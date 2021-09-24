The pumpkin: the quintessential symbol of fall. Whether you eat them, paint them, carve them, or put them on your stoop, it just doesn’t feel like the season is here until you have some of the orange-colored fruit in your life. Sure, you could stop by your local grocery store to pick up a pumpkin, but if you want the full fall experience, you’ve got to get it straight off the vine.

These Philly-area farms have got the pumpkins, plus hayrides, festivals, and more.

Bucks County

Pick your pumpkin straight from the patch during Fall Family Festival Weekends. The farm also has a two-acre corn maze to get lost in, and you can take a hayride, ride the mini railroad, bowl with pumpkins, jump in the bounce house, and enjoy other family fun. If you want to just pick your pumpkin from the garden center, you can also shop for mums, straw bales, and more any day of the week. Fall Family Festival Weekend/pumpkin picking tickets are $8 per person.

Insider tip: Located just 1 mile down the road, this is a perfect outing to combine with a visit to the Scarecrow Festival at Peddler’s Village. The Scarecrow Festival runs now through October 30.

📍5074 York Rd., Holicong, PA, 📞 215-794-7043, 🌐 bountifulacres.com, 🕑 Shop daily 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Fall Family Festival Weekends Sept. 25-Oct. 24, Sat.-Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

During Fall Festival Weekends at Charlann Farms, your kids can play in a sandbox filled with loose corn (always a fan favorite), in addition to pumpkin bowling, pumpkin ring toss, a straw maze, straw mountain (with slides), live animals, and more. Instead of picking pumpkins from the vine yourself, choose yours from the many pumpkins laid out in the “patch” in front of the farmstand. Tickets are $8.99 per person and must be purchased in advance. (Children under 2 are free.) Pony rides are an extra $5.

Insider tip: Skip the mess at home and bring the kids to the pumpkin painting table. For $2.50, your child will get a sugar pumpkin to decorate at the farm.

📍586 Stony Hill Rd., Yardley, PA, 📞 215-493-1831, 🌐 charlannfarms.com, 📷 @charlannfarms, 🕑 Festival weekends run through Oct. 31 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Farmstand open daily, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

To pick your own pumpkin at Froehlich’s, you’ll have to buy a ticket to their annual Fall Festival. (Or choose from the wide variety at the market.) The annual event includes access to the pumpkin patch, live music, inflatables, temporary tattoos, pumpkin decorating, a monster slide, and more. Come hungry because there are plenty of food options. General Admission is $12 per guest and includes access to festival grounds and pumpkin patch. If you’d like to participate in festival activities, though, you’ll want the $22 Activity Pass. There are also family group rates ($35 for General Admission and $75 for Activity Passes for a family of 4). Children 24 months and under are free.

Insider tip: If you’re worried about missing the game, Froehlich’s has a “Football Fan Zone” tent where they stream football games.

📍3143 York Rd. Furlong, PA, 📞 215-794-8733, 🌐 froehlichsfarm.com, 📷 @froehlichsfarm, 🕑 Oct. 2-Oct. 31, Sat.-Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (extended hours until 7 p.m. on Oct. 2 only)

Hellerick’s doesn’t offer traditional pumpkin picking, but you can shop pumpkins of all sizes, unique gourds and squash, and even yellow and blue pumpkins. For a day of family fun, the Adventure Farm has a hayride, corn mazes, farm animals, hay bale slides, playgrounds and more than 40 activities for kids and adults. On the weekends, adults and children 7 years old and up can also buy tickets for the Aerial Adventure Park, with nine ziplines, climbing structures, bridges, and a free-fall leap off the 30-foot central tower. Tickets to the Adventure Farm are $11.99 on weekdays or $14.99 on weekends. Children under 2 are free. The Aerial Adventure Park is $37.50 for 1.5 hours. For $44.49, you get access to both the Aerial Adventure Park and the Adventure Farm.

Insider tip: Hellerick’s Adventure Farm is one of the few destinations on this list that is open daily. Visit on a weekday for lower crowds.

