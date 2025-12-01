Shopping for a Christmas tree? Check out these 17 tree farms around the Philly region

The biggest question of Christmas isn’t whether Santa Claus exists. It’s whether to display a real or a fake Christmas tree.

Though many households in the United States have switched to artificial ones, for the purists who splurge each year on the real thing, it’s time to start shopping.

Luckily, the Philadelphia region offers a number of farms where you can cut down your own tree or find a wide selection of pre-cut varieties — including delivery.

We’ve found farms across Pennsylvania and New Jersey, all within about an hour of Center City. And we’ve included a couple of options where you can buy a fresh-cut tree right in Philadelphia, too. Here’s where to get a real Christmas tree in the region.

Rocky Yo-Mo of South Philadelphia, owner of Rocky YoMo's Christmas Trees, takes a photo with Britni Volkman of South Philadelphia, with the tree she purchased in 2019. Read more TYGER WILLIAMS / Staff Photographer

Philadelphia

Looking for fresh-cut Frasier firs in Philly? Check out Rocky YoMo’s selection in South Philly at Front Street and Washington Avenue. Payments are done in cash. If you don’t have a car, you can still pick a tree and get it delivered to your home for free.

💵 Varies, 📍1001 S. Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19147, ⌚Mon.-Tues., 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Weds., 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thurs., 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Fri.-Sat., 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sun., 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., 🌐 facebook.com/RockyYoMos

While most people buy their Christmas trees from nearby farms, this pop-up tree seller sources them from the places they’re native to. For instance, Trev’s Trees gets its Douglas firs from places like Oregon and Pennsylvania, its Fraser firs from North Carolina, and its Balsams from Lake Eerie. This means you get high-quality pre-cut trees with ease. Typical sizes cost around $120 or less but they also offer trees reaching 13- or 14-feet tall for up to $350.

💵 $45-$350, 📍50 E. Wynnewood Rd, Wynnewood, Pa. 19096, ⌚ Mon.-Fri., noon-9 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-9 p.m., 📞 609-602-1981 🌐 trevstrees.com

The Christmas Tree Stand is a locally owned family business known for its delivery and setup services. They specialize in providing premium Fraser and Douglas Fir Christmas trees, available in sizes ranging from cozy three-foot apartment-friendly options to grand 15-foot showstoppers. Whether you prefer the convenience of delivery or the charm of handpicking your tree, they’ve got you covered. Visit their Fishtown or West Chester locations to select your perfect tree, or schedule a Christmas tree delivery on their website. Next-day delivery options are available in most areas for orders placed by 4 p.m.

💵 $75 and up,📍Fishtown: 1727 N Front St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19122 or 📍West Chester: 62 East Street Rd, West Chester, Pa. 19382, ⌚ West Chester: Mon.-Fri., 1 p.m.-7 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 11 a.m.-7 p.m., or ⌚ Fishtown: Mon.-Fri., 4 p.m.-8 p.m., Sat.-Sun., noon-8 p.m. 🌐 thechristmastreestand.com

Bucks County

This Yardley farm offers a dozen varieties of trees. Swing by any day of the week, before 4:30 p.m., to choose your own tree for staff to cut, or select a pre-cut option. And if you need delivery, call them to schedule. The farm makes fresh wreaths daily, too.

💵 Varies,📍1761 Dolington Rd, Morrisville, PA 19067, ⌚ Mon.-Sun., 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m., 📞 215-493-3563, 🌐 colavitachristmastreefarm.com

This Buckingham farm is entering its 62nd holiday season with a wide variety of trees. Visit the farm to pick a pre-cut tree or balled and burlapped trees and claim a free holiday mug while supplies last. Cut your own Blue Spruce, Fraser Fir, White Pine, or Norway Spruce on the first two weekends of the season. There is also a holiday shop.

💵 Depends on the size,📍4316 Mechanicsville Rd, Doylestown, PA 18902, ⌚ Mon.-Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 📞 215-794-7655, 🌐 facebook.com/mcardlesholidayfarm

Chester County

An hour west of Philadelphia sits Clark’s Christmas Tree Farm. A 25-acre family business offering a variety of Douglas, Canaan, and Fraser fir trees, pre-cut or take a wagon out to cut one yourself. Prices are based on the tree height. Once there, you can check out their 3,000-square-foot gift shop, with more than 100,000 items including decorative ornaments like bearded dragons, horseshoe crabs, and dinosaurs.

