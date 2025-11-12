Where to buy a fresh turkey for Thanksgiving in the Philly region

With Thanksgiving Day just around the corner, it’s time to plan your annual feast — starting with the turkey.

When it comes to Thanksgiving dinner, a quality bird can make or break the meal. A fresh turkey tends to yield a more tender, flavorful result, and local butchers say preordering early is key.

Here’s a list of where to find fresh turkeys — including kosher and halal options — around Philadelphia and the suburbs.

Philadelphia

Order a fresh cut of whatever poultry item your heart desires at this full-service Reading Terminal Market stall. There are boneless turkey breast roasts, bone-in breasts, and whole smoked turkeys, too. If turkeys aren’t your thing, there are also capons, ducks, squab, and geese for order. Butchers here are happy to spatchcock your bird for you.

Whole turkeys are available for $4.49 a pound. Place orders by phone or in person by Nov. 21 and pick up as late as 4 p.m. on Nov. 26.

📍 1136 Arch St., 📞 215-922-7589, 🌐 mercato.com/shop/godshalls-poultry, 🕑 Monday to Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This West Philly staple still sources its whole turkeys from Downingtown’s Howe Turkey Farm. But no pre-orders are needed to grab one of their birds. Turkeys will be available for pick-up through Nov. 23 for $2.99 a pound. Smaller birds range from 10 to 12 pounds, and larger ones are 16 to 18 pounds.

📍 4824 Baltimore Ave., 📞 215-729-2121, 🌐 mariposa.coop/holiday, 🕑 Monday to Sunday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fishtown and Old City’s locally sourced grocer will carry fresh turkeys from New Jersey’s Smith Poultry, Lancaster Farm Fresh, and Schuylkill County’s Koch’s Turkey Farm. Organic and non-GMO turkeys are available between 8 and 20 pounds.

Smith Poultry’s turkeys are priced at $6.49 a pound. Lancaster Farm Fresh’s organic fresh turkeys are going for $6.99 a pound, and Koch’s Turkey Farm are $6.99 a pound.

📍2200 E. Norris St., 146 Bread St., 📞 215-678-4304, 215-592-4650, 🌐 riverwardsproduce.com, 🕑 Daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

South Philly Food Co-op will house Howe Turkey Farm birds for $3.49 a pound. And if an organic or pastured bird is your preference, SPFC will have Lancaster Farm Fresh Cooperative turkeys on deck for $6.49 a pound. Pick-up is between Nov. 23-26. Bonus: Every turkey comes with a free tote bag.

📍2031 S. Juniper St., 📞 215-920-1100, southphillyfoodcoop.square.site, 🕑 Daily 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

All four branches of Weavers Way — spanning from Ambler to Mt. Airy — will have fresh, organic turkeys. There are turkeys sourced from Lancaster Farm Fresh for $3.49 a pound, Fernadale Market for $2.99 a pound, and Lancaster County’s Esbenshade Turkey Farm for $4.99 a pound. New York’s Al Maadah will also offer halal-certified turkeys, ranging from 10 to 15 pounds, for $3.99 a pound. Pre-orders are available through Nov. 21.

📍328 W. Chelten Ave., 559 Carpenter Lane, 8424 Germantown Ave., and 217 E. Butler Ave., Ambler; 📞 215-842-1886, 215-843-2350, 215-843-2350, 215-302-5550; weaversway.coop/pages/thanksgiving; 🕑 Daily, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Montgomery County

Quarry Hill remains one of the top providers of sustainably grown produce, herbs, and eggs in Montgomery County. This nonprofit farm is also home to chickens, wagyu beef, Berkshire pork, and turkeys.

While stock is limited, heritage broad-breasted turkeys between 16 and 45 pounds will be available for $7.50 a pound. Proceeds will be donated to feed the hungry, according to the organization’s website.

📍620 Quarry Rd., Lower Salford Township, 📞 267-577-8150, 🌐 quarryhillfarm.net, 🕑 Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This Montco farm is known for its specialty pies, ice cream cakes, and its fresh, locally sourced turkeys. Order a whole turkey up to 32 pounds or a turkey breast six to 12 pounds by Nov. 16. Order from a variety of pies, cakes, and breads by Nov. 21. Call for pricing information.

📍 2222 S. Valley Forge Rd., Lansdale, 📞 610-584-4410, 🌐 merrymead.com, 🕑 Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Delaware County

One of the first health-foods stores in the country, Martindale’s will stock a limited supply of pastured, organic birds from Koch’s Farm for $5.99 a pound. There’s a limited supply of birds ranging from 14 to 18 pounds. Pre-orders, requiring a $20 deposit, are available through Nov. 24. The latest day for pick-up is Nov. 26.

📍 1172 Baltimore Pike, Springfield, 📞 610-543-6811, 🌐 martindalesnutrition.com, 🕑 Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Call this Delco destination to reserve your fresh turkey straight from Linvilla Orchards’ Chester County family farm. You can pick up turkey breasts and a whole bird, ranging from 10 to 30 pounds, as late as Thanksgiving morning. Whole turkeys are $4.99 a pound, and turkey breasts are $7.99 a pound.

Be sure to check out the wide selection of pies, doughnuts, breads, and side dishes like roasted brussels sprouts, sage and sausage stuffing, and cranberry sauce. Preorders for turkeys are available through Nov. 20.