📍5500 N. Easton Rd., Doylestown, PA, 📞 215-766-8388, 🌐 hellericksfarm.com, 📷 @hellericksfarm, 🕑 daily Sept. 18-Oct. 31 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (last admission is 5 p.m.)

Walk right out to the patch to pick your pumpkin. And you can also take a hayride around the grounds. None Such is not quite ready to bring back their fall festivals in 2021, but you are welcome to bring your own picnic lunch to enjoy in their farm field. Pay for what you pick. Tractor hayrides (separate from picking) are $3 per person. Children under 2 are free.

Insider tip: None Such Farm is a 100% non-GMO grower. Stop by the market for fresh produce and meat, such as Black Angus beef raised right on the farm.

📍4458 York Rd., Buckingham, PA, 📞 215-794-5201, 🌐 nonesuchfarms.com, 🕑 Oct. 2-Oct. 24, Sat.-Sun. 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

If you want to simply shop pumpkins, stop by the Shady Brook Market. But you can also come to the festival field early or stay into the night. FallFest includes their five-acre corn maze (this year’s design honors the 20th anniversary of 9/11: The maze is in the shape of the twin towers, a flag and the Statue of Liberty), wagon rides to go pick pumpkins, apples and sunflowers, giant jumping pillows, a playground, pedal go-karts, bounce houses, Insta-read photo ops, and more. There’s live music on the weekends, food vendors, as well as stands with adult beverages. Pumpkin ice cream from Uncle Dave’s, available at the main shop connected to the market, is always a must. FallFest tickets are $12 for weekdays, $20 on weekends. (Weekend hours start on Friday at 5 p.m.) Prices are a few dollars more if purchased onsite.

Insider tip: Visit on weekend evenings for the new Eerie Illuminations wagon ride light show. It’s a mashup of Shady Brook’s Holiday Light Show and a more family-friendly version of their old haunted wagon ride. Think twinkling lights, Halloween characters, and popular Halloween tunes.

📍931 Stony Hill Rd., Yardley, PA, 📞 215-968-1670, 🌐 shadybrookfarm.com, 📷 @shadybrookfarm, 🕑 Wed.-Sun. opens at 10 a.m., closing time varies depending on the date.

In addition to picking a perfect pumpkin from the patch, explore the Land of Scarecrows, take a walk on the nature trail, play in the playgrounds, or find your way through the straw bale maze. Plus, you can visit the animals at the excellently named Cluckingham Palace. Shop at the Big Barn Market for farm fresh produce, pumpkins, fall decorations, and yummy fall treats. Admission to the farm is $8; children 2 and under are free.

Insider tip: Pack a picnic lunch and buy an apple cider to go with it.

📍890 W. Bridge St., Morrisville, PA, 📞 215-295-1139, 🌐 snipesfarm.org, 📷 @snipes_farm, 🕑 Oct. 2-31, Sat. 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Styer Orchard is one of the most affordable locations on this list. Admission and hayrides are free; you only pay for what you pick. Head to the pumpkin patch or apple orchards, or choose from the many pumpkins on display at the farm stand.

Insider tip: The back side of the carriage barn is a beautiful spot to take family photos.

📍97 Styers Ln., Langhorne, PA, 📞 215-702-9633, 🌐 styerorchard.com, 📷 @styerorchard, 🕑 Closed Mondays until Oct., then open daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m. (Last hayride is at 5:30 p.m.)

During the last two weeks in October, you can pick your own pumpkins any day of the week at Winding Brook Farm. Until then, come by on a weekend for picking, hay rides to the patch, corn maze, hay maze, and a non-haunted evening hayride under the stars. Older children, teens and adults who like to be spooked should try the haunted hayride, haunted corn maze, or The Corn Walk of Horror. No fee just to pick in the patch. Hayrides to the pumpkin patch are $4 for adults and children 3 and over. Other activities are priced separately.

Insider tip: Work days? Winding Brook Farm allows flashlight pumpkin picking in their front field patch.

