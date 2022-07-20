Being stopped by the police and frisked for weapons is a practice that’s been around in the U.S. for more than 50 years. It’s a controversial practice, because it’s not always effective, legal, and has been disproportionately (and unconstitutionally) used to target Black and Latino people.

In Philadelphia, class action lawsuits forced the city to reform how they use stop and frisk. For the past decade, the practice has been court-supervised, and the number of people in Philly being stopped and frisked by police has gone down — from more than 300,000 pedestrians being stopped per year at its peak in 2015 to 13,206 in 2021.

However, police are still using the practice to disproportionately stop Black people, according to the most recent court reports filed in 2020.

Police say they use stop and frisk to find and seize firearms to prevent violent crime.

Here are some facts about stop and frisk in Philly:

Close to one million people have been stopped by police since 2014.

Black people make up around 40% of the city’s population, but more than 70% of the people who are stopped and frisked in Philly are Black .

Out of every 68 people who are stopped and frisked, one firearm is found. A “hit-rate” of 1.5%.

Key takeaways The police are allowed to stop you if they believe that you have or are about to commit a crime (except for low-level crimes like open alcohol containers or smoking marijuana).

if they believe that you have or are about to commit a crime (except for low-level crimes like open alcohol containers or smoking marijuana). The police are allowed to frisk you if they believe that you are armed.

if they believe that you are armed. This is all up to police judgement , and if they want to stop and frisk you, there's not much legally that you can do in that moment.

, and if they want to stop and frisk you, there's not much legally that you can do in that moment. After a stop and frisk has occurred , you can file a complaint with the police or a legal team.

, you can file a complaint with the police or a legal team. Take note of police officers' badge and car numbers, if you want to file a complaint. i-circle_black

Anton Moore, a South Philly resident who’s been stopped by the police before, says that using the tactic not only doesn’t work, it creates harm. As the founder of local nonprofit Unity in the Community and the 48th Ward Leader, Moore and others across Philly signed an open letter to Mayor Kenney in 2020 to end stop and frisk.

“The average person is not out here doing shootings, so we shouldn’t be stopped,” said Moore. “But if you go to a neighborhood and talk to residents, they’re going to tell you who is disturbing their neighborhood. The goal should be to identify who those people are and provide them with the resources to change their lives.”

Instead of stop and frisk, Moore said, police and communities should identify high-risk individuals early on to prevent gun violence and connect them to jobs, training, behavioral health, and other social services. The city’s own plan to end gun violence, Roadmap to Safer Communities, has integrated this approach and hopes to have reached out to each person they’ve identified as being involved or at high-risk for gun violence by 2023.

While the city is trying to reduce gun violence through more strategic approaches — and has reduced the use of stop and frisk — stop and frisks have not ended in Philly.

It can still happen to you. What do you do if you are stopped by the police?

What is a stop and frisk?

Stop and frisk is a procedure that police use to stop people on the street that they believe are involved in criminal activity — and then frisk them to search for weapons if they believe they’re armed.

This doesn’t mean they have concrete evidence that you committed a crime or that they can arrest you. It means they suspect that you are involved in criminal activity and want to stop you for investigation.

Stop or detain : Police suspect someone is involved with criminal activity, and are allowed to stop the person in order to identify and question them.

Frisk: Police suspect someone is armed and are allowed to pat down the exterior of their clothing and exterior fabric of their possessions, like a bag (but not inside clothing or possessions — that’d be a full search).

The police decide what is considered criminal activity and it’s up to them if they think you’re armed. So, while you may not be committing a crime or carrying a gun, you could be walking near a crime and the police decide that you should be stopped. If they suspect that you have a weapon, they will frisk you.

But, as lawsuits have shown, not every stop and frisk in Philly is legally conducted.

Is stop and frisk legal?

The Fourth Amendment establishes people’s rights against unreasonable searches and seizures of property, unless police have a warrant or “probable cause,” meaning concrete evidence of a person committing a crime. However, in the Supreme Court case Terry vs. Ohio, judges ruled that it’s not unconstitutional for police to stop a person that they “reasonably suspect” to be involved in criminal activity or frisk that person if they believe they’re armed.

In order for a stop and frisk to be legal:

Stop : Police need to have reasonable suspicion that a person is involved in criminal activity.

Frisk: Police need to have reasonable suspicion that a person is armed.

Remember, all of this is up to police judgment and during the interaction police don’t have to prove their suspicions or even tell you why you were stopped. Police would only have to prove their suspicions in court (after the fact) if you were charged with a crime, or a civil lawsuit or complaint was brought against them.

What should I say to police if I’m stopped?

“Can I go?”

According to Mary Catherine Roper, a civil rights lawyer and member of the legal team whose lawsuits against the city led to reform, the first thing you should do is ask police if you’re being detained. If you’re not being detained, police are not supposed to hold you there.

“It doesn’t matter whether the police officer has a legal reason for the stop,” said Roper. “If a police officer is stopping you, what you’re going to need to do is ask if you can go. But if a police officer says, ‘No, I’m detaining you,’ — you’re going to have to stay.” Mary Catherine Roper, attorney, Langer, Grogan & Diver P.C.

If you are being detained, the police are allowed to hold you in order to verify your identity and check for outstanding warrants.

Do not say anything unnecessary to the police. The only necessary piece of information you need to provide is your identity. Other than giving your full name and address, you don’t need to answer any further questions. Remember: Anything you say to police can be used against you in court.