📍137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media, 📞 610-876-7116, 🌐 linvilla.com, 🕑 Monday to Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Thanksgiving extended hours: Wednesday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Bucks County

Assemble all your Thanksgiving needs, from produce to sides, pies, and local products, at this bustling Bucks County family farm.

Bolton turkeys range from 10 to 40 pounds and live their entire life — from hatching to processing — on the farm. Order for $4.89 a pound. Be sure to pick up between Nov. 25 to Nov. 26 to ensure fresh turkeys are cooked in time for the holiday.

📍 1005 E. Main St., Silverdale, Pa., 📞 215-257-6047, 🌐 boltonfarmmarket.com, 🕑 Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The third-generation family farm and market has whole turkeys and breasts from Sensenig Turkey Farm in Lititz.

Preorder a bird by phone, online, or in-store while supplies last for the best size selection. Fresh turkeys are available 10 to 26 pound turkeys, priced at $4.59 a pound. And don’t forget to add sides like mashed yams, sage stuffing, and a specialty pie for a full dinner spread.

📍 4458 York Rd., Buckingham, 📞 215-794-5201, 🌐 nonesuchfarm.com, 🕑 Wednesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Chester County

Get a fresh bird as small as 10 to 12 pounds or as big as 30-plus pounds at Howe Turkey Farm. Orders are by phone and online (expect a nonrefundable $25 deposit per turkey to reserve and pay the remaining balance on pick-up). Pick-up deadline will be made available on the farm’s website. Turkey breasts and baked goods like pecan pie, shoo fly pie, wheat or white dinner rolls, and pumpkin pie are also available for pre-order.

📍 152 Culbertson Run Rd., Downingtown, Pa., 📞 610-384-5508, 🌐 howeturkeyfarm.com, 🕑 Wednesday to Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Thanksgiving pick-up: Monday to Wednesday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Kimberton Whole Foods’s seven area locations, stretching from Downingtown to Ottsville, are the source for fresh, organic birds from Koch’s Turkey Farm. Turkeys ranging between 8-18 pounds are being sold for $4.99 a pound. Don’t forget to add sides like whole tart cherry pie, a half-pint of orange-cranberry sauce, and stuffing to your Thanksgiving order. You can preorder your turkey online or in-store by Nov. 20. Pick-up is available for Nov. 25 and Nov. 26. Call for pricing information.

📍 150 East Pennsylvania Ave., and other locations, 🌐 kimbertonwholefoods.com, 🕑 Monday to Saturday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Jersey

Free-range white (14 to 26 pounds) and heritage-breed (14 to 18 pounds) turkeys are both from this 65-acre farm, along with geese, ducks, quail, and capon. Prices range from $4.59 to $8.75 a pound, including plain, brined, and oven-ready turkey options. Don’t miss the soups, gravies, and pies. Supplies are limited, so reserve your bird as soon as you can.

📍484 Bunker Hill Rd., Princeton, N.J., 📞 908-359-5218, 🌐 griggstownfarm.com, 🕑 Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

This long-running butcher shop offers dry-aged beef and fresh farm-raised turkey, boneless and bone-in turkey breast, sides like mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and other Thanksgiving day essentials. Even turducken, a delicacy that the late and great NFL Hall of Famer John Madden graciously defined for broadcast listeners. Place orders online. Call for pricing information.

📍219 Berlin Rd., Cherry Hill, N.J., 📞 856-428-0045, 🌐 arniesgourmet.com, 🕑 Tuesday to Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where to find halal turkeys?

The long-established shop, founded in 1975 by Vietnam veteran Wali Scott, sells a wide selection of beef, poultry, lamb, goat, seafood, dairy, and deli items. There’s also pasture-raised and hand-slaughtered turkeys, weighing 12 to 15 pounds. A $30 deposit is required for the order. Call for additional price info.

📍 500 S. 23rd St., 📞 215-735-8185, 🌐 primehalalmeat.com, 🕒 Monday to Tuesday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday to Thursday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Berks location of this local supermarket chain offers turkeys from an Amish farm in Lancaster. Visitors can find 14 to 18-pound birds for about $2.99 a pound. For updates, visit the organization’s website.

📍 1900 N. Fifth St., 📞 215-236-4000, 🌐 cousinssupermarket.com, 🕒 Monday to Saturday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where to find kosher turkeys?

The market specializes in kosher grocery items and products, catering, and ready-made pizza, sushi, and other takeout. There are also Judaica (religious) items and kosher wine.

From kosher chicken distributors in Pennsylvania and New York, order whole turkeys ranging in various sizes. Turkey legs, turkey breast, and turkey London broil are also available.

📍 9806 Bustleton Ave., 📞 215-677-8100, 🌐 houseofkosher.com/Philadelphia, 🕒 Sunday to Tuesday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday to Thursday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Find the kosher experience at Ravitz Family Markets in Cherry Hill with a wide array of kosher foods, both fresh and packaged meats, including Thanksgiving turkey. All meats adhere to Glatt Kosher standards under the strict supervision of the Cherry K Vaad Hakashruth and have supervision on premises during all hours of operation.

Select your bird at the two Cherry Hill kosher experience locations in the Garden State Pavilions ShopRite and the Evesham Road ShopRite. Check the website for sizes and prices.

📍 2240 West Marlton Pike and 400 East Evesham Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ, 📞 856-910-2300 and 856-216-1400, 🌐 ravitzfamilymarkets.com/kosher-experience, 🕒 Kosher experience hours with supervision: Monday to Thursday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.