📍3014 Bristol Rd., Warrington, PA, 📞 215-343-8880, 🌐 windingbrookfarm.com, 📷 @wbf1805, 🕑 pumpkin picking last 2 weeks in October daily 2-5 p.m., Weekend Family Events Fri. 7-10 p.m., Sat. 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Berks County

Wilcox Farms isn’t offering pumpkin picking this year, but they will have pumpkins for sale at the market. You can also stock up on fall decorations, gourds, squash, corn stalks, straw bales and metal yard stakes. If you visit on a weekend, you can take a 20-minute hayride ($4 per person), and venture into the large 25-acre corn maze ($8).

Insider tip: If you’re looking for weekday fun with little ones, stop by for the kids’ corn maze and play area. For $5, it’s open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

📍1134 Reading Ave., Boyertown, PA, 📞 610-367-2387, 🌐 wilcoxfamilyfarm.com, 🕑 market is open daily 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Burlington County

If you’re looking for a more low-key experience, visit Johnson’s Corner Farm on a weekday. Take a wagon ride out to the pumpkin patch and visit the Discovery Barnyard Playground and Animal Farm 7 days a week. The Discovery Barnyard includes pedal go-karts (for both older and younger children), climbing rocks, pretend farm, and other play areas. For more of a festival vibe, come on a Saturday or Sunday when there are food tents, live music, a corn maze and a sunflower stroll. Reserved wagon rides are $5 on weekdays and $6.50 on weekends. (Additional charge for walk-ups.) Additional activities are a ticket upgrade. Children under 12 months are free.

Insider tip: Make sure to reserve your hayride time slot early as peak times are likely to sell out.

📍133 Church Rd., Medford, NJ, 📞 609-654-8643, 🌐 johnsonsfarm.com, 📷 @johnsonscornerfarm, 🕑 wagon rides for pumpkin picking through Oct.31, Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat.-Sun. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Camden County

Springdale Farm typically offers hayrides out to the pumpkin patch, but they haven’t made a decision yet for 2021. Even if you can’t go out to the patch yourself, they sell pumpkins every day in their market.

Insider tip: They’re famous for their home baked pies, hot apple cider donuts and pumpkin-spiced treats.

📍1638 S. Springdale Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ, 📞 856-424-8674, 🌐 springdalefarms.com, 📷 @springdalefarmmarket, 🕑 daily 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Chester County

During the weekend, you can ride the open-air shuttle out to the field and pick your pumpkin right from the vine. Plus, you can enjoy additional festivities including traditional hayrides ($3 for anyone 3 and up), face painting, food trucks, Amish-style BBQ, a wine and beer garden, and more. Check their Facebook page on Thursdays for posts about that weekend’s entertainment. During the week, there’s a free playground, picnic spot and place to look at the farm animals open daily. And you can choose a pumpkin from the thousands on display at the farm market. $2/person access fee for pick-your-own apples and pumpkins. Children under 5 are free. Reservations are required. You can make them through the website.

Insider tip: Grab some “nothing but apples” apple cider and apple cider donuts while you’re there. The delicious donuts are award winning and baked fresh daily.

📍1000 Marshallton-Thorndale Rd., West Chester, PA, 📞 610-269-3494, 🌐 highlandorchards.net, 📷 @highlandorchardsinc, 🕑 pumpkin picking Fri.-Sun. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (only Sat.- Sun. until October)

Delaware County

Take a hayride to the 4-acre pumpkin garden and choose from hundreds of pumpkins of all sizes. Your admission also includes mini-golf, pedal cars, access to the playground, corn maze, pillow bounce, and various games. Admission is $20 per child. Adults are free, except for the corn or sunflower maze.

Insider tip: This year’s all-new 5-acre corn maze includes a virtual scavenger hunt.

