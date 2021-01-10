📅 This calendar is updated every Monday with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/kidscalendar

They say new generations value experiences over items. Tell that to my kid, who knows about the supply chain crisis but still fully expects Santa to drop an assortment of overpriced baseball bats down the chimney. Maybe one day, he’ll treasure memories of holiday activities more than a half-dozen DeMarinis. Here are some options.

Deck the Hall Light Show, City Hall ✨

(Seasonal / in-person / free / multiday) After dark, multicolor projections metamorphose the western façade of City Hall, adding to the magic of the skating rink and winter garden. All ages. (Free, Nov. 22-Jan. 1, 5-9 p.m. on weekdays, until 10 on weekends, 15th and Market Sts., centercityphila.org)

Anastasia, Merriam Theater 🎭

(Theater / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) Kyla Stone comes to Philly as Anya to lead the musical tale of an unaware princess who discovers love, her long-lost royal family, and herself in Paris. Stone is the first Black actor to play the Broadway touring role. Ages 7+. ($39-$119, Nov. 23-28, times vary, 250 S. Broad St., kimmelculturalcampus.org)

Reopening of the Brandywine River Museum of Art 🚂

(Art / seasonal / in-person / multiday) The Brandywine reopens just in time show off their spectacular model railroad and offer a smaller than usual crop of critter ornaments, since so many were destroyed by a Hurricane Ida-caused flood, the reason the museum had to close in the first place. Ages 2+. ($18 ages 19+, $15 ages 65+, $6 ages 6-18, free 5 & under, daily, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., 1 Hoffman’s Mill Rd., Chadds Ford, brandywine.org)

Dickens Village at Macy’s 🎄

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free) The Wanamaker building resumes holiday operations, partly by asking Dickens Village fans to reserve spots to navigate dimly lit hallways where animatronic dolls play out A Christmas Carol. Santa is available by virtual arrangement only. Come December, the favorite Macy’s light show will take place once daily (Dec. 1-31). Ages 5+. (Dickens Village: Nov. 26-Dec. 23, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., times vary Dec. 24, 26-31, 1300 Market St., macys.com)

Franklin Frost, Franklin Institute 🚂

(Science / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) There have always been steam trains at the Franklin Institute, but through the year’s end, a new exhibit adds tracks and cars add even more steam to the collection. Models loop around a 25-foot celestial tree. Ages 2-14. ($23 ages 12+, $19 ages 3-11, free 2 & under, Nov. 26-Dec. 31, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Sun., 222 N. 20th St., fi.edu)

Holiday Garden Railroad, Morris Arboretum 🚂

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly /multiday) The lush plantings and trees on the edge of Chestnut Hill get an extra dose of kid-attractiveness when Morris bedecks and reopens its G-scale trains for the holidays. The setup feels extra magical on weekends after dusk, when reservations are recommended. Ages 1+. ($20 ages 18+, $18 ages 65+, $10 ages 3-17, free 2 & under, Nov. 26-Jan. 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 100 E. Northwestern Ave., morrisarboretum.org)

Tinseltown, Greater Philadelphia Expo Center ⛸️

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) A Montco convention center unveils a new indoor winter wonderland complete with synthetic ice-skating rink (30-minute sessions at a time, $5-$10 admission, $10 skate rental), one-million-bulb Liberty Bell, pics with Santa (and, on Thursdays, Gritty), and enough decorations to make a Hallmark Christmas movie feel underdressed. Ages 2+. ($20-$30 ages 13 & up, $14-$23 ages 5-12, free 4 & under, Nov. 26-Jan. 2, dates and times vary, Perkiomen Mill Loop, Oaks, tinseltownholiday.com)

Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest ⛸️

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) Winterfest reopens for gliding (and wobbling) around the outdoor ice skating rink, playing carnival games, and spending time fireside. Ages 4+. (RiverRink: $5 admission, $10 skate rental, Nov. 26-March 6, 101 S. Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

