It goes without saying: 2021 is the year of self-care.
But what does that really mean?
Self-care is taking the time to do the things you love and that inspire you — guilt free. It’s soaking in the bubble bath, indulging in the foot scrub. We say pour that glass of wine Sign up for the online yoga class. Journal. And color — inside or outside the lines.
These are the best spots in Philadelphia if you need a bit of pampering.
Master aesthetician Chrissy Dress had the right idea to name her Chestnut Hill day spa/specialty boutique Cure de Repos because rest does cure the body. She does offer appointment-only massages and facials at her 633-square foot boutique. But the store is also a great spot to buy skin care products like creams, serums, face masks and more for an at-home pampering session. My favorite: The Sara Happ Sweet Clay Lip Mask ($32) full of shea butter and other lip-softening botanicals.
Address: 8133 Germantown Ave. | Phone: 202-643-7377 | Hours: Mon. by appointment only, Tue-Thu, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.,Fri.- Sat, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. | Website: curederepos.com | Instagram: @curederepos
Self-care time is incomplete without a calming candle burning in the background. Old City Canning Co.’s scented sprays ($16) and reed diffusers ($22) in a variety of scents from citrusy grapefruit to musky sandalwood get the job done. The hand-poured candles ($10+) are soy-based and last for about 20+ hours. Have an idea for a scent of your own? Owner Stanford Ponson will consults with you to make a custom scent.
Address: 1533 South St. | Phone: 267-300-2183 | Hours: Tue.-Sun 11 a.m.-6 p.m. | Website: oldcitycanningco.com I Instagram: @oldcitycanningco
Good Buy Supply Co.’s modest collection of body scrubs, perfumes, and bath bombs are selected from companies who create as little waste as possible in their manufacturing process. (The store also reuses packaging as much as possible.) My favorite: The shower steamers ($6) — available in sinus-clearing lemongrass, mint, lavender and eucalyptus — to turn my shower into a coveted steam room.
Address: 1737 E. Passyunk Ave. | Phone: 267-225-2991 | Hours: Tue.-Sat. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun 10 a.m.-4 p.m. | Website: goodbuysupply.co | Instagram: @goodbuysupplyco.
Marsh + Mane is one-part spiritual apothecary, one-part haven for all things hair. Owner Jenea Robinson stocks the South Street store with tingling face masks, essential oils and luscious hair and body butter. And Marsh + Mane’s sage bundles ($9.50) — that believers smudge to smoke evil spirits out of the house — is among the best in the city.
Address: 529 S. 4th St. | Phone: 267-273-0837 | Hours: Wed.-Sat. noon-6 p.m., Sun. noon-5 p.m. | Website: marshandmane.com | Instagram: @marshandmane
Penn Herb Company’s Lisa Taorimo is the queen of all things DIY, and sells kits so you can make your own beauty products, too. She sells kits to make your own hand cream, with almond oil, beeswax, and baking soda, decorated with rose petals and lavender buds ($7-$15) or a herbaceous bath bomb made with raw nutmeg, cinnamon, and anise ($7-$15). The Northern Liberties-based herb company also sells a selection of Epsom salts to relax achy, stressed-out bones.
Address: 601 N. 2nd St. | Phone: 215-632-6100 | Hours: Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. | Website: pennherb.com | Instagram: @pennherb
Hands down: The self-care item of the moment is the weighted blanket. You can find a beautiful woven weighted blanket ($298) at at the art-inspired Ardmore gift shop, Trace, as well as popcorn poppers, puzzles, teapots, and super-sized mugs. Owner Marny Baxt curates a mix of items to make your home fee cozy and beautiful, including games, jewelry and art inspired by Philadelphia locales like a painting of the waters of Kelly Drive.
Address: 80 Rittenhouse Place, Ardmore | Phone: 484-413-2793 | Hours: Call to make an appointment during these hours: Tue. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Wed.-Thu. 10 a.m.-7 p.m, Fri. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. | Website: thetraceshop.com | Instagram: @thetraceshop
Dorothea Gamble and Dagmar Mitchell have filled their Northern Liberties specialty store, Trunc, with home goods for purposeful pampering. There are cute pre-packaged drink kits like sweet Mexican hot chocolate (from $15) or a jar of cocktail mix ($25); and sleep kits ($24) complete with linen spray, a sleep rollerball, ear plugs and lip balm for a restful doze.
Address: 929 N. 2nd St. | Phone: 267-559-1604 | Hours: Fri-Sun, noon-5 p.m.| Website: trunc.net | Instagram: @truncartisans | Price: $$
Just walking through East Falls Vault + Vine, which is so much more than a plant store, is therapeutic. Stop at the cafe for steaming cup of peppermint tea. Browse the perennials. Then pick up a self-love gift kit ($115) with a beeswax candle handmade in East Falls, a Franklin & Whitman vegan face mask, a Gold & Water charcoal bar soap, an incense cone made from Philly-grown herbs and a Printfresh journal. All you need is a soundtrack. (Vault + Vine suggests Al Green’s “I’m Still in Love With You.”)
Address: 3507 Midvale Ave. | Phone: 267-331-6292 | Hours: Thu..-Sun. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. | Website: vault.vaultandvine.co | Instagram: @vaultandvine.co
Refresh, Revive, Restore is the 3-word mantra for this Old City holistic healing sanctuary where you can shop for a candle infused with calming sandalwood ($29), or a deck of affirmation cards ($16), or sip on a smoothie made with almond or coconut milk ($10+).
Address: 216 Church St. | Phone: 267-457-3980 | Hours: Tue.-Thu. 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Fri.-Sun. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. | Website: wellnessrefineryphl.com | Instagram: @wellnessrefineryphl