It’s back-to-school season, and last year’s backpack still might have a lingering smell of crayons. Luckily, throughout August, there are back-to-school drives, supply giveaways, and free backpacks that can help your little one be ready for the first day of school, which is Aug. 29 in Philadelphia.

Check out the supply drives listed below and connect with your community. Many back-to-school drives promote their events locally or through social media. Local schools, churches, and community organizations operate supply giveaways, too. Keep in mind, many of these events offer free giveaways until supplies run out.

You can get free backpacks and school supplies at district back-to-school events throughout August. There will also be immunization clinics, pre-K registration, and you can receive important updates about the upcoming school year.

Mega-events:

August 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Edison High School Fields, 151 W. Luzerne St. (use Hunting Park Ave. entrance)

August 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at High School of the Future, 4021 Parkside Ave.

Pop-up events:

August 18 from noon to 2 p.m. at Hayes City Recreation Center, 9800 Roosevelt Blvd.

Date & Time: August 17 and 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: 5901 Market Street

Backpacks notebooks, pens, pencils and other school supplies

Caring People Alliance Back to School Drive

Date & Time: August 19 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: 5843-55 Catherine Street (Caring People Alliance West Philadelphia Boys & Girls Club)

Caring People Alliance and Philadelphia Fight’s Institute for Community Justice will be in Cobbs Creek at Boys & Girls Club to give out backpacks, school supplies, and providing health education. Parents of babies and toddlers can get free diapers, too.

Date & Time: August 26 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: 2032 N. Mascher St.

Free backpack giveaway, plus learn about Norris Square Community Alliance’s youth programs.

Date & Time: August 21 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Anyone say free haircuts? Hair Wizards Barbershop is continuing its annual back-to-school drive and giveaway with free haircuts, school supplies, and backpacks. The back-to-school drive will take place at all three Hair Wizards locations.

Hair Wizards Barbershop locations:

6654 Frankford Ave.

1801 Cottman Ave.

12341 Academy Rd.

Date & Time: August 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: 325 S. 7th St.

Join the 175th District’s state representative for a backpack and school supplies giveaway, plus learn about state programs, resources, and information. First 175 kids receive free backpacks full of school supplies.

Date & Time: August 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: 3901 Whitaker Ave. (East Police Division Headquarters)

People’s Choice Barbershop is having a free back-to-school hair cuts and backpack giveaway in partnership with the 25th Police District.

Date & Time: August 21 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: 27th and W. Clearfield Streets

Free backpacks and school supplies, plus other giveaways.

Date & Time: August 17 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: 4087 Lancaster Ave.

Join Frontline Dads and Plush Events Venue for their back-to-school backpack and school supplies giveaway.

Flying Balloon Festival Bookbag Giveaway

Date & Time: September 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: 2109 W. Chew Ave. (Belfield Recreation Center)

Enjoy a day of balloons, music, festivities and food at Belfield Recreation Center while you get a free backpack.

Back 2 School Giveaway

Date & Time: August 21 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: 1632 Cecil B. Moore Ave. (Elements of Grooming)

This back-to-school giveaway has free backpacks, pencils, glue, crayons, markers, notebooks, folders, and more.