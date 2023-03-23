Philadelphia’s street sweeping schedule starts back up in April. Here’s what you need to know.

For decades, Philadelphia was the only major U.S. city without a city-wide street sweeping program after it was canceled in the early 2000s, with city leadership citing parking issues and residents’ noncompliance with moving their cars for the cleaning. Nearly 20 years later, Mayor Kenney promised city-wide street sweeping to come back by the end of 2023 in his 2020 inaugural address. And while that hasn’t happened yet, they’re slowly but surely expanding the program.

“We know there is a direct correlation between a clean neighborhood and how people feel and perceive the safety of their community,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “In 2022, the program cleaned over 16,000 miles in areas more prone to litter supporting residents and business owners. The Mechanical program and its expansion as outlined in the proposed FY24 operating budget will bring us closer to our goal, in which every neighborhood is a litter-free and welcoming environment for families, businesses and visitors.”

On April 3, Phase III of the Streets Department’s street sweeping pilot program will start back up and run through Nov. 3. If you remember, the city began the pilot program in 2019 with six service areas, but then COVID-19 hit. In 2022, the program grew to 14 areas during Phase II. As warm weather months arrive, the program is back and serving those same 14 service areas as last time, with promises to expand the program in 2024.

What residents will need to pay attention to until this November is parking restrictions on street-sweeping days. Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) enforces a no-parking rule on designated streets which means if you don’t move your car, you’ll going to get ticketed.

Here’s what you need to know.

What does the street-sweeping program entail?

A “mechanical broom” street-sweeping vehicle and a team of city street cleaners will clear debris, remove the trash, and ensure waterways are clear on designated streets. The mechanical broom will sweep streets from curb to curb.

City street cleaners will have backpack blowers and hand brooms to gather smaller trash. There will also be sanitation officers issuing sanitation code violations related to litter and dumping.

What is Philadelphia’s street-sweeping schedule for 2023?

From April 3 to Nov. 3, street sweeping will occur Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. If there is an official city holiday on your street’s sweeping day, services will resume the following week.

How often will streets get swept?

Once a week during your street’s designated day. Signs will be posted around your area telling you which day to move your cars and prepare for street sweeping.

What neighborhoods get street sweeping?

A total of 14 pilot areas have been identified by the Streets Department. Starting in July 2024, the city will expand street sweeping services to six more service areas, that have yet to be announced. You can view maps of the designated service areas on the city’s Mechanical Street Sweeping webpage.

Frankford: Bridge to Adams from Griscom St. to Torresdale (map) Germantown: Berkley to Chelten from Pulaski to Wakefield (map) Kensington: 2nd to Kensington from Tioga to Lehigh Ave. (map) Logan: Godfrey to Roosevelt Blvd. from Broad to 5th (map) Nicetown: Broad to Clarissa from Hunting Park to Windrim (map) North Central Philly: Broad to 22nd from Glenwood to Diamond (map) Paschall: 58th to 70th from Greenway to Dicks Ave. (map) Point Breeze: Christian to McKean from Broad to 24th (map) Port Richmond: Kensington to Aramingo from Tioga to Lehigh (map) South Philly: McKean to Oregon from 4th to 8th (map) Southwest: Woodland to Kingsessing from 49th to Cemetery (map) Strawberry Mansion: Diamond to Lehigh from Sedgley to 33rd (map) West Philly: Parkside to Spring Garden from 52nd to 40th (map) West Fairhill: 5th to 13th from Glenwood to Susquehanna (map)

What do I have to do to prepare for street-sweeping days?

Follow the “no parking signs,” which will have information about your area’s street-sweeping parking restrictions. On days when street sweeping is coming to your area, move your vehicle so that the mechanical broom can sweep the streets.

Folks are encouraged to sweep their sidewalk and gather debris prior to street-sweeping days. However, the city advises not to sweep trash and debris into the street.

Additionally, follow the city’s usual trash and recycling protocol, by doing so, you’ll make street sweepers’ lives easier. Make sure your trash and recycling bins are out on your neighborhood’s designated trash day at the proper location and make sure your trash and recycling are in proper containers or bags to prevent additional litter. Lastly, remember to only put out household trash for pick up. Specific items that are too large for collection or need to be disposed of at a specialized facility should not be put out for trash collection.

Here are the city’s rules for residential trash and recycling collection.

Do I have to move my car for street sweeping?

Yes, or you’ll get a $31 PPA fine. Your car won’t be towed, but it will be ticketed.

When will more of Philadelphia get into the program?

July 2024. At that time, six additional service areas will be announced and added to the program.