If the Philadelphia Water Department (PWD) has its way, you may see a 20% increase in your monthly water bill.

This may surprise Philly residents who have already been navigating rising gas and electricity prices, paying a “second rent” of sorts. Now, as PWD has officially requested to raise the rate of water bills, there are upcoming hearings to listen to their reasoning and for the public to question and provide feedback on the proposal.

But why does the water department need to raise water rates?

When announcing the proposed water rate change, PWD pointed to inflation and the need to meet “significantly increasing costs.” According to a spokesperson for the PWD, the water department is funded solely by monthly water bills, meaning ratepayers foot the bill for water department projects and programs. The increased payments to the department help fund improvements to water infrastructure like replacing aging stormwater and sewage pipes, maintaining clean water supplies and the installation of nearly 500,000 new water meters in every home in Philadelphia (which they’re about halfway through, according to PWD).

For those looking to weigh in on these rate hikes, you have an opportunity March 22 and 23 to give feedback, ask questions and hear PWD make their case for water rate increases. The last time there was a proposed rate increase case was in 2021, Community Legal Services and public testimony were able to reduce the proposed rate hike by half.

The Inquirer will explain how this process works and how you can get involved.

How much is the Philadelphia Water Department raising water rates?

By 2024, the water department wants residential customers’ monthly rates to be 20% higher than they are now. As the current proposal stands, these increased rates would go into effect Sept. 1, 2023, and Sept. 1, 2024.

Residential customers will see a 12% water rate increase on Sept. 1, 2023, and an additional 8% increase on Sept. 1, 2024. For the average household, which currently pays around $70 per month on their water bill, this increase would translate into an additional $14 per month over the next two years. By 2024, that household’s water bill would be $84.

Who approves water rate increases in Philadelphia?

While PWD serves the city with water, they don’t officially set the rates. That is under the control of the Water, Sewer & Storm Water Rate Board, an independent mayor-appointed board that approves changes to water rates.

For PWD to change the rate they charge you for water, they must officially ask the Water Rate Board. PWD gives two notices to the board, advanced and formal notices of rate changes, which were sent to the board in January and February of this year. Once these notices are received, the Water Rate Board schedules public hearings for residents to testify and question these rate changes.

At these public hearings, the Water Rate Board hears from the water department, the appointed public advocate (which is Community Legal Services), experts and ratepayers. They’ll take the testimony provided and approve, modify or reject the water department’s proposal.

These public hearings are where everyday citizens can make their voices heard and possibly sway the decision.

How you can testify at the rate case hearings

There will be four public hearings: March 22 and March 23 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on both days. These are virtual hearings you can join via Zoom or by calling in, there’s no in-person hearing.

If you want to testify at any of these hearings, register beforehand. Otherwise, your feedback may not be taken as official testimony — which is what the Water Rate Board considers when deciding. You can also submit written testimony.

Register to testify: Email WaterRateBoard@phila.gov and let them know the exact hearing you would like to join and testify for. Deadline: March 21 (day before the first hearing).

Submit a written testimony: Email WaterRateBoard@phila.gov with your opinions, concerns and questions regarding the change in water rate. Deadline: April 25.

Join a hearing by Zoom: Visit tinyurl.com/WaterRateHearing (Zoom link)

Meeting ID: 256 248 9871 Passcode: 12345

Join a hearing by phone: Call 267-831-033