📍1835 Middletown Rd., Glen Mills, PA, 📞 610-656-1005, 🌐 harvesthayride.com, 🕑 Sept. 25-Oct. 31, Sat.-Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Linvilla Orchards hosts Pumpkinland every fall, featuring larger-than-life scarecrows, apple picking, hayrides, corn and straw bale mazes, and more. While they don’t offer traditional pumpkin picking in a patch, they do sell a wide variety. Plus, there are activities such as a 1-acre train ride, playground, and fishing at Orchard Lake. Take a hayride to the Witch’s House for stories and jokes, view the Jack-O-Lantern Exhibit the last two weeks in October, and visit the animals in the barnyard. Tickets/registration are not required to buy a pumpkin, shop in the Market or Garden Center, or visit the animals. Other activities are priced/ticketed individually. See website for details.

Insider tip: This year, Linvilla is celebrating 50 years of Pumpkinland. In 1971, the late matriarch of the family-run orchard, Peg Linvill, won first place at the Philadelphia Horticulture Society’s Harvest Show. The display was brought back to the farm and Pumpkinland was born. To honor the 50-year tradition, Linvilla will be recreating that very first display this fall season.

📍137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media, PA, 📞 610-876-7116, 🌐 linvilla.com, @linvillaorchards, 🕑 daily Sept. 11-Nov. 7, hours vary.

Hunterdon County

Pick a pumpkin from the six-acre pumpkin patch; find your way through the corn maze; visit the petting zoo; take a wagon ride. There’s also a smaller straw bale maze for kids and corn boxes (picture a sandbox, but filled with corn) for play. Music and games round out the fun. Admission is $7 per person and includes all activities. Children 3 and under are free. Pumpkins priced per pound.

Insider tip: Each weekend has a different theme, so be sure to check the website for details.

📍34 Toad Ln., Ringoes, NJ, 📞 908-406-1090, 🌐 everittfarm.com, 🕑 through Oct. 24, Sat.-Sun. 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Lancaster County

Cherry Crest’s pumpkin patch has many different varieties, shapes, sizes, and colors. Load up a wagon with pumpkins right from the vine. Admission includes more than 60 farm activities such as pedal carts, duck races, a corn barn, corn maze, lil wagon express, hay chute and more. Tickets start at $17.95 but vary depending on day of the week, date and package options.

Insider tip: Cherry Crest Adventure Farm is right down the road from Strasburg Railroad, so you can take a train ride before or after your farm visit.

📍150 Cherry Hill Rd., Ronks, PA, 📞 866-546-1799, 🌐 cherrycrestfarm.com, 📷 @cherrycrestadventurefarm, 🕑 Sept. 16-Oct. 30, Thu. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Mon., Oct. 11 (Columbus Day) 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Take a wagon out to the 10-acre patch and pick your favorite pumpkin right from the vine. Or, skip the ride and choose one from the farm market. If you want the full experience, get tickets to Barnyard Kingdom. Regular admission includes the corn maze and a slew of other activities such as pig races, pedal karts, barnyard animals, fossil dig, jump pad, and more. Wagon rides are $1 per person, or included in your Barnyard Kingdom admission. Barnyard Kingdom admission starts at $13. Children under 3 are free.

Insider tip: Visit Spookley the Square Pumpkin and his friends from Holiday Hill Farm at Barnyard Kingdom.

📍211 S. Donerville Rd., Lancaster, PA, 📞 717-872-5591, 🌐 countrybarnmarket.com, 📷 @barnyardkingdom, 🕑 Sept. 11-Oct. 31, Fri. (October only) noon-4 p.m. (on the hour), Sat. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Columbus Day (Mon. Oct. 11) 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Mercer County

At Terhune Orchards, you can pick pumpkins every day of the week. But if you want all of the extras, come by on a Saturday or Sunday. There’s live music in the afternoons, barnyard animals, pumpkin painting, pedal tractors, hay bale mazes, a nature trail, adventure barn (this year’s theme is all about apples), and more. Shop the farm store for fresh-pressed apple cider, apple cider donuts, apple cider slush, their own wine, and other goodies. There are also tastings in the wine orchard. Fall Family Fun Weekend costs $11 online or $14 at the gate (as capacity allows.) Children under 3 are free. Pony rides are extra.

