Master aesthetician Chrissy Dress had the right idea to name her Chestnut Hill day spa/specialty boutique Cure de Repos because rest does cure the body. She does offer appointment-only massages and facials at her 633-square foot boutique. But the store is also a great spot to buy skin care products like creams, serums, face masks and more for an at-home pampering session. My favorite: The Sara Happ Sweet Clay Lip Mask ($32) full of shea butter and other lip-softening botanicals.