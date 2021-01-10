📅 This calendar is updated every Monday with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/kidscalendar

Now that it seems to get dark around 4 p.m. (insert ugh), weary parental eyes turn to well-lit spaces where, for free or the price of admission, everyone can bask in an electric glow. Dilworth Park’s lights have switched on. This week, Franklin Square, the Philadelphia Zoo, and Sesame Place flip their switches too.

Winter in Franklin Square ✨

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free) Visibly glimmery from the Vine Street Expressway, Franklin Square lights up to on-the-half-hour holiday music (daily from 5 p.m.). Guests should plan to put aside a few dollars for a carousel ride, mini golf ($8-$15), and cocoa, spiked or not. All ages. (Free, Nov. 18-Feb. 27, Sun.-Thu. 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., 200 N. Sixth St., historicphiladelphia.org)

LumiNature, Philadelphia Zoo ✨

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) When the animals go to bed, one million lights go on throughout the zoo. Ticket holders discover trees made of butterflies, flamingos, and an octopus, walk through an aquarium-like tunnel, meet 200 electric penguins, and encounter loads more bulbs made into ethereal spaces and larger-than-life creatures. ($25 ages 12 and up, $20 ages 2-11, free under 2, Nov. 18-Jan. 9, timed entrance from 5:30-8:30 p.m., 3400 W. Girard Ave., philadelphiazoo.org)

Evacuation Day, Museum of the American Revolution 📜

(Museum / virtual / history) When the British finally left New York City on November 25, 1783, did happy postcolonial residents lean out their windows to belt out “Na na na na, na na na na! Hey, hey, hey … Goodbye?” Find out during this fun hour-long online history lesson. Ages 7-11. ($7 general admission, $4 members, Nov. 20, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., amrevmuseum.org)

The Little Mermaid, Walnut Street Theatre 🎭

(Theater / in-person / ongoing) Back into seats and Under the Sea, Walnut Street makes its kid-friendly comeback with a Disney greatest hit, starring Diana Huey as Ariel. Proof of vaccination for kids 12 and up, negative COVID-19 test for ages 11 and under, and government-issued photo ID for ages 18 and up are required. ($25-$175, Nov. 16, 2021-Jan. 2, 2022, 825 Walnut St., walnutstreettheatre.org)

A Very Furry Christmas, Sesame Place 🎁

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) Trees and cuddly characters that sing and sway draw kids into the holiday magic at the home of Elmo, Big Bird — you know the rest of them. A family zone offers a warm spot by fire pits, hot chocolate, cookie decorating, and more Sesame friends. Rides, shops, and snack spots are open. Water park is not. Ages 0-7. ($89.99 for one-day tickets, $99.99 for two-day tickets, free 23 months & under, Nov. 20-Jan. 2, 2022, 100 Sesame Rd., Langhorne, sesameplace.com)

Keepers of the Culture Family Day 📚

(Storytelling / virtual / free) Philly’s foremost tellers of Afrocentric stories keep the oral tradition alive and celebrate their 25th annual Family Day on Sunday sponsored by the Free Library of Philadelphia. Ages 4+. (Free, Nov. 21, 2 p.m., libwww.freelibrary.org)

Anastasia, Merriam Theater 🎭

(Theater / in-person / multiday) Kyla Stone comes to Philly as Anastasia to lead the musical tale of an unknowing Russian princess who discovers her long-lost family, Paris, love, and herself. NB Stone is the first Black actor to play the official Broadway role anywhere in the world. Ages 7+. ($39-$119, Nov. 23-28, times vary, 250 S. Broad St., kimmelculturalcampus.org)

ONGOING

Lights Out Philly 🐦

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free) Humans aren’t the only ones going through it lately. Migratory birds making their way South for the winter are dealing with disorienting artificial light that causes deadly nighttime collisions. The easiest thing to do to help yellowthroats and their feathered friends: Turn off those outdoor bulbs before you go to bed. Age 6+. (through Nov. 15, noon-6 a.m., birdsafephilly.org)

Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition 🖍️

(Art / science / in-person / multiday) It’s quite possible your kids haven’t been inside a museum — especially not a museum that’s purposefully interactive — in a while. Now there’s plenty of time to book a timed spot for them to mask up (and maybe even vax up?) to explore the colorful, creative problem-solving exhibit at the Franklin Institute, which was just extended past Thanksgiving. You’ll be back again next year for an all-new Harry Potter exhibit. Ages 5-12. ($35 ages 12 and up, $33 seniors and enlisted military, $31 ages 3-11, free 2 and under, 222 N. 20th St., through Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., fi.edu)

Wizard of Oz Educational Exhibit, Please Touch Museum 🪄

(Museum / in-person / multiday) Dorothy, Toto, and friends pay a three-month visit to Memorial Hall, bringing with them games to play and Miss Gulch’s bike to ride. Reservations required. Ages 1-10. ($19, free under age 1, through Jan. 12, 2022, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., 4231 Avenue of the Republic, pleasetouchmuseum.org)

Dilworth Park Ice Rink ⛸️

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) It’s time to lace up your skates and welcome winter back at Dilworth Park. Skaters of all ages can enjoy sessions on the ice rink, and cozy up in the cabin for warm drinks and food. Reservations and masks are encouraged. ($5-$17, through Feb. 27, 2022 1 S. 15th St., centercityphila.org)

Invisible World of Water, Academy of Natural Sciences 🚰

(Science / in-person / multiday) Water up super close and from way far away, as interpreted by scientists, artists, and artist-scientists give viewers new insight to the everyday magic of two-thirds of our earth and 60% of our bodies. ($20-$22 adults, $16-$18 children, free for members and under age 2, Nov. 13-Apr. 17, 2022, times vary, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