Insider tip: If you go on a weekday, you can pick pumpkins and visit the farm without paying admission.

📍330 Cold Soil Rd., Princeton, NJ, 📞 609-924-2310, 🌐 terhuneorchards.com, 📷 @terhuneorchards, 🕑 Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Fall Family Fun Weekends through Oct. 30, Sat.- Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Montgomery County

Abby’s Pumpkins

Abby’s Pumpkins is located on a secluded farm with rolling hills and surrounded on three sides by woods. Activities are geared toward younger children and include a scenic hayride (watch for deer and other wildlife), a corn maze, and the apple slingshot. They’ve set up a picture-perfect pumpkin field for you to pick your favorite pumpkin. There is no fee for pumpkin picking, just for the pumpkins themselves. Other activities are priced individually. Cash only.

Insider tip: Watch Farmer Martin shoot the pumpkin cannon.

📍2471 Little Rd. Perkiomenville, PA, 📞 610-220-7608, 🕑 October weekends, Sat.-Sun. 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Choose a pumpkin from the large selection here and then have some fun at their annual Pumpkinland and Haunted Gardens. Pose with your head in cutouts or let your kids loose to play in the hayjump. You can also buy tickets for unlimited time in the farm’s the three mazes or for a wagon ride through the woods. If you’re looking for spooky fun, visit Friday-Sunday nights during October for haunted hayrides. Pumpkinland is free. Pumpkins are priced per pound. Mazes and hayrides are priced separately.

Insider tip: Be sure to take a photo in front of “The Great Pumpkin Patch” sign.

📍745 Schuylkill Rd., Phoenixville, PA, 📞 610-948-9755, 🌐 colonialgardenspa.com, 🕑 daytime events through Oct. 31 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Select a pumpkin from Merrymead’s corral of many varieties, shapes and sizes. Other highlights include farm animals, a wagon train ride, a cornfield maze, pumpkin painting, and more. They also offer evening hayrides and moonlight maze times. The market has more than 32 flavors of hand-dipped ice cream (including pumpkin) and homemade apple cider donuts.

Insider tip: Don’t miss the area’s biggest pumpkin.

📍2222 S. Valley Forge Rd., Lansdale, PA, 📞 610-584-4410, 🌐 merrymead.com, 📷 @merrymeadfarm, 🕑 Store Hours: Mon.-Thu. 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 9 a.m. 9 p.m., Sun. 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Harvest Days: Oct. 2-31, Sat 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun. noon-5 p.m. (limited activities from noon-3 p.m. on Oct. 31)

Northern Star Farm is back with their 14th Annual Fall Fest featuring pumpkin picking, hay rides, a corn maze, pony rides, apple slingshot, farm animals, and more. Admission and parking are free. Events are ticketed individually.

Insider tip: Enter their first ever pumpkin carving contest for a chance to win a cash prize. There are different age categories; first place in each gets $100, $50 for second, and $25 for third.

📍112 E. 3rd Ave., Trappe, PA 19426, 📞 215-859-7302, 🌐 northernstarfarm.net, 📷 @NorthernStarFarm, 🕑 Through Oct. 31, Sat.-Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Olszanowski Farm is known for its long hayride through the farm fields and woods, leading to its 12-acre pumpkin patch. Pick your pumpkin yourself, or choose from the pumpkins and gourds for sale in the pumpkin shed. Everything is grown on the farm. There’s also a sprawling five-acre corn maze. Don’t worry about your little ones being scared, none of the attractions are haunted. Hayride to pick-your-own pumpkins is included in the purchase price of pumpkins. Corn maze is $8. Children under 3 are free.

Insider tip: New for 2021, there’s a 1-acre sunflower maze for young children.

📍315 Pughtown Rd., Spring City, PA, 📞 610-506-7851, 🌐 facebook.com/OlsFarm, 🕑 Through Oct. 31, Sat.-Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. or by reservation

About the writer

Michelle Reese is a freelancer writer who also runs the kids activities blog Sweet Mini Moments. Fall has always been her favorite season. She lives in Bucks County.