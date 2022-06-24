The best things to eat, see, and do in the region

Airlines struggling to get people to fly is so 2021; summer 2022 is a different story. With COVID-19 restrictions lifted for many travelers the number of people traveling is almost back to pre-pandemic numbers. If you are looking to fly this summer, you may need to pack some patience.

Summer always brings a big influx of travelers. But after a two-year slowdown, and dealing with a continuous understaffing problem, airlines were not ready. And it’s causing some chaos. On June 23 alone, more than 2,000 flights were canceled and over 10,000 planes were delayed nationwide. And as summer sets in, you can expect more cancellations, and crowded check-in and TSA lines, no matter where you’re flying from.

The Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) is not an exception, with more than a hundred flights canceled daily, but there are some things you can do to avoid a hassle.

Here are some tips on how to make traveling through PHL as smooth as possible:

When is it best to fly from Philadelphia Airport?

Monday-Thursday, as early as possible.

As of June 2022, PHL has more than 17,000 employees. But they’re still understaffed, says Leah Douglas, director of guest experience at the Philadelphia International Airport.

And even though Douglas says PHL isn’t experiencing “as many delays or cancellations as other airports,” understaffing, weather, and problems elsewhere can affect your trip at PHL anyway.

“It works as a domino effect, one flight gets delayed and the rest follow,” says Charlie Leocha, co-founder of the consumer advocacy group Travelers United. If you want to reduce the chances of that happening to you, Leocha recommends flying as early as possible, before 9 a.m. That gives you a higher chance of your plane being already at the airport, and since not a lot of people fly that early the lines for check-in and TSA tend to move faster.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are the busiest days to fly from PHL. And terminals D and E tend to be the busiest on those days. So if you’re flying Air Canada, Alaska, Delta, Frontier, Jet Blue, Southwest, Spirit, United, or Sun Country, you probably want to give yourself even more time than you think you’ll need, especially if you have to check-in at the airport or check a bag.

How early should I arrive at Philadelphia Airport?

At least three hours before your international flight, and at least 2.5 hours if you’re flying domestic.

Understaffing means that fewer check-in lines than usual may be open, which could mean a major delay getting to your gate. And fewer TSA officers means a longer time for security screening on carry-on bags. (Another reason why you should make sure you’re only bringing permitted items.)

To avoid getting stuck in line and missing your flight, PHL recommends you get to the airport between two and a half to three hours beforedomestic flights, and at least three hours before international flights. That’s the average time you might need to check in your luggage and get through the checkpoints.

Although PHL reopened a section of the economy parking back in April, and created a free parking lot for people who are picking up arriving passengers, to reduce the traffic around the airport, you should expect traffic. Don’t try “hopping in the car or taking an Uber two hours before your flight,” says TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein.

Checking a bag at Philadelphia Airport

Travel with a carry-on only, if possible

Understaffing affects every part of the airport, from flight operators to luggage carriers. Leocha recommends avoiding checking a bag if you can. Traveling only with a carry-on can help you avoid check-in lines and save you about 40 to 45 minutes.

At PHL, traveling with only a carry-on may save you even more time. Since the airport is fully connected, you can go through security in one terminal and walk to another, which allows you to choose the shortest line. (The exception: You can’t go through security at Terminal C unless you have TSA PreCheck.) If you check a bag, you have to do it at the terminal you’re flying from.

TSA PreCheck at Philadelphia Airport

If you don’t have TSA PreCheck, it may be worth getting.

TSA PreCheck can speed up your airport process considerably, and can be useful if you travel often. Only U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals, and lawful permanent residents can apply. Enrolling costs $85, and processing times can take between three and 90 days, but it lasts for five years.

At PHL, Terminals D and E offer TSA PreCheck, in addition to the regular security screening; Terminal C is PreCheck only.

Philadelphia Airport COVID-19 restrictions

You don’t need to wear a mask in most cases, but it’s still recommended.

Although the U.S lifted the mask mandate and the vaccine requirement nationwide, masks are still recommended at PHL. Plus, other countries still have some restrictions in place, which may mean you have to wear a mask on your flight, even if it is leaving from PHL. Make sure to check with the airline before your trip, to know what you might need.

If you need to test for COVID to travel, PHL is still offering testing in Terminal E. Rapid, antigen, and PCR tests are available from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Tests are performed by Jefferson Health; expect to pay between $70 to $130. You can’t make an appointment, but you can pre-register.

Be patient and check for updates

Although delays, long lines, and understaffing are a reality, Douglas says “it’s not acceptable,” and they are trying to solve it. Currently, the airport, TSA, and the airlines are holding job fairs to fill the positions needed. But, the consensus is that it will take time. In the meantime, “it’s going to be a rough summer, the big thing you need is patience,” adds Leocha.

While airlines nationwide figure out operations, it’s a good idea to check the status of your flight at phl.org or on your airline’s app before you head to the airport. If your flight is canceled or you need to reschedule your trip, Leocha recommends calling the airline immediately, since waiting for customer service can take up to 12 hours.

Expert sources: Leah Douglas , director of guest experience, Philadelphia International Airport

, director of guest experience, Philadelphia International Airport Charlie Leocha , co-founder, Travelers United

, co-founder, Travelers United Lisa Farbstein, spokesperson, Transportation Security Administration i-circle_black