💵 Varies,📍351 Pusey Mill Rd, Cochranville, PA 19330, ⌚ Mon.-Fri., 1-5 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 🌐 clarkschristmastrees.com

Hop onto a wagon to the cut-your-own (saws provided) tree section of this 200-acre Chester County farm, which is open Friday through Sunday weekly. Choose from a variety of firs, like Douglas, Frazier, and Canaan, as well as Blue Spruce and Norway Spruce. Wreaths, decorations, and other items are available at the gift shop. They provide not just the saw, but tree bailing and help with loading your vehicle. And pets on a leash welcome.

💵 $12-16 per foot,📍301 Marsh Rd, Elverson, PA 19520, ⌚ Fri.-Sun., 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., 📞 610-996-8733, 🌐 marshcreektree.com

Take a tour across 55 acres, pick your favorite pre-cut or cut-your-own tree, and warm up with free hot cocoa. At any given time, at least four varieties of trees are for sale, as well as a selection of wreaths.

💵 $15 per foot, 📍1480 Hall Rd, West Chester, PA 19380, ⌚ Fri.-Sun., 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., 📞 610-269-1034, 🌐 tricolortree.com, 🌐 facebook.com/tricolortreefarm

This family-owned business has two locations to cut your own tree plus a pre-cut tree lot. The West Chester farm offers Douglas firs averaging seven-feet tall, and the Cochranville location has trees up to 10-feet tall. The pre-cut lot in West Chester has Douglas and Fraser firs up to 12 feet available daily (Mon.-Fri., 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-9 p.m.) at 1301 West Chester Pike.

💵 $90 and up (cash only at farms), 📍2176 Gap Newport Pike, Cochranville, PA 19330 and📍 1257 Westtown Thornton Rd, West Chester, PA 19382, ⌚ Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 📞 610-344-7822, 🌐 wigginschristmastrees.com

Sean Bond helps prepare Christmas trees for customers at Yeager's Farm in Phoenixville in 2022. Read more Heather Khalifa / Staff Photographer

Cut your own Fraser, Douglas, Nordmann, Concolor, or Canaan fir, or pick out a fresh-cut Douglas or Fraser fir at this Phoenixville farm. For folks looking for family-friendly activities, hayrides run every weekend 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Santa visits between noon to 3 p.m. on select weekends. Plus, enjoy a drive ($25-$30 per vehicle) or hayride ($15 per person) through the holiday light show a mile long across the 60-acre Christmas tree farm. There are so many lights that the owners lost count at well over 100,000.

💵 For cutting your own, $85 is the minimum to purchase ($15 per foot after that),📍1015 Pike Springs Rd, Phoenixville, PA 19460, ⌚ Mon.-Sun. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 📞 610-935-8244, yeagersfarm@gmail.com, 📷 @yeagersfarm, 🌐 yeagersfarm.com

Delaware County

Linvilla returns with its free family hayrides to the Christmas tree fields, where you can cut your own trees daily (Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.). Most trees are Douglas firs ranging from five to eight-feet tall. Offering more varieties, Linvilla’s pre-cuts are also available daily with extended hours on Dec. 5 and Dec. 12. Be sure to stop by Linvilla’s Farm Market, where you’ll find tons of baked goods, gift baskets, and more. Make it an all-day adventure by visiting the winter makers market (Fri.-Sun., through Dec. 21) and the ice-skating rink ($13 per person). Santa will also make appearances.

💵 Cut your own $119, pre-cuts start at $89,📍137 W. Knowlton Rd, Media, PA 19063, ⌚ Mon.-Sun., 9 a.m.-6 p.m., 📞 610-876-7116, 🌐 linvilla.com, 📷 @linvillaorchards

Montgomery County

Corkum Tree Farm has delighted patrons for more than 30 years. Enjoy hot cider as you take your pick of cut-your-own trees, ranging in Douglas fir, White Pine, and Blue and Norway Spruce. There are four varieties of pre-cut fir trees to select from. Inside the barn, you’ll also find fresh wreaths and holly and hand-knit hats, scarves, and mittens, and fair-trade ornaments. A second farm location offers choose-and-cut trees up to 14-feet tall.

