It seems like everyone and their uncle hosts a podcast these days. From pop culture and current events to history and narrative fiction, there’s something for everyone.

As Philadelphians, we want to hear about what makes Philly tick. Luckily, a plethora of locally produced podcasts highlight the city’s passion for arts, food, and creativity. Not into that? Don’t worry, Philly’s sports fandom is well-represented, discussing the team highs and lows, and “if the Birds can go all the way this year.”

We tracked down Philly-centric podcasts for your daily commute, cross-country road trip, or when you’re waiting for the next Regional Rail train arriving in an hour. This isn’t an exhaustive list, but we had help compiling these picks from readers online. If you know a Philly-based or Philly-centric podcast that isn’t on this list, email philly-tips@inquirer.com.

Philly news podcasts

Half-Vaxxed covers the COVID-19 vaccination scandal of Philly Fighting COVID, the healthcare company founded by a 22-year-old Penn grad student that ended up leaving thousands waiting for vaccines. Produced by WHYY and Billy Penn.

The Why delves into the background, history, and issues of importance in Philly. Produced by WHYY and NPR.

March On: The Fight for Pride details the disbanded Philadelphia Pride organization’s history of racism and transphobia, and mishandling of the annual event that led to its cancellation in 2021. Billy Penn’s Michaela Winberg walks listeners through the the history and what the new incarnation of the event looks like today. Produced by WHYY and Billy Penn.

Serum is the story of one doctor’s fight to find a cure for AIDS. Produced by WHYY’s The Pulse and Local Trance Media.

Jawncast tells unique and interesting stories about Philadelphia and its people. Hosted and produced by KYW News Radio’s Brian Seltzer and Sabrina Boyd-Surka.

In Depth covers the everyday news that impacts Philadelphians and interviews experts to understand the complexity of the issues at hand. Produced by KYW News Radio.

City Cast Philly is a brand new daily podcast and newsletter delivered each weekday morning at 6 a.m. bringing you stories that make you feel connected to your community.

Music, arts, and creation:

Streets Dept is an arts blog, organization and icon in the Philadelphia street art scene. What better way to learn more about it than with Streets Dept’s bi-monthly podcast?

Philebrity is a long-running blog about interesting and creative Philly artists and news you should know about. From The Haunted Acme to interviews with local artists, the most recent episode recorded at Philadelphia’s Press Club, The Pen and Pencil, featuring local music legend Kenn Kweder, who has been representing the local music scene since the 1970s.

Draws in Spanish is a Latinx podcast that highlights the creativity of visual artists and their journeys to getting to where they’re at today. Follow host Fabiola Lara as she weaves humor, compassion and learning into conversations with artists.

Broad Street Review podcast covers arts and culture in the Philly area through conversations with the artists and organizations who make Philly’s scene special.

Many Lumens is a production of the BlackStar Festival — an annual event in Philly that celebrates Black, Latinx and Indigenous artists. Join Maori Karmael Holmes, founder and CEO of the festival, as she speaks with artists and change-makers about the arts, social justice, and popular culture.

BlackTribbles is a podcast covering geek culture for Philly and the world. Tribbles are a fictional alien species in the Star Trek universe. Join Len Webb aka Bat Tribble, Ariell Johnson aka the Uncanny Tribble, Kennedy Allen aka Storm Tribble, Erik Darden aka Master Tribble, Randy Green aka SuperTribble and Isaiah Luck aka Super Saiyan Tribble in their discussions of everything geek and nerd from a Black perspective.

25 O’Clock is a music podcast self-dubbed “Philly’s Longest Running Philly Music Podcast (We Think)” with long-format interviews with musicians and bands in Philly, talking about personal stories, life as artists, and the music scene.

Informative:

How is that Legal? takes a look at the legal system and how it intersects with systemic racism. Produced by Community Legal Services and Rowhome Productions.

Move it Forward is a podcast that passes the community the mic when it comes to telling the stories of collective movements in Philadelphia. Produced by Amistad Law Project.

Well There’s Your Problem is a technology podcast that covers the pitfalls of engineering and systemic failures — with hosts in Philly and across the pond in Scotland.

2100 Podcast is a time capsule for people living a hundred years from now looking back at the past. Host of the pod and Philly-based journalist, Jason N. Peters, talks with NASA scientists, Olympic athletes, private investigators and more to unpack the stories of now in hopes of becoming the most popular podcast in the year 2100.

Food:

Chef Radio is Philly chef Eli Kulp’s look at the restaurant industry through the eyes of the people who work in it. Meanwhile, Delicious City Philly , Kulp’s second venture in podcasting, is a more lighthearted look at Philly’s delicious destinations. More like an audio food blog, these shorter episodes will entertain as much as they inform on the best dishes, restaurants and chefs in the city.

Jawn Appétit explores everything food in and around Philly. In each episode, a new restaurant is explored with a casual and entertaining vibe. Plan next week’s dinner schedule by playing through a list of more than 100 episodes of Philly’s best eateries.

Teens and Education

Behind the Eyes of Youth is a podcast from the students at Martin Luther King High School. Join MLK High 11th and 12th graders as they tackle some of today’s biggest topics, spotlight seniors and other students or even discuss the best cheesesteak in Philly.

La Calle Project is a bilingual podcast from the teens of Norris Square in Philadelphia. Listen in to their community stories as well as discussions on current events, art and culture.

Philly Education Stories is a multi-format podcast that uses storytelling and theater to foster connections with educators and students, explore experiences with schooling and the criminal punishment system, and share what Philly envisions for a better future of education.

R.W.B. Teenz is a podcast by Philly teens for Philly teens. Listen on the YouTube channel where the crew interviews people like Eagles legend Brian Dawkins, professional soccer player Zack Steffen and share takes on current topics.

Schooled takes a look at the stories around the country’s school system through the perspectives of teachers, students and parents. Get the inside look on schools across Philly, Pennsylvania and more.

