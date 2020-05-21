According to researchers at the Princeton Environmental Institute, you get the same amount of happiness from gardening that you do when dining out, walking, or biking. The study published in the journal Landscape and Urban Planning, also found gardening ranked second most meaningful among 15 enjoyable activities.

In short, if you’re feeling down, try digging your hands into some dirt. A lot of places selling plants, seeds, starters, and soil, beyond big-box stores like Home Depot and Lowe’s, expanding their inventory in the spring. Most are operating as usual again, and some are still offering curbside pickup and delivery. And not on this list are the area’s farmers markets, many of which have stands selling plants.

Whether you’re starting your first Victory Garden or returning as a longtime summer-tomato-growing champion, here’s where to buy supplies.

We’ve got spots in Philly, the ’burbs and South Jersey, all below.

Philadelphia nurseries and garden centers

Operating as an educational nonprofit, this urban farm operates farm stands at both its Kensington location and its Baltimore Ave. location, in addition to community events at both spots. If you’re just getting started on your first garden, Greensgrow hosts a variety of educational workshops, like seed keeping and composting, aiming to promote sustainability through urban agriculture. The farmstand’s inventory changes up frequently, so this is a great spot to stop by if you’re looking to browse..

📍 2501 E. Cumberland St. and 5123 Baltimore Ave. 📞 215-427-2780 x5 for E. Cumberland St., x6 for Baltimore Ave. 🌐 greensgrow.org, 📷 @greensgrow

Cultivaire welcomes people of all experience levels with a hands-on approach to help you find plants that are best suited for your garden. In the spring, the shop also offers plant installations, including window boxes, patio spaces, and even roofdecks. Order online for curbside pickup and local delivery. Delivery is free with purchases of at least $25.

📍915 N. 28th St., 📞 267-319-8494, 🌐 cultivaireplantstore.com, 📷 @cultivaireplantstore

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, City Planter is home to a wide variety of indoor houseplants as well as outdoor perennials like ranunculus and pansies, annuals, and shrubbery perfect for container gardens. The shop has pots and planters for sale, ranging in sizes big enough to hold small trees to small enough for a baby succulent. Order online for curbside pickup or shop in store. For online orders, please allow up to 24 hours time to pack the order. Masks are required for all customers.

📍814 N. Fourth St., 📞 215-627-6169, 🌐 cityplanter.com, 📷 @cityplanter

The plant nursery is home to sustainably grown vegetables, herbs, and botanicals perfect for any home garden. Specializing in plants native to the area, the shop grows its own seedlings, but offers non-native options, too. In May, come by on a Saturday for the Garden’s local farm stand and grab some fresh produce. Masks are required.

📍215 E. Penn St., 📞 610-505-4881, 🌐 germantownkitchengarden.com, 📷 @germantownkitchengarden

Fairmount Hardware has a plant nursery in addition to solutions for any and all hardware needs, so if you’re looking for some equipment to get you started, this is the place to go. The store is open for in-person and online shopping. To place orders in advance, call the store or shop online at acehardware.com. Delivery is available for online orders, and fees are calculated at checkout.

📍2011 Fairmount Ave., 📞 215-765-5829, 🌐 acehardware.com/store-details/15977

Urban Jungle is home to many plants that are perfect for city gardens. In addition to indoor plants, cacti, and succulents, outdoor plants are back in stock for the spring season. Be sure to take a walk over on a nice day — the storefront has plants overflowing onto the sidewalk so you’re sure not to miss the Passyunk Avenue shop.

📍1526 E. Passyunk Ave.,📞 215-952-0811, 🌐 urbanjunglephilly.com/shop, 📷 @urbanjunglephilly

Secret Garden has been steadily growing its plant selection each year, and 2022 is no different. The shop has plenty of plants for all kinds of enthusiasts. Browse hanging plants, native perennials, annuals, and a small selection of houseplants.

📍7631 Ridge Ave., 📞 215-483-5009 🌐 secretgardencenter.com

Myrtle and Magnolia operates as both a boutique floral studio and plant shop, so in addition to house plants and items for container gardening, the shop offers plant subscriptions and floral services for weddings, too. Order online or in store. Deliveries are available within city limits.

