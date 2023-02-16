How to travel to the Philadelphia Flower Show from out of town

Wondering if it’s worth the hassle to travel for the annual Philly flower show? Even out-of-towners don’t want to miss it this year.

The 2023 Philadelphia Flower show is returning indoors to the convention center this year under the banner of “The Garden Electric” — celebrating that spark of euphoria that comes when giving or receiving flowers. It’s the nation’s first and largest annual horticultural event with hundreds of floral displays, vendors and educational experiences that showcase the creativity of nature and sustainability.

This year the show runs from March 4-12, opening at 10 a.m. each day at the Pennsylvania Convention Center at 1101 Arch St. in Center City, with admission costing $43.50 this year for adults.

Whether you live dozens or a hundred miles away from the City of Brotherly Love, there are ways to make getting here a bit easier. According to the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, the most cost-effective travel option is public transportation, including SEPTA, PATCO or NJ Transit train lines — however, there are also options offering a little more style and ease.

For readers outside of the city, here is how to get to the Philadelphia Flower Show.

Advertisement

Bus tours to Philadelphia Flower Show

Bob Neft Tours provides bus tours to the show on March 7 and March 9 with two pick-up locations each day out of Ephrata and Lancaster, PA. For $119 per person, enjoy a chartered bus to Philadelphia with admission into the Flower Show. Book a trip: Call 800-848-1492 or register online at bobnefftours.com.

Bucket List Tours By Barb provides bus tours to the show on March 4 with four pick-up locations out of Ephrata, Lancaster, Willow Street and York, PA. For $150 per person, this bus tour package includes a round trip in a deluxe motorcoach, admission to the Flower Show, free time at Reading Terminal Market, water and snacks on the motorcoach, and an experienced tour guide. Book a trip: Call 717-201-7566 or register online at bucketlisttoursbybarb.com.

Klein Transportation provides bus tours each day the Flower Show is open from March 4-12 with three pick-up locations out of Douglassville, King of Prussia and Wyomissing, PA. For $92 per person, this package includes a round-trip bus ride and admission to the Flower Show. Book a trip: Call 800-451-6700 or register online at tours.kleintransportation.com.

Kline Tours provides bus tours to the show on March 5 with three pick-up locations — two out of Greencastle and Chambersburg, PA and one out of Hagerstown, MD. For $109 per person (or $107 when you use promo code GU643ZCJLXO9 at checkout), get a round-trip ride and admission to the Flower Show. Book a trip: Call 717-597-5997 or register online at klinetours.net.

Starr Tours provides bus tours to the show on March 5 and March 11. On March 5, pick-up locations are out of Cherry Hill and Hamilton, NJ. On March 11, pick-up locations are out of Northeast Philadelphia and Yardley, PA and Hamilton, NJ. For $189 per person (or $169 for kids), you get a round-trip bus ride, admission into the show and dinner at Positano Coast, a fine dining restaurant specializing in cuisine from the Amalfi coast. Book a trip: Call 800-782-7703 or register online at starrtours.com.

Wolf’s Bus Lines provides bus tours to the show on March 5, March 6, March 7 and March 9 with pick-up locations out of Camp Hill, Carlisle, Chambersburg, Hanover, Harrisburg, York and York Springs, PA. Each day has different pick-up locations available. For $122 per person, this package includes a round-trip bus ride and admission to the Flower Show. Book a trip: Call 800-692-7804 or register online at tourwolf.com.

Taking the train to Philadelphia Flower Show

There are a few mass transit options to take into the city, dropping passengers mere blocks from the convention center.

SEPTA’s regional rail lines run all across the Philly region from Wilmington, DE to Landsdale, PA, and Trenton, NJ for $5 to $10. On weekends during the show, SEPTA will be operating more trains on the Warminster, West Trenton, Media/Wawa, and Trenton regional rail lines. Book a trip: Buy tickets at a SEPTA station or while on board the train.

PATCO operates a rail line that stops at all the local towns across the Delaware River in New Jersey, from Lindenwald to Camden, people in those towns can take the PATCO line right to the show for around $3 to $6. Book a trip: Visit any PATCO station to buy tickets.

NJ Transit rail lines operate throughout parts of New Jersey, from Atlantic City to right outside New York City for around $10 to $30. Book a trip: Buy tickets at an NJ Transit station or on the NJ Transit mobile app for iPhone or Android.

Amtrak operates intercity rail lines all across the country and is going to be a good bet if the above options don’t reach your location. Ticket prices can range from $6 to $29 for shorter trips and $40 to $300 for longer ones (but prices can go higher). Book a trip: Buy tickets at any Amtrak station or Amtrak’s website at amtrak.com