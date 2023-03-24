Everything you need to know about the 2023 Love Run Philadelphia

The city’s only spring half marathon, Love Run Philadelphia, returns on March 26, bringing runners from all over the region to race through the city’s streets. Tickets are already sold out. In total, 11,000 people will be competing.

Whether you’re running or just want to cheer from the sidelines (or get around the city), here is everything you need to know:

Start time

Both races start at 7:30 a.m.

Race route

The race begins at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, near 16th Street. There are two routes, one for a 7.6K race, and the other for a half marathon.

Both routes will pass JFK Boulevard, 20th Street, Market Street, 15th Street, Penn Square, Juniper Street, 6 Street, and Arch Street before returning to the Parkway.

Advertisement

Half marathon participants will continue up to Brewery Hill Drive, onto Girard Avenue, Landsdowne Drive, Sweet Briar Drive, MLK Drive, Avenue of the Republic, Memorial Hill Drive, Concourse Drive, Girard Avenue, and Kelly Drive.

Both routes finish at the Art Museum, right in front of the George Washington Statue.

Track your process: The Philadelphia Love Run has a runner tracker for your friends and family to track you and know when you make it to the finish line.

Where to watch: The Eakins Oval is the best bet, along the Ben Franklin Parkway, to see the start and end of the race.

Road closures

More than 10 streets will be closed, expect there to be traffic. This city advises drivers to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

Closed March 24, beginning at 7 p.m.

MLK Drive (will reopen 7 a.m. on March 27)

Closed March 26, between 3 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Benjamin Franklin Parkway (from 22nd Street to Eakins Oval) Eakins Oval (from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the Philadelphia Museum of Art) Kelly Drive (from Eakins Oval to Brewery Hill Drive)

Closed March 26, beginning at 6:45 a.m to 11 a.m.

Benjamin Franklin Parkway (from 16th Street to Eakins Oval) 16th Street (from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to JFK Boulevard) JFK Boulevard (from 16th Street to 20th Street) 20th Street (from JFK Boulevard to Market Street) Market Street (from 20th Street to 15th Street) Penn Square to Juniper Street Juniper Street to Market Street Market Street (from Juniper Street to 6th Street) 6th Street (from Market Street to Arch Street) Arch Street (from 6th Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway) Brewery Hill Drive to W. Girard Avenue W. Girard Avenue to Lansdowne Drive Lansdown Drive to Sweet Briar Drive Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Falls Bridge Black Road to Avenue of the Republic Avenue of the Republic to Memorial Hill Drive Memorial Hill Drive to S. Concourse Drive

Where to park

All the streets listed above will also become “temporary no parking zones” from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. Any parked cars will be relocated. Need to park? There are more than 15 parking garages in or near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, ranging between $8 to $30 for five hours.

Public transportation

🚌 Bus routes 7, 32, 38, 43, and 48 service the Museum of Art. However, on March 26, between 3 a.m. to 6 p.m., routes 2, 4, 7, 16, 17, 23, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 43, 44, 45, 47M, 48, 49, 61, 124 and 125 will be detoured. Check septa.org for any route changes. 🚇 The subway will operate on its regular weekend schedule. Fairmount station, on the Broad Street line, gets you the closest to the museum. 🚉 The regional rail will operate as normal.

Awards

There will not be a results kiosk at the end. Instead, the runner tracker will send you your place once you complete the route. If you don’t want to sign up for the tracker, you can check your results on the Love Run Results Page. The award ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. But you won’t receive your award, you’ll get it in the mail two weeks later.

The first three teams will be awarded $750, $500, and $250, respectively.