📍2424 E. York St., ✉️ hello@myrtleandmagnolia.com, 🌐 myrtleandmagnolia.com, 📷 @myrtlemagnolia

Nurseries and garden centers in the Philadelphia suburbs

In addition to its expansive on-site plant selection and gardening hardware, Terrain offers a unique range of outdoor furniture, room décor, wellness products and much more. There is even a restaurant at both locations with a menu that changes seasonally, consisting of locally sourced produce, meats and dairy.

📍914 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills, 138 Lancaster Ave., Devon 📞 Glen Mills 610-459-2400, Devon 610-590-4671 ✉️ str3001@shopterrain.com, 🌐 shopterrain.com, 📷 Glen Mills @terrain_styers, Devon @terrain_devonyard

Primex is an all-seasons garden center with its own plant nursery and greenhouse full of houseplants, annuals, perennials, edible plants, trees, and shrubbery. The center is open for in-store shopping only.

📍435 W. Glenside Ave., Glenside, 📞 215-887-7500, 🌐 primexgardencenter.com, 📷 @primexgardencenter

GreenHorn Gardens offers everything from perennials to houseplants, herbs, fruits, veggies and more, making it a great place to plan out your own green space. Order online or in person. Local delivery is available for some zip codes. In the summer, GreenHorn even offers short-term camps for kids with a blooming interest in gardening.

📍2401 School Ln., Drexel Hill, 📞 610-990-9583, 🌐 greenhorngardens.com, 📷 @greenhorn_gardens

Opened in 1950, this local staple specializes in larger home landscaping projects, offering garden accent pieces like bird baths and statues, in addition to a large selection of plants and tools at its garden center.

📍376 Paoli Pike, Malvern, 📞 610-644-2300, 🌐 mainlinegardens.com

Ott’s Exotic Plants

As the name suggests, this Montgomery county store’s specialty is exotic plants. Ott’s has trees, flowers, and seeds available, too on top of their nursery plants and is open for in-store retail. Call the store to place orders in advance.

📍901 Gravel Pike, Schwenskville, 📞 610-287-7878

Collins Nursery specializes in native container plants, but also has a selection of trees, shrubs, vines, ferns, grasses, and groundcovers, too. Order by phone or email at info@collinsnursery.com. A staff member will reply to confirm that the plants you’ve selected are available, send an invoice for online payment by credit card, and schedule a curbside pickup window. Find a list of available plants at collinsnursery.com/plant-lists.

📍773 Roslyn Ave., Glenside, 📞 215-715-3439, ✉️ info@collinsnursery.com, 🌐 collinsnursery.com

Located directly across from the Brandywine Battlefield, Chadds Ford Greenhouses is home to a large selection of exotic plants and local staples. Planting season starts with early spring crops like daffodils, tulips, and hyacinths, and there is certainly no shortage of them at Chadds. The Greenhouse is open for in-person retail. You can also call the store to arrange curbside pickup.

📍450 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, 📞 610-459-4795, 🌐 facebook.com/ChaddsFordGreenhouses, 📷 @chaddsfordgreenhouse

With more than 18 greenhouses and an outdoor perennial area, Glick’s Greenhouse is full of annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, succulents, seasonal plants, and holiday plants. And with a range of plant prices starting at only a dollar, it’s an extremely affordable option, too. Glick’s is open for walk-in sales only.

📍57 Fisher Mill Rd, Oley, 📞 610-689-9856, 🌐 glicksgreenhouse.com, 📷 @glicksgreenhouse

Family owned and operated, Castle’s Garden Center is open for in-store retail and offers perennials, annuals and vegetables at their lower Bucks county location. Call the store ahead of time for in-store pickup.

📍1120 E. Bristol Rd, Feasterville-Trevose, 📞 215-322-0227, 🌐 facebook.com/castlegardencenter, 📷 @CastlesGardenCenter

Wedgewood Gardens is a family operation that has been selling houseplants of all care levels for more than 50 years. The shop also maintains a supply of spring perennials including primrose, spring buds, and pansies. Order online for curbside pickup or shop in store.

