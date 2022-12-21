Cold weather and outdoor swims don’t usually go hand in hand. But during a polar bear plunge, those two couldn’t be more compatible.

While Philadelphia is not on the ocean and the Philadelphia Water Department discourages swimming in either of the sections of the Schuylkill or Delaware Rivers, there are still opportunities to take part in polar bear plunges in the region.

But before you jump into freezing cold water (even for a noteworthy cause like homeless animals), remember to come dressed in layers, (beginning with your plunge attire so that’s it’s easier to remove during the plunge) and be sure to pack towels and warm clothes to change into after, advised Jon Blitzer, the event director for the Philly Plunge at Citizens Bank Park.

If you’ve got the courage and the supplies, here’s your guide on where to sign up and plunge for a good cause this winter.

Celebrate 25 years and raise funds to support the homeless animals of Central Pennsylvania as you plunge into the icy cold Susquehanna River on New Years Day. Participants are asked to raise a minimum of $40 — anyone who raises $75 or up receives an exclusive event towel. Register and hang in the “Chill Out Zone” at Harrisburg Beach Club with food and drinks. Take the plunge at noon and change into warm clothes in the Club’s indoor, heated changing stations.

📅 Jan. 1, noon,📍City Island, 700 Riverside Dr., Harrisburg, Pa., 🌐 humanesocietyhbg.org

Get your first-of-the-year dip at 2 p.m. on New Year’s Day with Ocean City, N.J. The icy plunge takes place at the beach next to Ocean City Music Pier.

📅 Jan. 1, 2 p.m.,📍825 Boardwalk, Ocean City, N.J., 🌐 oceancityvacation.com

Take the icy dip into the Atlantic Ocean with the Polar Bear Plunge in Wildwood on Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. near the Wildwoods Convention Center. Start your online registration with a $25 fee (which counts toward the minimum funds) to set up a customizable fundraising page. You must raise a designated minimum amount — $110 for those who register before Dec. 31, $120 for those who register between Jan. 1 and 13, and $125 for Jan. 14 registration.

📅 Jan. 14, 1 p.m.,📍4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, N.J., 🌐 plungewildwood.org

At the home of our National League Champions, participants step down from the stage at Citizens Bank Way in front of the third base gate (near the corner of Pattison Avenue) into one of two above-ground ice-cold pools. There will be a live DJ, food trucks, Wawa’s coffee truck, backyard games, on-site activities from the Philadelphia Union and their passionate Philly “Sons of Ben” fan group, and more. Proceeds benefit 13,000 Special Olympics of Pennsylvania athletes to provide competition, health and leadership programming. A minimum fund-raising amount of $50 is required to participate — everyone gets a Philadelphia Plunge 2023 T-shirt. If you’d like to plunge as a group, sign up for the Feb. 10 plunge.

Be sure to register by noon on Dec. 21 for your chance to win one of two pairs of 100 level tickets to the Jan. 19 Flyers game at the Wells Fargo Center.

📅 Feb. 10 and 11, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.,📍1 Citizens Bank Park Way, 🌐 specialolympicspa.org

Jump into the frigid waters at Scott Park in Easton, Pa. for the Lehigh Valley Polar Plunge to raise funds for Special Olympics Pennsylvania. Like the Philly fund-raiser, general registration is $50 to take part in the river dive — you will receive a Lehigh Valley Plunge 2023 t-shirt.

📅 Feb. 18, noon and 2 p.m.,📍130 Larry Holmes Dr., Easton, Pa., 🌐 specialolympicspa.org

Jillian Wilson contributed to this report.