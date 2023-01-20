Break out your Kelly greens for these Eagles watch parties in Philly

Philly will be witnessing sports history being made this weekend as The Birds begin their journey to Super Bowl LVII.

This Saturday, the Eagles play their first playoff game against the New York Giants at 8:15 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field. Right now, tickets to the game start at $250 a pop, so they can be expensive for most. Instead, grab your friends and find a local watch party to attend — from classic pub joints to vibrant club venues.

Here are 10 Eagles playoff watch parties in the Philly region this Saturday (all watch parties listed are free unless stated otherwise).

Eagles vs. Giants watch parties in the Philadelphia region

Aksum: Black-owned restaurant and bar in West Philly with exceptional cuisine and great atmosphere. Join them on Saturday for brunch from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and then the Eagles watch party from 5 p.m. til 2 a.m.

🌐 aksumcafe.com,📍 4630 Baltimore Ave., 📞 267-275-8195

Attic Brewing Co.: Germantown craft brewery with a large space and even bigger screens is hosting an Eagles watch party at 8 p.m. Pull up for $4 beers and Jamaican D’s Food Truck.

🌐 atticbrewing.com,📍 137 Berkley St., 📞 267-748-2495

Craft Hall: This huge venue right outside of Fishtown and NoLibs near the Delaware River has enough space for the whole crew with classic pub fare and drinks. Did we mention it’s dog-friendly? They have a whole Bark and Beer garden for the four-legged furry friends. Party starts at 7 p.m.

🌐 crafthallphilly.com,📍 901 N. Delaware Ave., 📞 267-297-2072

Illusions Banquet Hall & Sports Bar: Half-hour outside of Philly in Clifton Heights, Illusions Banquet Hall and Sports Bar are hosting an Eagles watch party with a DJ, drinks and food specials starting at 7 p.m.

🌐 illusionssoulfoodcafe.com,📍 403 W. Baltimore Pike, 📞 484-463-7333

NOTO: Trendy Callowhill dance club and venue with multiple bars and bottle service, NOTO’s Eagles watch party is going to be an absolute bash — if you’re looking for more party than watching, this might be for you. Doors open at 8 p.m. and there’s free entry before 11 p.m. if you RSVP at linkstub.com/en/dj-spin-king. After 11 p.m. it’s $20 per person.

🌐 notoftheordinary.com,📍1209 Vine St., 📞 215-575-5941

Paddy Whack’s Irish Pub: One of South Street’s go-to spots for watching a Philly sports game, Paddy Whacks was packed during the World Series. The Eagles’ playoff run will be no different. Party starts at 8 p.m.

🌐 paddywhackspub.com, 📍150 South St., 📞 215-464-7544

Robert’s Bar and Grill: The only Jersey spot on this list, Robert’s Bar and Grill by Paris Catering in Berlin, N.J. is having an All You Can Eat Wings special for $25, plus drink specials from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. leading up to the big game.

🌐 paris-caterers.com,📍281 Cross Keys Rd., Berlin, NJ, 📞 856-753-4176

Top Tomato Bar: Center City’s Top Tomato Bar is hosting their Eagles watch party starting at 8:15 p.m. $15 Bud Light Pitchers, $4 Bud Light Cans, and $8 Mixed Drinks, with DJs performing during and after the game.

🌐 toptomatophilly.com,📍116 S 11th St., 📞 215-592-8242

Vesper Center City: This ticketed event is worth the $50 per person price tag. Starting at 8:15 p.m. there will be two hours of open bar with well drinks, domestic beer, and house champagne and a food buffet with all the traditional tailgate bites. Tickets available on their website.

🌐 vespersportsclub.com,📍 223 S. Sydenham St., 📞 267-214-0086

Xfinity Live!: Smack dab in the middle of all the stadiums in South Philly is Xfinity Live!, one of Philly’s preeminent sports bar viewing experiences. With massive screens, packed crowds and electric in the air, this year might be even wilder according to reports that Giants fans are holding their own tailgate at the venue. Party starts at 8 p.m.

🌐 xfinitylive.com,📍 1100 Pattison Ave., 📞 215-372-7000