What if I'm on parole or probation? Again, any unnecessary information should not be provided to officers during the interaction. Police only need your name and address to verify your identity. Anything else — you have the right to remain silent. You can tell the police, "I would like to remain silent." i-circle_black

You have to identify yourself. Whether you give them your ID or your full name and address, you won’t be able to leave until you are identified. You should give police your correct name and address; if you are considered to be lying to the police during questioning, this is illegal and can land you in trouble.

If you refuse to stop for questioning or refuse to identify yourself, you can be detained, arrested, or worse in some cases.

According to Moore, if you have your phone in hand, start recording video or audio. If there’s someone you can text, let them know you are being stopped by the police.

When the police stop you Ask if you can go. If you’re not being detained, then leave. If you are being detained, provide your ID or correct name and address when asked. (Start recording video or audio, if you want). If they identify you and clear you from their investigation, then you can leave. If they believe you are armed, then they will frisk you. i-circle_black

What should I do if the police want to frisk me?

Unfortunately, there’s nothing you can do. After the police have stopped you — if they believe that you are armed, then they are legally allowed to frisk you. This is completely up to police judgment — whether the frisk is illegal or not can only be addressed later down the road.

Remember: The time to act on this police interaction is after the fact. There’s nothing that can be done during the interaction, but there may be legal remedies later.

Officers will likely say that you are going to be frisked to ensure officer safety during your interaction because they suspect you are armed. However, in some situations police won’t give you an explanation.

You are not allowed to refuse the frisk. They will pat you down to feel for weapons. If police don’t find anything illegal and you aren’t being associated with a crime then you should be free to go.

“90% of the stops or even more — nothing is found that is illegal and the person is just told to go on their way.” David Rudovsky, senior fellow, University of Pennsylvania Law School

What if I am armed?

If you have a weapon: You should tell the officer where it is before they touch you and let them reach for it — not you. Once the officer thinks or knows you have a weapon — Do not reach for it.

Even if you aren’t armed, police can suspect that you have a gun simply by a bulge in your clothing or bag. Stop and frisks are up to police discretion, and not complying with police orders can result in your arrest or worse in some cases.

If there are weapons, they will see if you are legally carrying it. If you are legally carrying and not involved in criminal activity, then you should be let go. If officers find illegal weapons or items in your possession during the frisk, then you will most likely be arrested.

How are police officers supposed to ‘frisk’ when they stop you?

Police are only allowed to touch the outer fabric of your clothing or possessions. They will use their hands to pat your clothing down — and the exterior of your bag if you have one — to check for weapons.

They are not supposed to search inside your clothing or possessions. In order for police to legally and fully search your belongings they need proof that you are involved in criminal activity. However, if police identify an object that feels like a firearm or illegal substance — they are allowed to go into that pocket or other place to seize those items.

“Sometimes the officer will claim that they know what they felt in the pocket was drugs or other contraband — and you could arrested if a search reveals drugs.” David Rudovsky, senior fellow, University of Pennsylvania Law School

If police identify and find illegal items on you during the frisk, such as drugs, you could be arrested.

What should I do after I’ve been stopped and frisked?

You were just stopped by the police and they frisked you. However, you know you didn’t commit a crime and believe the police did this in an inappropriate or illegal manner. What can you do?

File a complaint with the police

File a report to the legal team covering the stop and frisk lawsuit in Philly

You can try contacting a lawyer, but they are often quite selective about what stop and frisk cases they take on. If you were arrested because of this stop or frisk, then you should contact a defense lawyer or ask for a public defender.

You’ll want to provide as much information as possible in order to identify the police officers responsible.

The most important information you need is the officers’ badge and police vehicle numbers .

You should also provide the time, date, and location where you were stopped.

If you want to file a complaint with the police

You’ll need to file the complaint with the police department you engaged with. For Philadelphia, that’s the Philadelphia Police Department (PPD). You can file the complaint directly with PPD or through the city’s Citizens Police Oversight Committee (CPOC).

Online : Fill out the form on PPD’s website or on CPOC’s website.

Email : Fill out a complaint form and email it to cpoc@phila.gov.

Mail or in-person: Fill out a complaint form and bring it or mail it to CPOC at 1515 Arch Street, 11th floor, Philadelphia, PA 19102

If you want to file a complaint with the lawyers who sued the city over stop and frisk

If you believe you have been stopped or frisked illegally, you can contact the lawyers who sued the city to end illegal stops — but only if you were not arrested as a result of the stop. It’s unlikely that they will take legal action for you, but the information will help them when filing reports about stop and frisk in court.

If you were arrested, you should only speak to your defense attorney about the incident.

You have to send a letter providing the time, date, and location where you were stopped, and either the badge or car number of the officer involved. Include your name and contact info, and send the letter to: Bailey Litigation, Kairys Rudovsky Messing Feinberg and Lin LLP, 718 Arch Street, Suite 501 South, Philadelphia, PA 19106

If you want to contact a lawyer

Lawyers that work on stop and frisk cases are quite selective about what cases they take on, because they would usually take on a case as a class action, so it’s unlikely that a lawyer will take on a case for a single stop and frisk incident. But the clients they do represent usually aren’t charged for services unless there is a settlement or judgment in court.

If you want to talk to a lawyer, you can contact the Philadelphia Defenders Association’s Police Accountability Unit at pau@philadefender.org. They also provide guidance on filing police complaints.

You can also try and find a lawyer through the Philadelphia Bar Association. Call 215-238-6333 to get started.

The Philadelphia Inquirer is one of more than 20 news organizations producing Broke in Philly, a collaborative reporting project on solutions to poverty and the city’s push toward economic justice. See all of our reporting at brokeinphilly.org.