How to get tickets to Phillies opening day and home games

It’s already time for a new MLB season even if it feels like the World Series was just a few weeks ago.

The Phillies’ 2023 season officially starts on March 30 with a series of away games against the Texas Rangers followed by more away games with the New York Yankees. For the Phillies’ first home game at Citizens Bank Park, they’ll be taking on the Cincinnati Reds at 3:05 p.m. on April 6.

Unfortunately, if you wanted to watch the home opener in person, tickets are already sold out. On the bright side, there are tickets available for some of the other early-season home games.

Here’s a quick refresher on how to get tickets to Phillies’ home games.

When is the next Phillies home game?

While tickets to the Phillies’ home opener are sold out, there are still a bunch of games to go to in April — including $1 hotdogs with Hatfield Phillies Franks Dollar Dog Night.

Where to buy tickets

The Phillies offer a few ways to buy tickets without using a third-party reseller.

Online: Go to phillies.com/tickets Phone: Call 215-463-1000 Mobile app: Download MBL Ballpark mobile app for iPhone or Android. In-person: Visit the ticketing office at Citizens Bank Park located at the First Base Gate Entrance on Pattison Avenue.

How to buy Phillies season tickets

Are you a diehard fan ready to catch every game at Citizens Bank Park? Season tickets are available to buy with different ticket plans depending on your needs and wallet size (the most expensive season ticket plan is more than $12,000). A Phillies season ticket plan guarantees you admission to home games during the regular season, plus the opportunity to buy postseason game tickets in your regular season seats.

Full season ticket plan: $1,630 to $12,555 based on seat location. All regular season home games. Partial season ticket plan: $318 to $1,156 based on seat location. Depending on the plan, admission to 16 or 17 home games. Sunday games ticket plan: $262 to $845 based on seat location. Admission to all Sunday home games (13).

Buy season tickets online at phillies.com/seasontickets. For more information, contact the Phillies Sales Office at 215-463-5000 or email seasonmvp@phillies.com. Season ticket holders will have access to their tickets in February.