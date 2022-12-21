Where to do the polar bear plunge in the Philly area

Cold weather and outdoor swims don’t usually go hand in hand. But during a polar bear plunge, those two couldn’t be more compatible.

While Philadelphia is not on the ocean and the Philadelphia Water Department discourages swimming in the Schuylkill or Delaware River, there are plenty of opportunities to take part in a polar bear plunge in the region.

But before you jump into freezing cold water (even for a noteworthy cause like Special Olympics Pennsylvania athletes), remember to come dressed in layers, (beginning with your attire so that’s it’s easy to remove during the plunge), and be sure to pack towels and warm clothes to change into after, advised Jon Blitzer, the event director for the Philly Plunge at Citizens Bank Park.

If you’ve got the courage, here’s your guide on where to sign up and raise money for a good cause this winter.

Get your first-of-the-year dip at 2 p.m. on New Year’s Day in Ocean City, N.J. The icy plunge takes place at the beach next to the Ocean City Music Pier.

📅 Jan. 1, 2 p.m.,📍825 Boardwalk, Ocean City, NJ 08226, 🌐 oceancityvacation.com

Take a dip into the Atlantic on Jan. 13 at 1 p.m. near the Wildwoods Convention Center. Start your online registration with a $25 fee (which counts toward the required minimum) to set up a customizable fund-raising page. You must raise a designated minimum amount — $100 for those who register before Dec. 31, $110for those who register between Jan. 1 and 12, and $125 for Jan. 13 on-site registration.

📅 Jan. 13, 1 p.m.,📍4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, NJ 08260, 🌐 plungewildwood.org

At Citizens Bank Way, the home of our National League Champions, participants step down from a stage in front of the third base gate (near the corner of Pattison Avenue) into one of two above-ground ice-cold pools on Feb. 10. There will be a live DJ, food trucks, Wawa’s coffee truck, backyard games, and more. The Phanatic and other mascots will also be there.

On Feb. 9, the business networking lunch and plunge event will be at the pool on the field.

Proceeds benefit 13,000 Special Olympics Pennsylvania athletes, who get to compete and receive health and leadership programming. A minimum fund-raising amount of $50 is required to participate — everyone gets a Philadelphia Plunge 2024 T-shirt.

📅 Feb. 9 and 10, 9 a.m. to noon ,📍1 Citizens Bank Park Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148, 🌐 specialolympicspa.org

Jump into frigid river waters at Scott Park in Easton, Pa., for the Lehigh Valley Polar Plunge to raise funds for Special Olympics Pennsylvania. Like the Philly fund-raiser, general registration is $50 — you will receive a Lehigh Valley Plunge 2023 T-shirt.

📅 Feb. 16 and 17, noon and 2 p.m.,📍130 Larry Holmes Dr., Easton, PA 18042, 🌐 specialolympicspa.org

Jillian Wilson contributed to this report.