likely surrendered by their owners. Which is the first piece of advice for pet ownership: As you mull adoption, consider whether you can bear the responsibility of a pet.

Green Street Rescue founder Kathy Jordan wants folks to remember cats can live up to 20 years. “It’s not something you buy, it’s a pet you adopt. You can’t just return it because your new boyfriend is allergic,”Jordan emphasized.

Adoption fees vary depending on the organization, but costs cover spaying or neutering, deworming, flea and tick prevention, microchip, vaccines, and ID tag. If you are adopting a dog in Philly, don’t forget to secure a dog license, required by the city.

ACCT takes in all animals. On a recent week, the shelter had 111 dogs, 139 cats, a couple of guinea pigs, plus rabbits, birds, and snakes looking for a home. People who wanting large dogs, which have a harder time being adopted, are especially needed, Barnett said.

When pets with medical or behavioral conditions can’t find a home or a foster placement, they become at risk of euthanization. If you are looking for a four-legged friend, check the “time-stamped” section first. Can’t adopt? Request to foster or donate to help cover the cost of keeping them alive.

To adopt: If your soon-to-be fur baby is at a foster home, contact the foster by email. Otherwise, schedule an online appointment to visit. To expedite the process and help the shelter know what you’re looking for, file a digital application beforehand. Walk-ins should sign up for the waiting list 30 minutes before your arrival time. Same-day adoptions are available.

Fees: Adoption costs depends on the species. Fees for cats and dogs over 7 are $25, dogs younger than 7 are $70 and cats $45 (if under 2 years old, add $10 to the fee), and $105 per kitten and $255 per puppy (6 months or younger).

📍111 W. Hunting Park Ave., ⌚ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 👩‍💻 apply and schedule an appointment online, 📧 email adopt@acctphilly.org

PAWS works to make Philly a no-kill city, taking in pets from shelters like ACCT Philly, finding fosters, and giving animals a chance to find a family. This year PAWS is having a harder time getting cats adopted.

To adopt: Check the website for availability and keep an eye on the Urgent Animal section, with animals that have been waiting the longest. File online for cats, dogs, and other small animals, mentioning the specific pet you want to adopt. If they are in foster care, contact the foster directly.

Fees: Cat adoption fees are $60, $100 for a kitten under 6 months, and $150 for a pair of kittens. If you are looking for hamsters or rabbits, the fee is $25. Expect to pay $150 for large doggies, $250 for small adult pups, and $250 for a puppy of any size.

📍100 N. 2nd St., ⌚ noon to 6 p.m. (opens 11 a.m. on weekends)., 💻 apply online, 📞 call 215-238-9901, 🌐phillypaws.org

Green Street Rescue saves over 600 homeless cats from Philly streets every year. Some of them await adoption at foster homes, in the window of the Fairmount Pet Shoppe, or at Le Cat Café in Brewerytown.

Created in 2016, the café offers cat lovers a space to hang out with the little balls of fur. There’s no human food for sale, but you can cozy up with up to 12 kitties (due to occupancy laws) for possible adoption.

To adopt: Apply online or at Le Cat Café. Green Street Rescue asks for two references, a veterinarian contact (if you have other pets), and your landlord’s number to confirm pet policy. The rescue doesn’t do same-day adoptions and the process can take up to five days. Once approved, you have three days to pick up the kitty.

Fees: Visit the café for $17 an hour, $15 for students, military, and seniors with ID. Adopting one cat costs $140, $200 for a pair.

📍2713 W. Girard, ⌚ 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (closes at 5 p.m. on Sunday and 7 p.m. on Wednesday), 👩‍💻 apply in-person and online, 📞 call 267-800-7877, 🌐greenstreetrescue.org

SPCA is an open-intake shelter for rescued animals that have experienced abuse and neglect. Before adopting, ensure your house can provide the patience, care, and cuddles needed to make them feel at home. Currently, 100 dogs and 50 cats are looking for a family.

To adopt: You must visit in-person to fill out an application; same-day adoption is an option. For fosters, complete an online form, schedule a visit, and finalize the process with an adoption counselor. No matter the method, you will need proof of address if different from your photo ID.

Fees: $85 for a cat, $150 for a kitten, $300 for a dog, and $450 for a puppy. Some animals are sponsored — you can adopt them for free because someone else volunteered to pay the fee. They also host special events when adoption fees are waived.

📍350 E. Erie Ave., ⌚ noon to 6:30 p.m., 🧍 apply in-person, 📧 email adoptions@pspca.org, 🌐pspca.org

Foster

If you are not ready to adopt, fostering is a great way to assist. You will be responsible for food and water, but the shelter covers all veterinarian needs and meds. PAWS, for instance, sends its fosters home with a bag of food, toys, and a leash or crate. “If we don’t have foster homes, we just can’t take the next pet in need,” Brittonsaid.

PAWS’ fosterer Alyssa Jacoby began fostering in 2022, after her beloved cat passed. Since then, Jacoby has provided a temporary home for 14 pets, a cat and a dog at at time. Her instagram account Philly Fur Foster helps pets find homes.

The length of stay of each animal depends on multiple factors, such as age, size, and health condition. But the waiting isn’t heavy on Jacoby. “They [pets] are in shock, and we can help them break down that wall, become comfortable, and feel safe again,” she said.