💵 $13 per foot, $60-$200 for balled and burlapped trees,📍Main farm: 797 Bridge Rd., Collegeville, Pa. 19426 or 📍 Second farm: 3934 Mill Rd., Collegeville, Pa. 19426 ⌚ Main farm: Mon.-Tues., 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sun. 8 a.m.-6 p.m., or ⌚ Second farm: Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 📞 610-715-4640, 🌐 corkumtreefarm.com

About 30 miles from Center City, cut your own Nordmann fir, Scotch Pine, White Pine, Eastern Red Cedar, White Spruce, or Blue Spruce, or choose from a variety of pre-cut trees. (Cut-your-own ends before 4:30 p.m. each day.) Be sure to shop the award-winning handmade wreaths and check out wreath-making and tree-decorating classes in the heated barn.

💵 Choose and cut $90-135, pre-cut prices vary,📍755 Forty Foot Rd., Hatfield, Pa. 19440, ⌚ Mon.-Thurs., 1 p.m.-7 p.m., Fri., 1 p.m.-8 p.m., Sat., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 📞 215-368-4542, 🌐 hagueschristmastrees.com

A fourth-generation, 160-acre farm, Westlake offers pre-cut and cut-your-own Canaan or Concolor firs. Afterward, check out the Christmas Barn, where families can enjoy a complimentary visit with Santa (through Dec. 7), watch trains, and browse an assortment of ornaments and gifts.

💵 $16 per foot for pre-cuts or $12-$18 per foot for cut-your-own,📍2421 N. Hill Camp Rd., Pottstown, Pa. 19465, ⌚ Thurs.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 📞 800-564-8733, 📷 @westlaketreefarms, 🌐 westlaketreefarms.com

Workers with Trev’s Trees unload Christmas trees from a semi truck from Oregan at a Rita’s Water Ice in Moorestown, Burlington County, in 2022. Read more Tyger Williams / Staff Photographer

New Jersey

The natively sourced Christmas tree sellers have even more locations in New Jersey, with five pre-cut tree lots not far from Philly in Blackwood, Cherry Hill, Haddon, Moorestown, and Pennsauken.

💵 $45-$350, 📍Various locations, ⌚ Mon.-Fri., noon-9 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-9 p.m., 🌐 trevstrees.com

You’d have to walk 13 miles to see every tree planted across this farm’s 16-acre field in Gloucester County. Cut your own with a provided saw or bring your own. All trees on the farm are available for purchase — all priced at $60 no matter the size. The farm strongly recommends that you arrive before 4 p.m.

💵 $60 cash only,📍 665 Royal Ave., Franklinville, N.J. 08322, ⌚ Sat.-Sun., 10 a.m.-4 p.m, 🌐 facebook.com, 🌐 bellyacresnj.com

Offering pre-cut and cut-your-own trees, Exley’s welcomes families to two locations for both Christmas trees and holiday activities. On weekends at the Sewell farm, you can hop on a hayride to Santa Land and see holiday-themed houses. The Monroeville farm also has a gingerbread house and other holiday attractions perfect for photo opportunities. Both farms feature visits with Santa on weekends.

💵 Depends on the size,📍 1535 Tanyard Rd., Sewell, N.J. 08080 or📍1512 Monroeville Rd., Monroeville, N.J. 08343, ⌚ Tues.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m for pre-cut; Fri.-Sun. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. for cut-your-own, 📞 856-468-5949, 🌐 exleyschristmastreefarms.com

Pick a tree and enjoy a sleigh ride along a decorated path toward the Christmas trees at this small, family-owned farm in Gloucester County. Blue and Norway Spruces and Concolor and Canaan firs are available to cut yourself or to get pre-cut, with no tree more than nine feet. Cash and Venmo only.

💵 $80 and under,📍 101 Idle Lake Rd., Franklinville, N.J. 08322, ⌚ Sat.-Sun., 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 📞 609-685-6234, 🌐 facebook.com

This article has been updated since it was first published. Former staff writers Grace Dickinson and Jillian Wilson contributed to this article, as did Steven White.