📍1890 Middletown Rd., Glen Mills, 📞 610-459-3116, 🌐 wedgewoodgardens.com, 📷 @wedgewoodgardens

Froehlich’s Farm and Garden Center is a one-stop-shop for all of your outdoor needs. In addition to its annual, perennial, edible plant, and shrub selection, the farm also stocks outdoor living items like ponds, fountains, sheds, gazebos, and grills. Froehlich’s is open for in-store retail.

📍3143 York Rd., Furlong, 📞 215-794-8733, ✉️ info@froehlichsfarm.com, 🌐 froehlichsfarm.com, 📷 @froehlichsfarm

For three generations, the Taddeo family has dedicated themselves to buying and growing the best plants possible each season. In the spring, Taddeo’s offers plants and flowers like marigolds, geraniums, herbs, veggies and more. Taddeo’s is open for in-store retail.

📍2326 St. Denis Ln., Havertown, 📞 610- 446-1863, 🌐 taddeosgreenhouses.com

Hillside Nursery is open for in-store shopping and wholesale. Bulk mulch, topsoil, and stone are available for local delivery. If you’re looking for a change to your yard, but don’t want to get your hands dirty, Hillside provides free estimates on landscaping services, too.

📍110 Jackson St., Clifton Heights, 📞 610-626-2826, 🌐 hillsidenurserypa.com

The family-owned garden center proudly specializes in high-quality, locally grown products. If you bring your own container, a staff member can help you pick out the right plants. Call ahead for pickup or local delivery.

📍600 New Rd, Churchville, 📞 215-322-2339, 🌐 russellgardenscenter.net

New Jersey nurseries and garden centers

Springdale Farm Market’s plantyard is open for in-store retail, with lots of plants, flowers, vegetables, and herbs to plant in your own garden. Springdale’s Plantyard is a Master Nursery certified location, so you are sure to be purchasing high quality products from a knowledgeable staff.

📍1638 S. Springdale Rd., Cherry Hill, 📞 856-424-8674, 🌐 springdalefarms.com, 📷 @springdalefarmmarket

McNaughton’s Garden Center stocks houseplants, perennials, annuals, and shrubs while also keeping a supply of bulk mulch, fertilizers, and seed handy. McNaughton’s is open for in-store and online retail. You can order online for store pickup. Delivery ($25) is available for the following zip codes: 08002, 08003, 08033, 08034, 08234, 08244, 08225, and 08221.

📍351 Kresson Rd., Cherry Hill, and 331 New Rd., Somers Point, 📞 856-429-6745, 609-601-1616, 🌐 mcnaughtonsgardens.com, 📷 @mcnaughtonsgardens

No matter what you’re looking to put in your garden, Haines has a little bit of everything. While the garden center grows most of its plants, they say if you’re looking for something they don’t have they’ll help you find it. Haines Farm & Garden Supply is open for in-store shopping.

📍196 Route 130 N., Cinnaminson, 📞 856-829-8333, 🌐 hainesfarmandgarden.com, 🕑 Mon.-Sat. 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

In addition to the usual perennials, annuals, houseplants, and edible plants, Dambly’s has a selection of strictly organic gardening supplies for the extra cautious. If you don’t have the space outdoors, the garden center specializes in helping you set up your own indoor hydroponic garden so you can grow year-round. Dambly’s is open for in-store shopping.

📍51 W. Factory Rd., Berlin, 📞 856-767-6883, 🌐 damblys.com, 📷 @damblysgc

Magnolia’s plant nursery stocks up each spring with native and exotic perennials and house plants. At the storefront, you can find garden supplies, bulk mulch, firewood, and propane. Magnolia’s is open for in-store retail, and offers landscaping services as well.

📍405 S. White Horse Pike, Magnolia, 📞 856-783-4717, 🌐 magnoliagardenvillage.com, 📷 @magnoliagardenvillage

Meraki Market specializes in crystals, house plants, and home products, making it a great place to treat yourself or someone you know to a gift. Order in store or online for pickup. Nationwide delivery is offered through their website too. Check Meraki’s Instagram for frequent inventory updates.

📍 136 Kings Hwy E., Haddonfield, 📞 856-380-0770, ✉️ merakimarketnj@gmail.com, 📷 @merakimarket_nj

This guide has been updated since it first published.

