Free Library of Philadelphia resumes Saturday hours for the first time in 3 years

Philadelphians can now go to the Free Library on Saturday. For the last three years, folks have only been able to visit public libraries Monday through Friday, but that’s about to change on February 25.

No more adhering to a work schedule to pick up your favorite book or wishing for weekend library activities on Reddit threads. You can now visit 10 out of the 54 Free Library of Philadelphia branches from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. April 8 and May 26 are exceptions for Easter and Memorial Day holiday schedules.

The initiative is set to last until June 10. At that point, it will be re-evaluated to check for “changes to Saturday service and plan for additional weekend hours in the fall,” said library spokesperson Kaitlyn Foti.

Until then, the following libraries will be open on Saturday:

Will there be special programming?

Yes, Saturdays will come with their own set of library activities. Although the schedule is still in progress, you can save the date for:

February 25

Will libraries be properly staffed?

Despite the announcement, concerns about staffing and budget remain. The Free Library received a $10.4 million increase in funding in May 20022, but by September, 300 positions still remained to be filled.

Budget and staffing are problems the library has been dealing with for some time now. It was the main reason why the Free Library originally reduced Saturday hours back in Sept. 2018 in 31 out of the 54 branches. Two months later though, the city managed to allocate enough funding to re-open Saturday hours in 35 library branches, however, the pandemic ultimately resulted in the service being shut down.