Menorah Lighting, Betsy Ross House 🕎

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / free) On the first night of Hanukkah, the Old City Jewish Arts Center comes to the Betsy Ross House’s courtyard to light the menorah and give out treats. Ages 2+. (Free, Nov. 28, 4:30 p.m., 239 Arch St., historicphiladelphia.org)

ONGOING

Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition 🖍️

(Art / science / in-person / multiday) It’s quite possible your kids haven’t been inside a museum — especially not a museum that’s purposefully interactive — in a while. Now there’s plenty of time to book a timed spot for them to mask up (and maybe even vax up?) to explore the colorful, creative problem-solving exhibit at the Franklin Institute, which was just extended past Thanksgiving. You’ll be back again next year for an all-new Harry Potter exhibit. Ages 5-12. ($35 ages 12 and up, $33 seniors and enlisted military, $31 ages 3-11, free 2 and under, 222 N. 20th St., through Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., fi.edu)

The Little Mermaid, Walnut Street Theatre 🎭

(Theater / in-person / ongoing) Back into seats and Under the Sea, Walnut Street makes its kid-friendly comeback with a Disney greatest hit, starring Diana Huey as Ariel. Proof of vaccination for kids 12 and up, negative COVID-19 test for ages 11 and under, and government-issued photo ID for ages 18 and up are required. ($25-$175, through Jan. 2, 825 Walnut St., walnutstreettheatre.org)

A Very Furry Christmas, Sesame Place 🎁

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) Trees and cuddly characters that sing and sway draw kids into the holiday magic at the home of Elmo, Big Bird — you know the rest of them. A family zone offers a warm spot by fire pits, hot chocolate, cookie decorating, and more Sesame friends. Rides, shops, and snack spots are open. Water park is not. Ages 0-7. ($89.99 for one-day tickets, $99.99 for two-day tickets, free 23 months & under, through Jan. 2, 100 Sesame Rd., Langhorne, sesameplace.com)

LumiNature, Philadelphia Zoo ✨

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) When the animals go to bed, one million lights go on throughout the zoo. Ticket holders discover trees made of butterflies, flamingos, and an octopus, walk through an aquarium-like tunnel, meet 200 electric penguins, and encounter loads more bulbs made into ethereal spaces and larger-than-life creatures. ($25 ages 12 and up, $20 ages 2-11, free under 2, through Jan. 9, timed entrance from 5:30-8:30 p.m., 3400 W. Girard Ave., philadelphiazoo.org)

Wizard of Oz Educational Exhibit, Please Touch Museum 🪄

(Museum / in-person / multiday) Dorothy, Toto, and friends pay a three-month visit to Memorial Hall, bringing with them games to play and Miss Gulch’s bike to ride. Reservations required. Ages 1-10. ($19, free under age 1, through Jan. 12, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., 4231 Avenue of the Republic, pleasetouchmuseum.org)

Winter in Franklin Square ✨

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free) Visibly glimmery from the Vine Street Expressway, Franklin Square lights up to on-the-half-hour holiday music (daily from 5 p.m.). Guests should plan to put aside a few dollars for a carousel ride, mini golf ($8-$15), and cocoa, spiked or not. All ages. (Free, through Feb. 27, Sun.-Thu. 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., 200 N. Sixth St., historicphiladelphia.org)

Dilworth Park Ice Rink ⛸️

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) It’s time to lace up your skates and welcome winter back at Dilworth Park. Skaters of all ages can enjoy sessions on the ice rink, and cozy up in the cabin for warm drinks and food. Reservations and masks are encouraged. ($5-$17, through Feb. 27, 1 S. 15th St., centercityphila.org)

Invisible World of Water, Academy of Natural Sciences 🚰

(Science / in-person / multiday) Water up super close and from way far away, as interpreted by scientists, artists, and artist-scientists give viewers new insight to the everyday magic of two-thirds of our earth and 60% of our bodies. ($20-$22 adults, $16-$18 children, free for members and under age 2, through Apr. 17, times vary, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

