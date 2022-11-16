The Philadelphia Marathon returns this weekend, bringing runners from all over to race through the city’s streets. That’s great news if you’re a runner, and bad news if you plan to drive through the city.

The three-day event will be held rain or shine, from Friday, Nov.18 to Sunday, Nov. 20. Masks and vaccines are recommended for participants, but not required.

While races are set to start as early as 7 a.m. Saturday, you can expect closures to begin on Nov. 18 at 9:30 a.m. Here is what you should know about the 2022 Philadelphia Marathon, and what roads you might want to avoid:

🧑🏻‍🤝‍🧑🏾For spectators

If you are planning on watching the races in person, spectators won’t be admitted until 8 a.m. each day and must enter through the gates on Park Towne Place, Kelley Drive, or Spring Garden and Bridge.

❌ What you can’t bring

Weapons (regardless of permitting), fireworks, suitcases, bulky items larger than 12″x12″x6″, containers that can hold more than 1 liter of liquid, alcohol, illegal drugs, bicycles, scooters, any kind of face or head covering (except religious headwear and masks), drones, selfie sticks, large umbrellas, or pets (except for service animals).

Transportation to the races

🚌 Bus: Lines 7, 32, 38, 43, 48, and 49 can take you within a two-minute walk from the Philadelphia Museum of Art. But, due to the race, they will operate with detours. Check SEPTA’s system status for the latest schedules.

🚴‍♀️ Bicycle: The Parkway is within a 15-minute ride from many locations in Center City. If you rent an Indego bike, there are four stations to return it near the race. If you ride your own, there is a Bike Valet zone on the south side of Eakins Oval, at River Field on 24th St.

Where to park

You won’t be able to park along Benjamin Franklin Parkway, but here are some alternative lots and garages nearby the start line:

SP+ Parking: 22nd and Walden St., or 222 North 20th St.

Patriot Parking: 23rd and Cherry St. (Closed on Sundays)

Logan Square Parking: 1815 Cherry St.

The Windsor Suites: 1700 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Central Parking System: 23rd and Arch St., 1901 JFK Boulevard, 1815 JFK Boulevard, or 36 S. 19th St.

Road closures Friday, Nov. 18

Benjamin Franklin Parkway inner-drive lanes will close, in both directions, at 9:30 a.m. But, if you are there during rush hour, don’t worry. To accommodate traffic, lanes will re-open at 2:45 p.m.

Inner lanes from Binswanger Triangle to 22nd St. will remain closed until Sunday, Nov. 20 at 5:00 p.m.

Road closures Saturday, Nov. 19

Over twenty roads will be closed for the race route this weekend. If you are parked on any of these streets, make sure to move your car or the city will relocate it beginning at 2 a.m.

Closing times vary, but most streets are set to reopen by 2 p.m. Parts of 18th St., the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, and the Logan Circle area will open as early as 11:30 a.m. Eakins Oval will be open to traffic by 5:00 p.m.

Closing at 2:00 a.m.

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from the 2000 to 2400 block.

Spring Garden St., from Pennsylvania Ave. to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

23rd St., between Pennsylvania Ave. and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

22nd St., from Winter St. to Park Towne Place

21st St., between Pennsylvania Ave. and Winter St.

Closing at 4:00 a.m.

I-676 Westbound: Off-ramp at 22nd St.

I-76 Eastbound: Off-ramp at Spring Garden St.

Closing at 6:00 a.m.

17th St., from Arch St. to Vine St.

18th, 19th, and 20th streets, from Arch St. to Callowhill St.

21st and 22nd streets, from Arch St. to Spring Garden St.

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th St. to 20th St.

Market St., from 6th St. to 16th St.

Chestnut St., from 5th St. to 8th St.

6th St., from Market St. to Chestnut St.

5th St., from Chestnut St. to Race St.

South Penn Square

Juniper St., from Chestnut St. to Market St.

John F. Kennedy Boulevard, from Juniper St. to 17th St.

15th St., from Race St. to Chestnut St.

16th St., from Chestnut St. to Race St.

Race St., from 6th St. to Columbus Boulevard

The southbound lanes of Columbus Boulevard, from Vine St. to Washington Ave.

Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Ave.

Washington Ave., from Columbus Boulevard to Front St.

Front St., from Washington Ave. to South St.

South St., from Front St. to 7th St.

6th St., from Bainbridge St. to Locust St.

Lombard St., from 5th St. to Broad St.

13th St., from Bainbridge St. to Chestnut St.

Walnut St., from 12th St. to 34th St.

33rd St., from Walnut St. to Spring Garden St.

34th St., from Spring Garden St. to Girard Ave.

Spring Garden St., from 32nd St. to 34th St.

Girard Ave., 33rd St. to 38th St.

33rd St., from Girard Ave. to Cecil B. Moore Ave.

Reservoir Drive, from 33rd St. to Diamond Drive

Mt. Pleasant Drive

Fountain Green Drive

Kelly Drive

Road closures Sunday, Nov. 20

Much like Saturday, “No Parking” regulations will continue to be enforced on Nov. 20. Move your car before 2 a.m. All streets are set to reopen by 2 p.m. Eakins Oval and Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be fully open by 5:00 p.m.

Roads closed at 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Nov. 19th, will also be closed on Sunday, but at 6 a.m. closures will change:

Closing at 6:00 a.m.

17th St., from Arch St. to Vine St.

18th, 19th, and 20th streets, from Arch St. to Callowhill St.

21st and 22nd streets, from Arch St. to Spring Garden St.

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th St. to 20th St.

Arch St., between 3rd St. and 16th St.

4th St., between Arch St. and Vine St.

Race St., from 6th St. to Columbus Boulevard

Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine St. to Washington Ave.

Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Ave.

Washington Ave., from Columbus Boulevard to Front St.

Front St., from Washington Ave. to South St.

South St., from Front St. to 7th St.

6th St., from Bainbridge St. to Market St.

Chestnut St., from 6th St. to 10th St.

Walnut St., from 6th St. to 34th St.

33rd St., from Walnut St. to Chestnut St.

Chestnut St., from 33rd St. to 34th St.

34th St., from Chestnut St. to Girard Ave.

Lansdowne Drive, from Girard Ave. to South Concourse Drive

South Concourse Drive, from Lansdowne to West Memorial Hall Drive

East Memorial Hall Drive, from South Concourse to Ave. of the Republic

Ave. of the Republic, from East Memorial Hall Drive to Catholic Fountain

Belmont Ave., Montgomery to Parkside Ave.

States Drive to Lansdowne Drive

Lansdowne Drive to Girard Ave.

Girard Ave. Bridge, from Lansdowne Drive to 33rd St.

33rd St., from Girard Ave. to Reservoir Drive

Reservoir Drive, from 33rd St. to Edgley Drive

Edgley Drive, from Reservoir Drive to Fountain Green Drive

Fountain Green Drive, from Edgley Drive to Kelly Drive

Kelly Drive

The Falls Bridge

Ridge Ave., from Schoolhouse Lane to Manayunk Ave.

Main St., from Ridge Ave. to Conarroe St.

Where does the money go?

The money raised will go to fund cancer cure research, education, prevention, and advocacy.

Awards

Race winners will get cash prices between $1,000 to $10,000 depending on the category.